THURSDAY, June 18
Historical lecture on the Channel Islands
The Hermosa Beach Historical Society and Museum kicks off its 2020 virtual lecture series with author Corinne Laverty who will discuss her book "North America's Galapagos: The Historic Channel Islands Biological Survey." The event will be streamed on Zoom at 6:30 p.m., free with a requested donation of $5. To get started, go to hermosabeachhistoricalsociety.org/.
FRIDAY, June 19
Learn about Chemo Brain
A virtual workshop sponsored by the Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach features neuropsychologist Kathleen Van Dyk to discuss and answer questions concerning cognitive impairment after cancer treatment, sometimes called “chemo brain.” The Zoom session starts at 1 p.m. will provide a scientific understanding about why these symptoms occur and how to manage them. Register online at cscrb.gnosishosting.net/Events/Calendar. After 9:00am on the day of the workshop, email info@cscrb.org for a Zoom login.
SUNDAY, June 21
Father's Day at the Driving Museum
Enjoy beer tasting and rides in classic cars at the Automobile Driving Museum from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The museum is back with procedures for cleaning cars in between rides, a no-touch policy for vehicles on the floor and doors handled by gloved docents. Tickets are $15 for adults. The museum is at 610 Lairport St. in El Segundo. Details online at automobiledrivingmuseum.org/.
TUESDAY, JUNE 23
The Roundhouse live on Facebook
Join Manhattan Beach Roundhouse Aquarium staff for its latest live-streamed series on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Learn about what is happening along our California coastal habitats and ask questions via live chat. The series is on Facebook, facebook.com/RoundhouseAquarium.
WEDNESDAY, June 24
Mac users virtual meeting
The South Bay Apple Mac Users Group holds its monthly meeting via streaming, with a Q&A session at from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and featured presentation at 7:30 p.m. All users of Macintosh computers, iPads, iPhones and Apple watch products are welcome. For streaming details, get in touch via the website sbamug.com, Twitter @sbamug or email, info@sbamug.com.
THURSDAY, June 25
Connecting Hermosa: a virtual conversation
Join a community conversation about stress, resilience, connection and accountability at a virtual event is hosted in partnership with the City of Hermosa Beach and Beach Cities Health District. The session goes from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. RSVP from a link on the city's web page, hermosabeach.gov, Calendar section.
SATURDAY, June 27
LUNAFEST spotlights talented filmmakers
Soroptimist International of Manhattan Beach presents LUNAFEST @Home, a virtual film festival sharing the work of talented women filmmakers. A $20 ticket gives access to seven short films with intelligent, funny, and thought-provoking themes, all from the comfort of home within a 24-hour period. Recommended for viewers aged 13 and older. The net proceeds are donated to charity and Soroptimist programs to advance the status of women in the community. Register online at bit.ly/2z10B02, then watch for an an email at 9:00 a.m. on the day of the festival to begin viewing.
ONGOING
Thursday music at Hermosa Brewing Co.
The Hermosa Brewing Company presents live original music and classic covers from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in its taproom. The club is at 1342 Hermosa Avenue in Hermosa Beach. Patrons can support the Hermosa Beach Education Foundation through gift card purchases. For updates, go online to hermosabrewingco.com/events or on Instagram @hermosabrewingco.
Free from Local Libraries
From the El Segundo Library, "Free Your Mind" web pages offer stimulating content for adults, teens and children, at elsegundolibrary.org/services/free-your-mind, Or visit the library's Facebook page for live yoga, science, story telling and crafts; Monday-Friday; times vary.
E-books, online periodicals and audiobooks are available through local libraries, including Redondo Beach, www.redondo.org/depts/library and the L.A. County libraries, https://lacountylibrary.org/downloads/.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Los Angeles County beaches for Active Use only
Hermosa Beach greenbelt, parks and tennis courts; Check https://www.hermosabeach.gov/our-government/recreation-community-resources for updates.
Manhattan Beach greenbelt and parks; tennis, pickleball and paddleball courts
Redondo Beach parks, sport courts, Harbor Drive bike lanes and boat-launching facilities; also retail/restaurant sections of the Pier see redondo.org/depts/city_manager/coronavirus_update.asp.
South Coast Botanic Garden, southcoastbotanicgarden.org, in Palos Verdes, is open to members and advance-ticket holders.
SOURCES OF HELP
Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374-3426, Ext. 256
City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524-2705
City of Manhattan Beach older adults hotline: (310) 802-5010
City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318-0650
Hermosa Volunteers for neighbors in need of help with groceries, pharmacy items, pet care, companionship or other needs: http://bit.ly/hermosaneedshelp
Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number, (800)339-6993 or visit online at www.211.org.
Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318-2827
The House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, dispenses food six days a week. The website, hoy-southbay.org has details, or call (310) 675-1384 between 9 and 10 a.m.
L.A. Helping Hands does shopping and errands for those at high risk from coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424)279-8544 or visiting lahelpinghands.com.
Providence Little Company of Mary has a free, online information and assessment service at: www.providence.org/patients-and-visitors/coronavirus-advisory
HOW YOU CAN HELP
American Red Cross blood donation: Find upcoming dates and locations on https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
"MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
Hermosa Volunteers: Sign up to help families and individuals who are seek seeking assistance at http://bit.ly/hermosavolunteers.
Beach Cities Health District's COVID-19 Fund accepts donations to provide essentials like groceries and cleaning supplies to people in need. For details, visit the website bchd.org/coronavirus and use the "How to Help" tab.
TEMPORARILY CLOSED
Closures include regular events, most meetings, special events and performances.
- AdventurePlex youth center
- Beach Cities Health District meetings and most events, volunteer training, classes and workshops
- El Segundo Library
- Hermosa Beach Library
- Hermosa Beach Pier and bowling green; Parking Lot C
- Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus.
- Manhattan Beach Library
- Manhattan Beach "beach" parking lots (El Porto, Pier and Bruce's)
- Manhattan Beach City Hall and other municipal locations closed until further notice. Some services remain available. Details can be found on the city's web page, https://www.citymb.info/services/learn-about/coronavirus
- Redondo Beach libraries through June
- Redondo Beach city offices, including City Hall, Public Works and Community Services are closed to the public while core services remain accessible via telephone, email, internet and by appointment. See redondo.org for details.
- Redondo Beach Performing Art Center all events through June
