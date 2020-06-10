SATURDAY, June 13
Torrance Farmers Market
Find quality produce from 60 California farms, including fruits, nuts, and vegetables, as well as eggs honey, fish, cut flowers and baked goods at the Torrance Farmers Market. The Market is held Saturdays and Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wilson Park, 2200 Crenshaw Blvd. in Torrance.
SUNDAY, June 14
"Slow Food" from Torrance Theater Company
Play-At-Home, a series of staged readings and live performances, is being released via streaming to entertain the community while theater is closed. Torrance Theater Company members brings the stories to life while the audience stays home. Register through TorranceTheatreCompany.com/playathome, and receive a private link allowing access to the plays. This Sunday''s performance is “Slow Food," streaming live at 6 p.m. and available to view afterward for 24 hours.
TUESDAY, June 16
The Roundhouse goes live
Join Manhattan Beach Roundhouse Aquarium staff as they launch a new live-stream series and explore many topics within ocean conservation this summer, starting June 16th, at 11 a.m. The speakers will address marine invasive species and on-going habitat restoration projects. Learn about what is happening along our California coastal habitats and ask questions via live chat. The series is on Facebook, facebook.com/RoundhouseAquarium.
Manhattan Beach Farmers Market
Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Manhattan Beach hosts a farmers market at 13th St. and Morningside Dr., behind the Shade Hotel. Farm-fresh organic and seasonal produce, vegan, gluten-free, and plant-based options, locally produced packaged food, hot food prepared on-site, live music, children’s entertainment and train rides. Metered parking is available in the underground Metlox parking lot or in Lot 3 at Morningside and 12th Street.
THURSDAY, June 18
Historical lecture on the Channel Islands
The Hermosa Beach Historical Society and Museum kicks off its 2020 virtual lecture series with author Corinne Laverty who will discuss her book "North America's Galapagos: The Historic Channel Islands Biological Survey." The event will be streamed on Zoom at 6:30 p.m., free with a requested donation of $5. Register online, https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_I80K56O_R0euxMwhkhmrCQ.
ONGOING
City of Manhattan Beach call for artists
In preparation for the 100th anniversary of the Manhattan Beach Pier, the city of Manhattan Beach plans to display artistic renderings of the iconic structure. Local artists are invited to submit applications for photography, paintings, sculptures, ceramics and other media for display in a community exhibition. The deadline for entry is June 12. Apply online, citymb.info/submissions.
Register for the Virtual Village Runner 5K
The traditional Village Runner 4th of July 5K Run and Community Walk will be social-distanced this year but, as usual, the proceeds benefit the Redondo Beach Education Foundation. Register between now and July 2, then pick- up a commemorative t-shirt, racing bib and swag bag at the Village Runner, 255 Avenida Del Norte in Redondo Beach. At 8 a.m. on the day of the event, Participants are encouraged to go for a run or walk in their favorite spot while wearing their shirts and bibs. Get details on villagerunner.com/4th-of-july-5k/
STREAM OR VIEW ONLINE
Stories from the El Segundo Library
The El Segundo Public Library features stories for children streamed live Monday through Thursday starting at 10 a.m. Get a link each day on Facebook, facebook.com/El-Segundo-Public-Library-165445079598/.
Thursday music at Hermosa Brewing Co.
The Hermosa Brewing Co. will stream music live on starting at 7 p.m., to generate donations for the Hermosa Beach Education Foundation. For updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/HBEF90254/ or the Instagram account @hermosabrewingco.
Healthy at Home-MB
Virtual recreation for people of all ages can be found from the city of Manhattan Beach on its website, citymb.info/healthyathomemb. Classes include mediation, yoga, cardio workouts, crafts, music and more via Zoom.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Los Angeles County beaches for Active Use only
Hermosa Beach greenbelt, parks and tennis courts; Check https://www.hermosabeach.gov/our-government/recreation-community-resources for updates.
Manhattan Beach greenbelt and parks; tennis, pickleball and paddleball courts
Redondo Beach parks, sport courts, Harbor Drive bike lanes and boat-launching facilities; also retail/restaurant sections of the Pier see redondo.org/depts/city_manager/coronavirus_update.asp.
South Coast Botanic Garden, southcoastbotanicgarden.org, in Palos Verdes, is open to members and advance-ticket holders.
SOURCES OF HELP
Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374-3426, Ext. 256
City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524-2705
City of Manhattan Beach older adults hotline: (310) 802-5010
City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318-0650
Hermosa Volunteers for neighbors in need of help with groceries, pharmacy items, pet care, companionship or other needs: http://bit.ly/hermosaneedshelp
Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number, (800)339-6993 or visit online at www.211.org.
Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318-2827
The House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, dispenses food six days a week. The website, hoy-southbay.org has details, or call (310) 675-1384 between 9 and 10 a.m.
L.A. Helping Hands does shopping and errands for those at high risk from coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424)279-8544 or visiting lahelpinghands.com.
Providence Little Company of Mary has a free, online information and assessment service at: www.providence.org/patients-and-visitors/coronavirus-advisory
HOW YOU CAN HELP
American Red Cross blood donation: Find upcoming dates and locations on https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
"MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
Hermosa Volunteers: Sign up to help families and individuals who are seek seeking assistance at http://bit.ly/hermosavolunteers.
Beach Cities Health District's COVID-19 Fund accepts donations to provide essentials like groceries and cleaning supplies to people in need. For details, visit the website bchd.org/coronavirus and use the "How to Help" tab.
TEMPORARILY CLOSED
Closures include regular events, most meetings, special events and performances.
- AdventurePlex youth center
- Beach Cities Health District meetings and most events, volunteer training, classes and workshops
- El Segundo Library
- Hermosa Beach Library
- Hermosa Beach Pier and bowling green; Parking Lot C
- Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus.
- Manhattan Beach Library
- Manhattan Beach "beach" parking lots (El Porto, Pier and Bruce's)
- Manhattan Beach City Hall and other municipal locations closed until further notice. Some services remain available. Details can be found on the city's web page, https://www.citymb.info/services/learn-about/coronavirus
- Redondo Beach libraries through June
- Redondo Beach city offices, including City Hall, Public Works and Community Services are closed to the public while core services remain accessible via telephone, email, internet and by appointment. See redondo.org for details.
- Redondo Beach Performing Art Center all events through June
