THURSDAY, July 30
State of the City: Hermosa Beach
Mayor Mary Campbell will give a State of the City address at 7 p.m. on multiple streaming platforms and local access cable. To attend, visit the city's page on Facebook or watch online at hermosabeach.gov.
FRIDAY, July 31
Grown-up show and tell
If you have a story to share, The El Segundo Library has a forum through its Grown-up Show and Tell event starting at 5:30 on Zoom. Participants include authors Bill Shapiro, former editor-in-chief of Life and author of several successful books, and Naomi Wax, whose work has appeared in national magazines. The book, "What We Keep," by Shapiro and Wax will serve as inspiration for the event theme, What Do You Keep? Adults 18+ are invited to join. To offer a story or reserve a spot, email the Reference Desk, refdesk@elsegundo.org or call 310-524- 2728.
SUNDAY, August 2
Farmers Market in Riviera Village
Regularly on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. local growers convene in the Triangle parking lot (across from Trader Joe's), at 1801 S. Elena Ave. in Redondo Beach. Purchase fresh vegetables, fruits, baked goods and other hand-crafted creations, all according to current state and county health department guidelines. Details at rivieravillagefarmersmarket.com.
TUESDAY, August 4
Evening of Jokes and Poems
Pages bookstore hosts an evening of Jokes and Poems performed by Mike Birbiglia, a comedian, storyteller, director and actor who has entertained audiences worldwide,and poet/author J. Hope Stein whose work has been published in the New York Times, the New Yorker and Poetry International. Birbiglia and Stein collaborated on a new book, "The New One: Painfully True Stories from a Reluctant Dad, with poems by J. Hope Stein." The event starts at 6 p.m. and the $35 fee includes a copy of the book. Learn more online at pagesabookstore.com. Pages is at 904 Highland Ave. in Manhattan Beach.
ONGOING
Exhibit celebrates Manhattan Beach Pier centennial
"Pierspective," a community art exhibit, celebrates 100 years of the Manhattan Beach Pier with over 200 works of art. The virtual experience demonstrates the versatile creativity of people in the community through photographs, drawings and paintings. Along with more than 200 featured exhibits, the city's website includes a collection all the exhibits arranged alphabetically by the artists names. The exhibit can be viewed under the Parks and Recreation section of its website, citymb.infodepartments.
Watch art-house films in your house
The South Bay Film Society brings cinema to homes through its online box office that includes detailed streaming instructions and 'round-the-clock technical support for those unaccustomed to streaming. Tickets purchased on the website, southbayfilmsociety.com, allow viewing for a specified period. Current offerings include:
"A Regular Woman," in German and Turkish, based on the tragic, 2005 honor killing of a young woman in an ultra-conservative Turkish Muslim family, (ends August 2)
"The Keeper," the true story of a German soldier and prisoner of war who in 1949 became goalkeeper for a British soccer team (ends August 3)
"Never Too Late," a Austrailan comedy about for men who break out of nursing home to help one chase the girl of his dreams (ends August 10)
- "Anton," in Russian and German, about the convergence of revolution, fear and hope in a Ukrainian village in 1919 (ends August 10)
Aquarium of the Pacific outdoors and online
Outdoor areas of the Aquarium of the Pacific, 100 Aquarium Way in Long Beach, are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Tickets for a time slot must be purchased in advice from the website, aquariumofpacific.org. Meanwhile, the aquarium continues its virtual programs including an Online Academy Summer Kids Club consisting of daily informational talks bundled with at-home activities such as crafts, coloring sheets and guided explorations. Kids Club will be running through August 21 and is tailored toward various age groups from kindergarten through high school.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Los Angeles County beaches, piers and bike paths
Manhattan Beach Roundhouse
Hermosa Beach pier, greenbelt and parks; Check https://www.hermosabeach.gov/our-government/recreation-community-resources for updates.
Manhattan Beach pier, greenbelt and parks; tennis, pickleball and paddleball courts
Redondo Beach Pier and bike paths; see redondo.org/depts/city_manager/coronavirus_update.asp.
South Coast Botanic Garden, southcoastbotanicgarden.org, in Palos Verdes, is open to members and advance-ticket holders from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
TEMPORARILY CLOSED
- Statewide: Indoor operations at fitness centers, worship services, malls hair salons and other personal care services
- Aviation Park in Redondo Beach
- AdventurePlex youth center
- Beach Cities Health District meetings and most events, volunteer training, classes and workshops
- California restaurant indoor dining rooms through June 21
- Dockweiler Beach fire pits
- El Segundo Library
- Hermosa Beach Library
- Hermosa Beach Clark Field, pickleball and tennis courts
- Hermosa Beach bowling green
- Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus.
- Manhattan Beach Library
- Manhattan Beach City Hall and other municipal locations closed until further notice. Some services remain available. Details can be found on the city's web page, https://www.citymb.info/services/learn-about/coronavirus
- Redondo Beach libraries through July
- Redondo Beach city offices, including City Hall, Public Works and Community Services are closed to the public while core services remain accessible via telephone, email, internet and by appointment. See redondo.org for details.
- Redondo Beach Performing Art Center
SOURCES OF HELP
Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374- 3426, Ext. 256
City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524- 2705
City of Manhattan Beach older adults hotline: (310) 802- 5010
City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318- 0650
Hermosa Volunteers for neighbors in need of help with groceries, pharmacy items, pet care, companionship or other needs: http://bit.ly/hermosaneedshelp
Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number, (800)339- 6993 or visit online at www.211.org.
Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318- 2827
The House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, dispenses food six days a week. The website, hoy-southbay.org has details, or call (310) 675- 1384 between 9 and 10 a.m.
L.A. Helping Hands does shopping and errands for those at high risk from coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424)279 -8544 or visiting lahelpinghands.com.
Providence Little Company of Mary has a free, online information and assessment service at: www.providence.org/patients-and-visitors/coronavirus-advisory
HOW YOU CAN HELP
American Red Cross blood donation: Find upcoming dates and locations on https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
"MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
Hermosa Volunteers: Sign up to help families and individuals who are seek seeking assistance at http://bit.ly/hermosavolunteers.
Beach Cities Health District's COVID-19 Fund accepts donations to provide essentials like groceries and cleaning supplies to people in need. For details, visit the website bchd.org/coronavirus and use the "How to Help" tab.
