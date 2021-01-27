FRIDAY, January 29
'Uncle Buck' at the drive-in
Take the family out for a socially-distanced evening at The Roadium drive-in theater, 2500 West Redondo Beach Blvd. in Torrance. Tonight's movie is "Uncle Buck." Entry is $30 per vehicle and the show starts at 7 p.m. The Roadium gates open at 6 p.m. so there is time to visit the concession stand. Viewing must be done from inside a vehicle due to social distancing protocols. Buy tickets in advance on EventBrite.com.
SATURDAY, January 30
Talk to a BCHD trainer
Join medical exercise specialist Chris to learn about hip and knee health when working out. The free virtual event goes from 10 to 10:45 a.m. and is sponsored by the Beach Cities Health District. Meeting info will be shared after registering at beachcitiesgym.com.
Torrance Farmers Market
Find quality produce from 60 California farms, including fruits, nuts and vegetables, as well as eggs, honey, fish, cut flowers and baked goods at the Torrance Farmers Market. The market is held Saturdays and Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wilson Park, 2200 Crenshaw Blvd. in Torrance. For details, see torranceca.gov/our-city.
MONDAY, February 1
Life After Cancer networking group
Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach offers a free networking group for those who have had cancer and are post-treatment, from 6 to 8 p.m. Facilitated by Ruth Schriebman, PsyD, LMFT, the group can help reduce fears by providing the opportunity for cancer survivors to focus on wellness, support and friendship with others who understand. To join this online group, send an email to info@cscrb.org.
THURSDAY, February 4
'Unity in the Community' conversation
The Manhattan Beach Chamber of Commerce invites the public to join a thought-provoking conversation with global and local leaders who are paving the path for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). The free session occurs on Zoom from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Guest speakers will share experiences on how they created change in their communities. This event is designed to continue important DEI conversations, highlight changes made thus far, and to be a catalyst for unity. Go online to business.manhattanbeachchamber.com to register and view a full list of speakers.
Virtual seminar on Aging Preparedness
The first in a three-part series, "Empowering Older Adults and Their Families," starts today from 10:30 a.m. to noon and will focus on Aging Preparedness. The virtual series is sponsored by HELP (Healthcare and Elder Law Programs). Classes are free and open to everyone, but registration is required. Today's session is followed by "Caregiving Stages and Options" on Feb. 11 and "Senior Scams" on Feb. 25. To register for any of these programs call HELP at (310) 533- 1996 and ask for Alanna.
MBUSD Kindergarten information day
ONGOING
Stream an art house film
The South Bay Film Society brings cinema to homes through its online box office that includes detailed streaming instructions and 'round-the-clock technical support for those unaccustomed to streaming. Tickets purchased on the website, southbayfilmsociety.com, allow viewing for a specified period. Current offerings include:
“The Reason I Jump,” winner of this year's Sundance Film Festival Documentary Audience Award, opens a window into the sensory universe of nonspeaking autistic people from around the world (ends Jan. 31).
“My Little Sister,” a moving drama from Switzerland about twin siblings whose bond is tested by leukemia (ends Jan. 31).
Signups for virtual Super Bowl Sunday run
Super Bowl Sunday is on February 7, and the popular Redondo Beach 10k/5K pre-game races will be held virtually this year. Participants will complete courses while earning badges along the way for possible prizes and discount opportunities. Advance-completion of the race is also an option via the "Brand New Big Game Challenge." To learn more or sign up, go online to villagerunner.com, or visit The Village Runner store at 255 Avenida Del Norte.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, outdoor exhibits only, as of Jan. 30, go to aquariumofpacific.org for hours
LA County beaches, piers and bike paths
LA County outdoor fitness centers, museums, galleries, zoos, aquariums, botanic gardens, mini-golf, batting cages and go-kart centers, with limits
LA County essential retail stores with limits
LA County non-essential retail stores and personal care services, with limits
LA County libraries for Sidewalk Service; details online at lacountylibrary.org/express-service/
Hermosa Beach pier, greenbelt and open spaces; tennis/pickleball courts, lawn bowling green and skate park. For updates, check hermosabeach.gov/our-government/coronavirus-covid-19-updates-from-the-city-of-hermosa-beach/covid-19-related-changes-to-city-services.
Manhattan Beach pier, Roundhouse, greenbelt and parks
Redondo Beach Pier, parks and bike paths; see redondo.org/depts/city_manager/coronavirus_update.asp.
South Coast Botanic Garden, southcoastbotanicgarden.org, in Palos Verdes, is open to members and advance-ticket holders from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
TEMPORARILY CLOSED/LIMITED
- Countywide until further notice: All public and private gatherings except for protests and religious services; outdoor playgrounds; card rooms; indoor dining, gyms, sauna/steam rooms, theaters, museums
- Some restaurants, breweries and non-essential retail businesses between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
- Singing, chanting or shouting unless 8 feet apart from others
- AdventurePlex youth center
- Beach Cities Health District meetings and most events, volunteer training, classes and workshops
- California campgrounds
- Dockweiler Beach fire pits
- El Segundo City Hall to walk-ins; Appointment required
- El Segundo Library - "To Go" Service available
- Hermosa Beach Library - Sidewalk Services available
- Hermosa Beach Community Center and Clark Building
- Hermosa Beach indoor sport courts
- Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus.
- Manhattan Beach Library - Sidewalk Services available
- Manhattan Beach City Hall and other municipal locations closed until further notice. Some services remain available. Details can be found on the city's web page, https://www.citymb.info/services/learn-about/coronavirus
- Redondo Beach libraries - Pickup services available
- Redondo Beach City offices are closed to the public while core services remain accessible via telephone, email, internet and by appointment. See redondo.org for details.
- Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center
SOURCES OF HELP
COVID-19 Testing: LA County residents can get COVID-19 tests at no charge if they have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the illness. The tests occur at multiple locations including the campus of Beach Cities Health District, 514 N. Prospect Ave., Redondo Beach. Schedule an appointment by visiting the county's website, covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/. If a doctor's referral is needed, the county's 211 phone line has resources.
3.50 Cares provides home-cooked meals, utensils and hygiene/sanitation supplies throughout L.A. County. Visit 350cares.org
Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374- 3426, Ext. 256
City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524- 2705
City of Manhattan Beach resource delivery for older adults and phone hotline: (310) 802- 5010
City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318- 0650
Hermosa Volunteers for neighbors in need of help with groceries, pharmacy items, pet care, companionship or other needs:
Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number, (800)339- 6993 or visit online at www.211.org.
Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318- 2827
The House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, dispenses food six days a week. The website, hoy-southbay.org has details, or call (310) 675- 1384 between 9 and 10 a.m.
L.A. Helping Hands does shopping and errands for those at high risk from coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424)279 -8544 or visiting lahelpinghands.com.
Providence Little Company of Mary has a free, online information and assessment service at: providence.org/patients-and-visitors/coronavirus-advisory
HOW YOU CAN HELP
Operation Smiles: This group buys gift cards from local businesses and distributes them to workers who have lost employment due to the pandemic. Donations to Operation Smiles can be made online through Go Fund Me, gofundme.com.
American Red Cross blood donation: Find upcoming dates and locations on https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
"MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
Beach Cities Health District's COVID-19 Fund accepts donations to provide essentials like groceries and cleaning supplies to people in need. For details, visit the website bchd.org/coronavirus and use the "How to Help" tab.
