THURSDAY, July 9
Community Forum on Racism
A community forum and panel discussion on racism will be hosted via streaming on Zoom by the Manhattan Beach City Council starting at 6 p.m. focusing on the topic, "police policies and practices, implicit bias and community partnerships." Advance questions are welcome and may be submitted by email to CommunityQuestions@citymbinfo.com.
Watch or listen on comb.zoom.us/j/98365682559, or by calling (669)900-6833 and using the meeting ID 983 6568 2559.
The panelists include a broad cross-section of community members: Manhattan Beach police chief Derrick Abell, Nicole Watson of the LA County Department of Mental Health, Breanna Jaijairam of Harbor Interfaith Services, Kelly Stroman, president of the Manhattan Beach Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Mike Matthews, superintendent of the Manhattan Beach Unified School District, Rev. Mark Petiss of Manhattan Beach Community Church, Rabbi Joshua Kalev of Congregation Tikvak Jacob, former Manhattan Beach mayor Mitch Ward. Two former Mira Costa High School students, Jemal Williams and Dalia Feliciano, complete the group.
FRIDAY, July 10
Sprouting Seeds for Nutrition
Join the Cancer Support Community of Redondo Beach at 11:30 a.m. for a free online workshop led by Lilly Padilla, a certified integrative nutrition coach, author and cancer survivor. Participants will learn how to sprout their own seeds, beans and vegetables in their home gardens. The discussion will include how to use and store different types of sprouts and micro-greens and create nutritious, easy dishes. To join this workshop, send an email to info@CSCRB.org.
SUNDAY, July 12
"Kalamazoo" from Torrance Theater Co.
Play-At-Home, a series of staged readings and live performances, is being released to entertain the community while theater is closed. Torrance Theater Company members bring the stories to life while the audience stays home. Register throughTorranceTheatreCompany.com/playathome, and receive a private link allowing access to the plays. This Sunday's performance is “Kalamazoo,"streaming live at 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, July 15
Conversation with "Norco 80" author Peter Houlahan
Pop culture editor Peter Larsen with the Southern California News Group leads a Zoom interview with author Peter Houlahan about his latest book, "Norco 80." Set in Southern California in the 1970s, the book tells the spectacular story of a bank robbery, a crime described by the New York Times Book Review as "almost too wild to be real." The interview is part of the SCNG Newsmaker series on YouTube, use the link youtube.com/watch?v=pxoQZwOUiQA to view.
ONGOING
Healthy at Home-MB
Virtual recreation for people of all ages can be found from the city of Manhattan Beach on its website, citymb.info/healthyathomemb. Classes include mediation, yoga, cardio workouts, crafts, music and more via Zoom.
Stories from the El Segundo Library
The El Segundo Public Library features stories for children streamed live Monday through Thursday starting at 10 a.m. Get a link each day on Facebook, facebook.com/El-Segundo-Public-Library-165445079598/.
Stream an art house film
The South Bay Film Society brings cinema to homes through its online box office that includes detailed streaming instructions and 'round-the-clock technical support for those unaccustomed to streaming. Tickets purchased on the website allow viewing for a specified period. Current offerings include
- "In My Blood It Runs," a documentary following a 10-year-old Australian Aboriginal boy (ends July 15).
"The Surrogate," a South By Southwest Film Festival selection about an African American woman facing dilemmas of ethics and identity-politics after agreeing to a surrogate pregnancy (ends July 15).
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Los Angeles County beaches, piers and bike paths
Manhattan Beach Roundhouse
Hermosa Beach pier, greenbelt and parks; Check https://www.hermosabeach.gov/our-government/recreation-community-resources for updates.
Manhattan Beach pier, greenbelt and parks; tennis, pickleball and paddleball courts
Redondo Beach Pier and bike paths; see redondo.org/depts/city_manager/coronavirus_update.asp.
South Coast Botanic Garden, southcoastbotanicgarden.org, in Palos Verdes, is open to members and advance-ticket holders from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
TEMPORARILY CLOSED
- Aviation Park in Redondo Beach
- AdventurePlex youth center
- Beach Cities Health District meetings and most events, volunteer training, classes and workshops
- California restaurant indoor dining rooms through June 21
- Dockweiler Beach fire pits
- El Segundo Library
- Hermosa Beach Library
- Hermosa Beach Clark Field, pickleball and tennis courts
- Hermosa Beach bowling green
- Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus.
- Manhattan Beach Library
- Manhattan Beach City Hall and other municipal locations closed until further notice. Some services remain available. Details can be found on the city's web page, https://www.citymb.info/services/learn-about/coronavirus
- Redondo Beach libraries through July
- Redondo Beach city offices, including City Hall, Public Works and Community Services are closed to the public while core services remain accessible via telephone, email, internet and by appointment. See redondo.org for details.
- Redondo Beach Performing Art Center
SOURCES OF HELP
Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374-3426, Ext. 256
City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524-2705
City of Manhattan Beach older adults hotline: (310) 802-5010
City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318-0650
Hermosa Volunteers for neighbors in need of help with groceries, pharmacy items, pet care, companionship or other needs: http://bit.ly/hermosaneedshelp
Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number, (800)339-6993 or visit online at www.211.org.
Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318-2827
The House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, dispenses food six days a week. The website, hoy-southbay.org has details, or call (310) 675-1384 between 9 and 10 a.m.
L.A. Helping Hands does shopping and errands for those at high risk from coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424)279-8544 or visiting lahelpinghands.com.
Providence Little Company of Mary has a free, online information and assessment service at: www.providence.org/patients-and-visitors/coronavirus-advisory
HOW YOU CAN HELP
American Red Cross blood donation: Find upcoming dates and locations on https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
"MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
Hermosa Volunteers: Sign up to help families and individuals who are seek seeking assistance at http://bit.ly/hermosavolunteers.
Beach Cities Health District's COVID-19 Fund accepts donations to provide essentials like groceries and cleaning supplies to people in need. For details, visit the website bchd.org/coronavirus and use the "How to Help" tab.
