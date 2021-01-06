THURSDAY, January 7
El Segundo Farmers Market
Thursdays from 3 to 7 p.m. near the 300 block of Main Street. Look for farm-fresh produce, hot prepared foods and freshly made packaged items. Get updates on Facebook, facebook.com/elsegundofarmersmarket.
FRIDAY, January 8
"Happy Feet" at the Roadium drive-in
For family fun in an open-air setting, the Roadium drive-in theater, 2500 West Redondo Beach Blvd., in Torrance, will screen the movie "Happy Feet." Entry is $30 per vehicle and the show starts at 7 p.m. The Roadium gates open at 6 p.m. so there is time to visit the concession stand. Viewing must be done from inside a vehicle due to social distancing protocols. Buy tickets in advance on Event Brite, eventbrite.com/o/roadium-open-air-market-and-drive-in-30426837310.
SATURDAY, January 9
Outdoor drum circle for all ages
This hands-on rhythmic event provides fun for participants of all ages who will have access to various percussion instruments. From 2:30 to 3:15 p.m. in the parking lot of Music Rhapsody, 1603 Aviation Blvd. Visit musicrhapsody.com for details.
Open House at Vistamar High
Vistamar High School is holding a virtual Open House from 10 a.m. to noon. Students, faculty and staff will share info about student life, college acceptance, athletics and extracurricular activities. Vistamar is a private independent school located at 737 Hawaii Street in El Segundo. Learn more by registering online at vistamarschool.schooladminonline.com/portal/public_calendars/open_house.
SUNDAY, January 10
MONDAY, January 4
Families Connected parent chat
Wondering if your child is experimenting with drugs or alcohol? Striving to manage stress in your household? Seeking guidance on boundaries for social media and technology? Families Connected Parent Chat, held every Monday, from 10 to 11 a.m., in partnership with Beach Cities Health District and South Bay Families Connected, is a free support group led by a licensed professional. Free and open to all parents. Visit southbayfamiliesconnected.org for more information.
ONGOING
Signups for virtual Super Bowl Sunday run
Super Bowl Sunday is on February 7, and the popular Redondo Beach 10k/5K pre-game races will be held virtually this year. Participants will complete courses while earning badges along the way for possible prizes and discount opportunities. Advance-completion of the race is also an option via the "Brand New Big Game Challenge." To learn more or sign up, go online to redondo10k.com, or visit The Village Runner store at 255 Avenida Del Norte.
Stream an art house film
The South Bay Film Society brings cinema to homes through its online box office that includes detailed streaming instructions and 'round-the-clock technical support for those unaccustomed to streaming. Tickets purchased on the website, southbayfilmsociety.com, allow viewing for a specified period. Current offerings include:
“Martin Eden,” adapted from a 1909 Jack London novel in the tradition of the great Italian classics (ends January 14).
- "Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness," an astounding drama from Iran inspired by a TV reality show that confronts matters of life and death according to the Iranian law of retaliation (ends January 14).
Last week for the GLOW exhibit
Now through Jan 10, the South Coast Botanic Garden presents GLOW, an after-dark art installation using thousands of outdoor lights and an oceanic theme, "Garden Lights and Ocean Waters." Tickets are $24.95 for members and $34.95 for non-members; free for children under age 4. Youth under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. The garden is at 26300 Crenshaw Blvd. in Palos Verdes Estates. Details about tickets and hours of operation can be found on the website southcoastbotanicgarden.org or by phone at (424)452- 0920.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
El Segundo Library for "To Go" service
LA County beaches, piers and bike paths
LA County outdoor fitness centers, museums, galleries, zoos, aquariums, botanic gardens, mini-golf, batting cages and go-kart centers, at 50% capacity
LA County essential retail stores at 35% capacity
LA County non-essential retail stores and personal care services, at 20% capacity
LA County libraries for Sidewalk Service; details online at lacountylibrary.org/express-service/
Hermosa Beach pier, greenbelt and open spaces; tennis/pickleball courts, lawn bowling green and skate park. For updates, check hermosabeach.gov/our-government/coronavirus-covid-19-updates-from-the-city-of-hermosa-beach/covid-19-related-changes-to-city-services.
Manhattan Beach pier, Roundhouse, greenbelt and parks
Redondo Beach Pier, parks and bike paths; see redondo.org/depts/city_manager/coronavirus_update.asp.
South Coast Botanic Garden, southcoastbotanicgarden.org, in Palos Verdes, is open to members and advance-ticket holders from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
TEMPORARILY CLOSED/PROHIBITED
- Countywide until further notice: All public and private gatherings except for protests and religious services; outdoor playgrounds; card rooms; in-person dining at restaurants, indoor gyms, sauna/steam rooms, theaters, museums
- All restaurants, breweries and non-essential retail businesses between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
- Singing, chanting or shouting unless 8 feet apart from others
- AdventurePlex youth center
- Beach Cities Health District meetings and most events, volunteer training, classes and workshops
- California campgrounds
- California restaurant indoor dining rooms
- Dockweiler Beach fire pits
- El Segundo City Hall to walk-ins; Appointment required
- El Segundo Library - "To Go" Service available
- Hermosa Beach Library - Sidewalk Services available
- Hermosa Beach Community Center and Clark Building
- Hermosa Beach indoor sport courts
- Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus.
- Manhattan Beach Library - Sidewalk Services available
- Manhattan Beach City Hall and other municipal locations closed until further notice. Some services remain available. Details can be found on the city's web page, https://www.citymb.info/services/learn-about/coronavirus
- Redondo Beach libraries - Sidewalk Services available
- Redondo Beach city offices, including City Hall, Public Works and Community Services are closed to the public while core services remain accessible via telephone, email, internet and by appointment. See redondo.org for details.
- Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center
SOURCES OF HELP
COVID-19 Testing: LA County residents can get COVID-19 tests at no charge if they have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the illness. The tests occur at multiple locations including the campus of Beach Cities Health District, 514 N. Prospect Ave., Redondo Beach. Schedule an appointment by visiting the county's website, covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/. If a doctor's referral is needed, the county's 211 phone line has resources.
3.50 Cares provides home-cooked meals, utensils and hygiene/sanitation supplies throughout L.A. County. Visit 350cares.org
Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374- 3426, Ext. 256
City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524- 2705
City of Manhattan Beach resource delivery for older adults and phone hotline: (310) 802- 5010
City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318- 0650
Hermosa Volunteers for neighbors in need of help with groceries, pharmacy items, pet care, companionship or other needs:
Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number, (800)339- 6993 or visit online at www.211.org.
Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318- 2827
The House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, dispenses food six days a week. The website, hoy-southbay.org has details, or call (310) 675- 1384 between 9 and 10 a.m.
L.A. Helping Hands does shopping and errands for those at high risk from coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424)279 -8544 or visiting lahelpinghands.com.
Providence Little Company of Mary has a free, online information and assessment service at: www.providence.org/patients-and-visitors/coronavirus-advisory
HOW YOU CAN HELP
Operation Smiles: This group buys gift cards from local business and distributes them to workers who have lost employment due to the pandemic. Donations to Operation Smiles can be made on Go Fund Me: gofundme.com/f/operation-smiles-south-bay?utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all
American Red Cross blood donation: Find upcoming dates and locations on https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
"MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
Beach Cities Health District's COVID-19 Fund accepts donations to provide essentials like groceries and cleaning supplies to people in need. For details, visit the website bchd.org/coronavirus and use the "How to Help" tab.
The Beach Reporter welcomes submissions to the print version of its Calendar section via email to Calendar@TBRnews.com. Submissions made on the website TBRnews.com appear automatically and are also considered for the print edition.