THURSDAY, June 25
Connecting Hermosa: a virtual conversation
Join a community conversation about stress, resilience, connection and accountability at a virtual event is hosted in partnership with the City of Hermosa Beach and Beach Cities Health District. The session goes from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. RSVP from a link on the city's web page, hermosabeach.gov, Calendar section.
Wine tasting benefit for Walk With Sally
"Red, White and Brew," a fundraiser for Walk With Sally, will be virtual and feature wine and tequila packages ordered in advance for tasting at 5 p.m., live on Zoom. Wine groupings range from $175 to $350, and tequila options start at $60. Call 310-374-2178 for curbside pickup at Dawn to Dusk Liquor, 2 Hermosa Ave. in Hermosa Beach, or view online ordering options at winetasting.wufoo.com/forms/walk-with-sally-wine-tasting-fundraiser.
Music and interviews from BeachLife
As part of the BeachLife Speakeasy Summer Series, performances by G. Love, Mondo Cosmo, Matt Costa and The Mother Hips will be live-streamed from 5 to 7 p.m. Also on the program are interviews with local business owners. Enjoy the show and make a donation to the Surfrider Foundation. The website beachlifefestival.com/ has a link for watching.
FRIDAY, June 26
Just Draw at home
The El Segundo Museum of Art presents "Just Draw" virtually on Zoom, with guest artist Rosie Vohra, from 10 to 11 a.m. For adults of all skill levels. Prepare by gathering paper, a pencil, markers or colored pencils, scissors and a glue stick. Join the session at https://zoom.us/j/632542879. Learn more online at esmoa.org/event.
SATURDAY, June 27
LUNAFEST spotlights talented filmmakers
Soroptimist International of Manhattan Beach presents LUNAFEST @Home, a virtual film festival sharing the work of talented women filmmakers. A $20 ticket gives access to seven short films with intelligent, funny, and thought-provoking themes, all from the comfort of home within a 24-hour period. Recommended for viewers aged 13 and older. The net proceeds are donated to charity and Soroptimist programs to advance the status of women in the community. Register online at bit.ly/2z10B02, then watch for an an email at 9:00 a.m. on the day of the festival to begin viewing.
SUNDAY, June 28
Cedars-Sinai Blood Drive
Blood donations are being taken from noon to 6 p.m. at the Clark Building, 861 Valley Drive in Hermosa Beach. The pre-screening process will include testing for antibodies to the COVID-19 virus. Register through Cedars-Sinai, donatebloodcedars.org.
"Shooting Star" from Torrance Theater Co.
Play-At-Home, a series of staged readings and live performances, is being released to entertain the community while theater is closed. Torrance Theater Company members bring stories to life while the audience stays home. Register through TorranceTheatreCompany.com/playathome and receive a private link to access to the plays. Sunday''s performance is “Shooting Star," streaming live at 6 p.m. and available to view afterward for 24 hours.
ONGOING
Take a summer reading challenge
Local libraries provide summer reading lists that are accessible by registering on a mobile app or a website, and then choosing an appropriate challenge based on age. Participants keep a time log and earn rewards.
- The Redondo Main Beach Library offers "Dig Deeper: Read, Investigate, Discover" for children, teens and adults. Users complete activities and read books to earn prizes available for pick-up later in the summer. Register on redondo-2020summerreading.bookpoints.org/.
- The El Segundo Public Library has details on the "Beanstack Challenge" for preschoolers, kids ages 5 to 12, teens and adults over 18. Prizes include coffee shop gift cards and entry into weekly raffle. Go to elsegundolibrary.org to get started.
Register for the virtual Village Runner 5K
The traditional Village Runner 4th of July 5K Run and Community Walk will be social-distanced this year but, as usual, the proceeds benefit the Redondo Beach Education Foundation. Register between now and July 2, then pick- up a commemorative t-shirt, racing bib and swag bag at the Village Runner, 255 Avenida Del Norte in Redondo Beach. At 8 a.m. on the day of the event, Participants are encouraged to go for a run or walk in their favorite spot while wearing their shirts and bibs. Get details on villagerunner.com/4th-of-july-5k/.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Los Angeles County beaches for Active Use only
Hermosa Beach Pier, greenbelt, parks and parking lots; Check https://www.hermosabeach.gov/our-government/recreation-community-resources for updates.
Manhattan Beach Pier, greenbelt and parks; tennis, pickleball and paddleball courts
Redondo Beach Pier, parks, sport courts, Harbor Drive bike lanes and boat-launching facilities; also retail/restaurant sections of the Pier see redondo.org/depts/city_manager/coronavirus_update.asp.
South Coast Botanic Garden, southcoastbotanicgarden.org, in Palos Verdes, is open to members and advance-ticket holders from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
SOURCES OF HELP
Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374-3426, Ext. 256
City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524-2705
City of Manhattan Beach older adults hotline: (310) 802-5010
City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318-0650
Hermosa Volunteers for neighbors in need of help with groceries, pharmacy items, pet care, companionship or other needs: http://bit.ly/hermosaneedshelp
Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number, (800)339-6993 or visit online at www.211.org.
Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318-2827
The House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, dispenses food six days a week. The website, hoy-southbay.org has details, or call (310) 675-1384 between 9 and 10 a.m.
L.A. Helping Hands does shopping and errands for those at high risk from coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424)279-8544 or visiting lahelpinghands.com.
Providence Little Company of Mary has a free, online information and assessment service at: www.providence.org/patients-and-visitors/coronavirus-advisory
HOW YOU CAN HELP
American Red Cross blood donation: Find upcoming dates and locations on https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
"MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
Hermosa Volunteers: Sign up to help families and individuals who are seek seeking assistance at http://bit.ly/hermosavolunteers.
Beach Cities Health District's COVID-19 Fund accepts donations to provide essentials like groceries and cleaning supplies to people in need. For details, visit the website bchd.org/coronavirus and use the "How to Help" tab.
TEMPORARILY CLOSED
Closures include regular events, most meetings, special events and performances.
- AdventurePlex youth center
- Beach Cities Health District meetings and most events, volunteer training, classes and workshops
- El Segundo Library
- Hermosa Beach Library
- Hermosa Beach pickleball and tennis courts
- Hermosa Beach bowling green; Parking Lot C
- Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus.
- Manhattan Beach Library
- Manhattan Beach "beach" parking lots (El Porto, Pier and Bruce's)
- Manhattan Beach City Hall and other municipal locations closed until further notice. Some services remain available. Details can be found on the city's web page, https://www.citymb.info/services/learn-about/coronavirus
- Redondo Beach libraries through June
- Redondo Beach city offices, including City Hall, Public Works and Community Services are closed to the public while core services remain accessible via telephone, email, internet and by appointment. See redondo.org for details.
- Redondo Beach Performing Art Center, all events through June
