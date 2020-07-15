SATURDAY, July 18
Champions for Children 5K starts today
The South Bay Children's Health Center kicks off its virtual 5k run/walk to raise support for its mental and dental care programs for families in need. Participants create their own "dream event" consisting of any physical activity and complete it between Saturday, July 18 and Sunday, July 26. For added fun, wear a costume and post a picture on the race site. Complete information can be found online at sbchc.com/c4crun.
Pick up a pail of compost
The City of Redondo Beach has compost available for residents to take home for their gardens. Adding a mix of organic material including green waste, food waste and food scraps will help shrubs, flowers and vegetable plants thrive. The drive-up event will be at Wilderness Park, 1102 Camino Real, Redondo Beach, from 8 a.m. to noon. Bring proof of residency, a sturdy container of up to 32 gallons in size and wear a face mask. See athenservices.com for details.
TUESDAY, July 21
Manhattan Beach Farmer's Market
Every Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Manhattan Beach hosts a farmer’s market at 13th St. and Morningside Drive. Farm-fresh organic and seasonal produce, vegan, gluten-free, and plant-based options, locally produced packaged food, hot food prepared on-site, live music, children’s entertainment and train rides. Metered parking is available in the underground Metlox parking lot or in Lot 3 at Morningside and 12th Street.
Roundhouse goes live on Instagram
Join the Roundhouse Aquarium staff for a live ongoing series on ocean conservation. This week's session starts at 11 a.m. and will cover "The Importance of Kelp Forests." On Instagram @roundhouseaquarium.
WEDNESDAY, July 22
Learn about Lifter Leadership
Members of the community are invited to an introductory, live-interactive webinar on Lifter Leadership--specific actionable practices for developing and applying leadership skills. This webinar serves as a teaser to a six-week certification program offered in collaboration with the Manhattan Beach Chamber of Commerce. The webinar will be held from 11:00 to 11:45 a.m. For more information, visit the events section of the chamber's website, business.manhattanbeachchamber.com.
THURSDAY, July 23
History of Jazz virtual lecture
From the Hermosa Beach Museum, award-winning musician, composer and music historian Willie Aron will discuss of the history and enduring impact of jazz in Los Angeles, including contributions of Hermosa Beach's famous Lighthouse Cafe. The Zoom lecture starts at 6:30 p.m. and is free with donations encouraged. Register through the website to reserve a spot, hermosabeachhistoricalsociety.org.
Kids outdoor dance party
Music Rhapsody hosts a dance party for kids of all ages in its parking lot at 1603 Aviation Blvd. in Redondo Beach. Join the fun from 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. The event is free for students currently enrolled in a summer class; RSVP requested via email to info@musicrhapsody.dom. Non-members can attend for $25 (free for parents); sign up on the website musicrhapsody.com.
ONGOING
Cooking Classes from Lazy Acres
Lazy Acres Market in Hermosa Beach hosts cooking classes on Facebook for viewing when convenient while participating at home. From the store's Facebook page, scroll down and view the Upcoming Events section. Find your class and for each class, and click on the "Discussion" tab for a list of ingredients and supplies needed. Additional video of recent classes — including spring rolls, sesame noodles and California rolls — are available in the Newsfeed section.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Los Angeles County beaches, piers and bike paths
Manhattan Beach Roundhouse
Hermosa Beach pier, greenbelt and parks; Check https://www.hermosabeach.gov/our-government/recreation-community-resources for updates.
Manhattan Beach pier, greenbelt and parks; tennis, pickleball and paddleball courts
Redondo Beach Pier and bike paths; see redondo.org/depts/city_manager/coronavirus_update.asp.
South Coast Botanic Garden, southcoastbotanicgarden.org, in Palos Verdes, is open to members and advance-ticket holders from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
TEMPORARILY CLOSED
- Statewide: Indoor operations at fitness centers, worship services, malls hair salons and other personal care services
- Aviation Park in Redondo Beach
- AdventurePlex youth center
- Beach Cities Health District meetings and most events, volunteer training, classes and workshops
- California restaurant indoor dining rooms through June 21
- Dockweiler Beach fire pits
- El Segundo Library
- Hermosa Beach Library
- Hermosa Beach Clark Field, pickleball and tennis courts
- Hermosa Beach bowling green
- Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus.
- Manhattan Beach Library
- Manhattan Beach City Hall and other municipal locations closed until further notice. Some services remain available. Details can be found on the city's web page, https://www.citymb.info/services/learn-about/coronavirus
- Redondo Beach libraries through July
- Redondo Beach city offices, including City Hall, Public Works and Community Services are closed to the public while core services remain accessible via telephone, email, internet and by appointment. See redondo.org for details.
- Redondo Beach Performing Art Center
SOURCES OF HELP
Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374-3426, Ext. 256
City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524-2705
City of Manhattan Beach older adults hotline: (310) 802-5010
City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318-0650
Hermosa Volunteers for neighbors in need of help with groceries, pharmacy items, pet care, companionship or other needs: http://bit.ly/hermosaneedshelp
Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number, (800)339-6993 or visit online at www.211.org.
Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318-2827
The House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, dispenses food six days a week. The website, hoy-southbay.org has details, or call (310) 675-1384 between 9 and 10 a.m.
L.A. Helping Hands does shopping and errands for those at high risk from coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424)279-8544 or visiting lahelpinghands.com.
Providence Little Company of Mary has a free, online information and assessment service at: www.providence.org/patients-and-visitors/coronavirus-advisory
HOW YOU CAN HELP
American Red Cross blood donation: Find upcoming dates and locations on https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
"MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
Hermosa Volunteers: Sign up to help families and individuals who are seek seeking assistance at http://bit.ly/hermosavolunteers.
Beach Cities Health District's COVID-19 Fund accepts donations to provide essentials like groceries and cleaning supplies to people in need. For details, visit the website bchd.org/coronavirus and use the "How to Help" tab.
The Beach Reporter welcomes submissions to the print version of its Calendar section via email to Calendar@TBRnews.com. Submissions made on the website TBRnews.com appear automatically and are also considered for the print edition.