THURSDAY, July 23
Meet other cancer patients
From 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach offers a free weekly online group in which people with breast cancer offer support to one another, explore ways of dealing with the stresses of the disease, and learn techniques for partnering with healthcare providers. Facilitated by Nancy Lomibao LMFT, Program Director. To join this group, contact info@cscrb.org.
Redondo Beach Farmers Market
Every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., locally-grown produce, baked goods, fresh food items and more are for sale at the Redondo Beach Farmers Market, at Veteran's Park, 309 Esplanade. For a full list of participating growers and vendors, go to the city's website, redondo.org/depts/recreation/cultural_arts/farmers_market.asp.
SUNDAY, July 26
Live from Torrance Theater Company
Play-At-Home, a series of staged readings and live performances, is being released to entertain the community while theater is closed. Torrance Theater Company members bring the stories to life while the audience stays home. Register throughTorranceTheatreCompany.com/playathome, and receive a private link allowing access to the plays. This Sunday's performance is “All the Days,"streaming live at 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, July 31
Grown-up show and tell
If you have a story to share, The El Segundo Library has a forum through its Grown-up Show and Tell event starting at 5:30 on Zoom. Participants include authors Bill Shapiro, former editor-in-chief of Life and author of several successful books, and Naomi Wax, whose work has appeared in national magazines. The book, "What We Keep," by Shapiro and Wax will serve as inspiration for the event theme, What Do You Keep? Adults 18+ are invited to join. To offer a story or reserve a spot, email the Reference Desk, refdesk@elsegundo.org or call 310-524- 2728
SATURDAY, July 25
Talent Show benefits HBEF
The popular Hermosa Valley and Hermosa View school talent show will change this year to a virtual event but will still feature an evening of song, dance, art and creativity. The live show starts at 6 p.m. Sign up beforehand to receive a emailed link for live streaming. Catch a preview or learn more on funddeed.com/projects/talentshow2020. This event benefits the Hermosa Beach Education Foundation.
TUESDAY, July 28
Career Fair starts today
Now, more than ever, it's essential to support local businesses and connect employers with qualified candidates. With this in mind, the Southern California News Group is hosting a Virtual Career Fair July 28 and 29. Ideal for those searching for a new opportunity or companies looking to hire. For more information and free registration, visit socalcareers.careerfair.live.
Get in the Botanic Garden for free
Tuesdays are free for visitors of the South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., in Palos Verdes. Face coverings are required for those aged two and older, and advance registration is needed to limint the number of guests. Go to southcoastbotanicgarden.org for details.
THURSDAY, July 30
State of the City: Hermosa Beach
Mayor Mary Campbell will give a State of the City address at 7 p.m. on multiple streaming platforms and local access cable TV. To attend, visit the city's page on Facebook, or watch online at hermosabeach.gov
ONGOING
Healthy at Home-MB
Virtual recreation for people of all ages can be found from the city of Manhattan Beach on its website, citymb.info/healthyathomemb. Classes include mediation, yoga, cardio workouts, crafts, music and more via Zoom.
Champions for Children 5K continues
The South Bay Children's Health Center continues its virtual 5k run/walk to raise support for its mental and dental care programs for families in need. Participants create their own "dream event" consisting of any physical activity and complete it no later than Sunday, July 26. For added fun, wear a costume and post a picture on the race site. Complete information can be found online at sbchc.com/c4crun.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Los Angeles County beaches, piers and bike paths
Manhattan Beach Roundhouse
Hermosa Beach pier, greenbelt and parks; Check https://www.hermosabeach.gov/our-government/recreation-community-resources for updates.
Manhattan Beach pier, greenbelt and parks; tennis, pickleball and paddleball courts
Redondo Beach Pier and bike paths; see redondo.org/depts/city_manager/coronavirus_update.asp.
South Coast Botanic Garden, southcoastbotanicgarden.org, in Palos Verdes, is open to members and advance-ticket holders from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
TEMPORARILY CLOSED
- Statewide: Indoor operations at fitness centers, worship services, malls hair salons and other personal care services
- Aviation Park in Redondo Beach
- AdventurePlex youth center
- Beach Cities Health District meetings and most events, volunteer training, classes and workshops
- California restaurant indoor dining rooms through June 21
- Dockweiler Beach fire pits
- El Segundo Library
- Hermosa Beach Library
- Hermosa Beach Clark Field, pickleball and tennis courts
- Hermosa Beach bowling green
- Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus.
- Manhattan Beach Library
- Manhattan Beach City Hall and other municipal locations closed until further notice. Some services remain available. Details can be found on the city's web page, https://www.citymb.info/services/learn-about/coronavirus
- Redondo Beach libraries through July
- Redondo Beach city offices, including City Hall, Public Works and Community Services are closed to the public while core services remain accessible via telephone, email, internet and by appointment. See redondo.org for details.
- Redondo Beach Performing Art Center
SOURCES OF HELP
Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374-3426, Ext. 256
City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524-2705
City of Manhattan Beach older adults hotline: (310) 802-5010
City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318-0650
Hermosa Volunteers for neighbors in need of help with groceries, pharmacy items, pet care, companionship or other needs: http://bit.ly/hermosaneedshelp
Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number, (800)339-6993 or visit online at www.211.org.
Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318-2827
The House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, dispenses food six days a week. The website, hoy-southbay.org has details, or call (310) 675-1384 between 9 and 10 a.m.
L.A. Helping Hands does shopping and errands for those at high risk from coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424)279-8544 or visiting lahelpinghands.com.
Providence Little Company of Mary has a free, online information and assessment service at: www.providence.org/patients-and-visitors/coronavirus-advisory
HOW YOU CAN HELP
American Red Cross blood donation: Find upcoming dates and locations on https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
"MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
Hermosa Volunteers: Sign up to help families and individuals who are seek seeking assistance at http://bit.ly/hermosavolunteers.
Beach Cities Health District's COVID-19 Fund accepts donations to provide essentials like groceries and cleaning supplies to people in need. For details, visit the website bchd.org/coronavirus and use the "How to Help" tab.
