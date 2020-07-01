THURSDAY, July 2
Live Music at Hermosa Brewing Co.
The Hermosa Brewing Company presents live original music and classic covers from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in its taproom. The club is at 1342 Hermosa Avenue in Hermosa Beach. Patrons can support the Hermosa Beach Education Foundation through gift card purchases. For updates, go online to hermosabrewingco.com/events or on Instagram @hermosabrewingco.
SATURDAY, July 4
Torrance Farmers Market
Find quality produce from 60 California farms, including fruits, nuts, and vegetables, as well as eggs, honey, fish, cut flowers and baked goods at the Torrance Farmers Market. The Market is held Saturdays and Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wilson Park, 2200 Crenshaw Blvd. in Torrance.
TUESDAY, July 7
Preschooler camp at the Botanic Garden
Four-week sessions of "Movin' and Groovin' Camp" start this week at the South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Boulevard in Palos Verdes. Camps provide an outlet for preschoolers to dance, exercise and socialize outdoors while socially distanced and wearing masks. Ages 3 and older; $69 for members and $88 for non-members. Thursday sessions are also available. Sign up online, southcoastbotanicgarden.org/event.
WEDNESDAY, July 8
Pick up a craft project
For kids ages 5 to 12, the El Segundo Library continues its Wednesday Craft N' Go program with pre-assembled craft kits. Pick up a bag containing supplies and instructions to complete at home, between 3 and 4 p.m. from tables in front of the library at 111 W. Mariposa.
ONGOING
Watch art house films on your TV
The South Bay Film Society brings cinema to homes through its online box office that includes detailed streaming instructions and 'round-the-clock technical support for those unaccustomed to streaming. Tickets purchased on the website allow viewing for a specified period. Current offerings include:
"Lucky Grandma" a Chinese-language, dark comedy set in New York City about an elderly woman who lands in the middle of a Chinatown gang war (ends July 7);
"Beyond the Visible," a dazzling, German- and Swedish-language documentary featuring abstract artist Hilma af Klint who lived in the early 20th century (ends July 7);
- "The Surrogate," a South By Southwest Film Festival selection about an African American woman facing dilemmas of ethics and identity-politics after agreeing to a surrogate pregnancy (ends July 15).
Stuck at Home Science
The California Science Center guides kids through easy activities using household supplies. New episodes air Monday through Friday until further notice starting at 10 a.m., californiasciencecenter.org/stuck-at-home-science.
Destination: Art online exhibit
The Torrance studio Destination: Art is sharing work from its recent show on YouTube that is accessible using the link destination-art.net/onlineartshow. The show represents the creative talent of 42 professional and accomplished amateur artists. Available to view through July 5.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Manhattan Beach Roundhouse, except for July 3-5 or as long as L.A. County beaches remain closed;
Hermosa Beach greenbelt and parks; Check https://www.hermosabeach.gov/our-government/recreation-community-resources for updates.
Manhattan Beach greenbelt and parks; tennis, pickleball and paddleball courts
Redondo Beach Pier retail/restaurant sections only; see redondo.org/depts/city_manager/coronavirus_update.asp.
South Coast Botanic Garden, southcoastbotanicgarden.org, in Palos Verdes, is open to members and advance-ticket holders from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
TEMPORARILY CLOSED
Some closures are in effect July 4-6 only, or in accordance with L.A. County beach closures.
- Los Angeles County beaches, piers, bike paths and parking lots
- Aviation Park in Redondo Beach
- AdventurePlex youth center
- Beach Cities Health District meetings and most events, volunteer training, classes and workshops
- El Segundo Library
- Hermosa Beach Library
- Hermosa Beach pickleball and tennis courts
- Hermosa Beach bowling green; Parking Lot C
- Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus.
- Manhattan Beach Library
- Manhattan Beach City Hall and other municipal locations closed until further notice. Some services remain available. Details can be found on the city's web page, https://www.citymb.info/services/learn-about/coronavirus
- Redondo Beach Veteran's Park and parking lots, George Freeth Way, Parking spaces on the west side of the Esplanade, Parking lot adjacent to Miramar Park and the bike path parkette parking lot off of Herondo Street
- Redondo Beach city playgrounds and sport courts
- Redondo Beach libraries through July
- Redondo Beach city offices, including City Hall, Public Works and Community Services are closed to the public while core services remain accessible via telephone, email, internet and by appointment. See redondo.org for details.
- Redondo Beach Performing Art Center
SOURCES OF HELP
Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374-3426, Ext. 256
City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524-2705
City of Manhattan Beach older adults hotline: (310) 802-5010
City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318-0650
Hermosa Volunteers for neighbors in need of help with groceries, pharmacy items, pet care, companionship or other needs: http://bit.ly/hermosaneedshelp
Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number, (800)339-6993 or visit online at www.211.org.
Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318-2827
The House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, dispenses food six days a week. The website, hoy-southbay.org has details, or call (310) 675-1384 between 9 and 10 a.m.
L.A. Helping Hands does shopping and errands for those at high risk from coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424)279-8544 or visiting lahelpinghands.com.
Providence Little Company of Mary has a free, online information and assessment service at: www.providence.org/patients-and-visitors/coronavirus-advisory
HOW YOU CAN HELP
American Red Cross blood donation: Find upcoming dates and locations on https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
"MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
Hermosa Volunteers: Sign up to help families and individuals who are seek seeking assistance at http://bit.ly/hermosavolunteers.
Beach Cities Health District's COVID-19 Fund accepts donations to provide essentials like groceries and cleaning supplies to people in need. For details, visit the website bchd.org/coronavirus and use the "How to Help" tab.
