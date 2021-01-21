FRIDAY, January 22
Hermosa Beach Farmers Market
Every Friday from 12 to 4 p.m. the Hermosa Beach Rotary Club hosts a farmers market located at 1035 Valley Dr. Shop for fresh, organic and exotic fruits and vegetables from local farms. Food stands on-site serve freshly cooked hot items. Find details and updates on the Facebook page, Hermosa Friday Farmers Market.
Kids' Civic Engagement event with stories and crafts
The LA County Museum of Art (LACMA) and Library invite children to join a storytelling workshop streamed live from 4 to 5 p.m. The book, "Giant Steps to Change the World," by film director Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee, will be read aloud. The book's theme of civic engagement will be brought to life through guided art activities. Prepare in advance by gathering art supplies such sheets of white and colored paper, a pencil, coloring materials (markers, crayons, etc.), glue, scissors amd collage materials (patterned papers, paper bags, newspapers, magazines, ads, gift wrap stickers, colored tape, etc.). To get started, go to the website lacountylibrary.org and scroll down to the Virtual Programming section.
SATURDAY, January 23
Shakespeare by the Sea virtual show
While live shows continue to be prohibited due to the COVID-19 virus, Shakespeare by the Sea has virtual alternatives. The group performs “Twelfth Night,” a comedy filled with mistaken identities, cunning plots and miraculous discoveries, at 7 p.m. The show is free but donations are appreciated. Reserve a link for streaming at Shakespearebythesea.org.
Writing class for adults
"Unleash the Writer Within" is a free class designed for adults with stories to tell. First, receive a short lesson on craft. Then jump in, using prompts to free your words and allow them to run across the page. Generate fresh, raw material from an exciting writing practice. The session goes from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Get the Zoom link by going to unleashthewriterwithin.com/free-classes/.
SUNDAY, January 24
Sierra Club session with Carlos Cuervo
Carlos Cuervo, a globetrotting hiker with a passion for photographing the spectacle of nature, will share insights in a virtual presentation by the PV-South Bay Sierra Club. Learn how he prepares to catch nature at its peak and tweaks images to perfection on the computer. Even if you’re not a hiker or a photographer, you’ll love seeing the Sierras, Zion National Park and Norway through Cuervo’s eyes. Join a Zoom chat session followed by the presentation at 4 p.m. To register, go online to act.sierraclub.org, Events, or use the full link, bit.ly/380Jh9Y.
ONGOING
Redondo Beach Library expands services
Redondo Beach Public Library patrons can now pick up their holds through a takeout service according to the following schedule.
- Main Library, 303 N. Pacific Coat Hwy: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- North Branch Library, 2000 Artesia Blvd.: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For assistance with patron accounts or with placing holds, call (310)318 -0675, Monday through Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m.
Dolphin Dash for Hermosa Beach schools
Students at Hermosa View and Hermosa Valley schools are taking part in the 6th Annual Dolphin Dash fundraiser, January 25 through 31. Participants will choose among two suggested routes and complete the run/jog on their own. Families affiliated with those schools can register online now until Jan. 24 using the link: pledgestar.com/hermosaview. Supporters can request a link from someone they know to sponsor a runner.
Signups for virtual Super Bowl Sunday run
Super Bowl Sunday is on February 7, and the popular Redondo Beach 10k/5K pre-game races will be held virtually this year. Participants will complete courses while earning badges along the way for possible prizes and discount opportunities. Advance-completion of the race is also an option via the "Brand New Big Game Challenge." To learn more or sign up, go online to redondo10k.com, or visit The Village Runner store at 255 Avenida Del Norte.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
LA County beaches, piers and bike paths
LA County outdoor fitness centers, museums, galleries, zoos, aquariums, botanic gardens, mini-golf, batting cages and go-kart centers, at 50% capacity
LA County essential retail stores at 35% capacity
LA County non-essential retail stores and personal care services, at 20% capacity
LA County libraries for Sidewalk Service; details online at lacountylibrary.org/express-service/
Hermosa Beach pier, greenbelt and open spaces; tennis/pickleball courts, lawn bowling green and skate park. For updates, check hermosabeach.gov/our-government/coronavirus-covid-19-updates-from-the-city-of-hermosa-beach/covid-19-related-changes-to-city-services.
Manhattan Beach pier, Roundhouse, greenbelt and parks
Redondo Beach Pier, parks and bike paths; see redondo.org/depts/city_manager/coronavirus_update.asp.
South Coast Botanic Garden, southcoastbotanicgarden.org, in Palos Verdes, is open to members and advance-ticket holders from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
TEMPORARILY CLOSED/PROHIBITED
- Countywide until further notice: All public and private gatherings except for protests and religious services; outdoor playgrounds; card rooms; in-person dining at restaurants, indoor gyms, sauna/steam rooms, theaters, museums
- All restaurants, breweries and non-essential retail businesses between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
- Singing, chanting or shouting unless 8 feet apart from others
- AdventurePlex youth center
- Beach Cities Health District meetings and most events, volunteer training, classes and workshops
- California campgrounds
- California restaurant indoor dining rooms
- Dockweiler Beach fire pits
- El Segundo City Hall to walk-ins; Appointment required
- El Segundo Library - "To Go" Service available
- Hermosa Beach Library - Sidewalk Services available
- Hermosa Beach Community Center and Clark Building
- Hermosa Beach indoor sport courts
- Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus.
- Manhattan Beach Library - Sidewalk Services available
- Manhattan Beach City Hall and other municipal locations closed until further notice. Some services remain available. Details can be found on the city's web page, https://www.citymb.info/services/learn-about/coronavirus
- Redondo Beach libraries - Pickup services available
- Redondo Beach City offices are closed to the public while core services remain accessible via telephone, email, internet and by appointment. See redondo.org for details.
- Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center
SOURCES OF HELP
COVID-19 Testing: LA County residents can get COVID-19 tests at no charge if they have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the illness. The tests occur at multiple locations including the campus of Beach Cities Health District, 514 N. Prospect Ave., Redondo Beach. Schedule an appointment by visiting the county's website, covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/. If a doctor's referral is needed, the county's 211 phone line has resources.
3.50 Cares provides home-cooked meals, utensils and hygiene/sanitation supplies throughout L.A. County. Visit 350cares.org
Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374- 3426, Ext. 256
City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524- 2705
City of Manhattan Beach resource delivery for older adults and phone hotline: (310) 802- 5010
City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318- 0650
Hermosa Volunteers for neighbors in need of help with groceries, pharmacy items, pet care, companionship or other needs:
Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number, (800)339- 6993 or visit online at www.211.org.
Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318- 2827
The House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, dispenses food six days a week. The website, hoy-southbay.org has details, or call (310) 675- 1384 between 9 and 10 a.m.
L.A. Helping Hands does shopping and errands for those at high risk from coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424)279 -8544 or visiting lahelpinghands.com.
Providence Little Company of Mary has a free, online information and assessment service at: www.providence.org/patients-and-visitors/coronavirus-advisory
HOW YOU CAN HELP
Operation Smiles: This group buys gift cards from local businesses and distributes them to workers who have lost employment due to the pandemic. Donations to Operation Smiles can be made online through Go Fund Me, gofundme.com.
American Red Cross blood donation: Find upcoming dates and locations on https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
"MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
Beach Cities Health District's COVID-19 Fund accepts donations to provide essentials like groceries and cleaning supplies to people in need. For details, visit the website bchd.org/coronavirus and use the "How to Help" tab.
