THURSDAY, January 14
Redondo Beach Farmers market
Every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., locally-grown produce, baked goods, fresh food items and more are for sale in an outdoor venue at the Redondo Beach Farmer's Market in front of Veteran's Park at 309 Esplanade. For a full list of participating farmers and vendors, go to the city's website, redondo.org.
FRIDAY, January 15
Session for teens on marine science careers
The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach remains closed due to the pandemic but its classes and programs continue. Children and teens can visit online through the aquarium's live animal webcams, or tune in weekdays for its Virtual Academy series. This week's academy includes a discussion on "Career Connections" for kids in grades 6 through 12. Viewers can meet scientists, animal care experts and educators to learn about potential careers. The session goes from 10 to 10:30 a.m. and is accessible from this link: aquariumofpacific.org/events/info/career_connections/.
"Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" at the drive-in
Take the family out for a socially-distanced evening at The Roadium drive-in theater, 2500 West Redondo Beach Blvd. in Torrance. Tonight's movie is "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids." Entry is $30 per vehicle and the show starts at 7 p.m. The Roadium gates open at 6 p.m. so there is time to visit the concession stand. Viewing must be done from inside a vehicle due to social distancing protocols. Buy tickets in advance on EventBrite.com.
SATURDAY, January 16
Coffee with Hermosa Beach mayor
Hermosa Beach Mayor Justin Massey is hosting a virtual coffee at 10 a.m. for residents so share what's on their minds. Advance reservations are required and space is limited. Register online by visiting hermosabeach.org and clicking Upcoming Community Events. Confirmation and details about joining the session will follow.
Hazardous and e-waste collection
The LA County department of Public Works will collect household hazardous waste and e-waste at Clark Field, 861 Valley Drive in Hermosa Beach, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event provides a safe way to dispose items such as antifreeze, leftover pharmaceuticals, car batteries, motor oil, paint, pesticides, sharps and electronics. For information, visit CLEANLA.com or the county's sanitation district website, lacsd.org/hhw.
SUNDAY, January 17
Wild and Scenic film festival
The 2021 Wild and Scenic Film Festival, dedicated to inspiring activism through film and art, screens at 4 p.m. in a virtual format as a fundraiser for the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy. Enjoy six short films with environmental and adventure themes, and other attractions such as an online auction (starts Jan. 15). Tickets are $30 if purchased ahead or $40 the day of the event. Get tickets online through the Upcoming Events section on the conservancy's website, pvplc.org.
MONDAY, January 18
Tune in at 12 p.m. for an online virtual celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the holiday observance of Dr. King’s birthday. The celebration entitled, "The Beloved Community: Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and Making His Dream Our Reality," is hosted by the Redondo Beach Police Department and its Community Engagement Board. Local artists, musicians and dancers are on the program along with tributes from members of the community. A link for viewing will be provided on the city's website, redondo.org.
TUESDAY, January 19
South Coast Botanic Garden free admission
The third Tuesday of each month is free for visitors at the South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd. in Palos Verdes. Stroll the 70-acre grounds and enjoy foliage of all kinds, comfortable lawns and art installations. Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Face coverings are required for those aged two and older, and advance registration is needed to limit the number of guests. Go to southcoastbotanicgarden.org to sign up.
WEDNESDAY, January 20
Yoga and meditation class
Join wellness and fitness nurse Carol Hahn for a Chair Yoga and Meditation class offered virtually by the El Segundo Library from 1 to 2 p.m. To receive the Zoom link, call the library Reference Desk at (310)524- 2728 or send an email to refdesk@elsegundo.org.
UPCOMING
Dolphin Dash for Hermosa Beach schools
Students at Hermosa View and Hermosa Valley schools are taking pledges for the 6th Annual Dolphin Dash fundraiser scheduled for January 25 through 31. Participants will choose among two suggested routes and complete the run/jog on their own. Families affiliated with those schools can register online now until Jan. 24 using the link: pledgestar.com/hermosaview. Supporters can request a link from someone they know to sponsor a runner.
ONGOING
Signups for virtual Super Bowl Sunday run
Super Bowl Sunday is on February 7, and the popular Redondo Beach 10k/5K pre-game races will be held virtually this year. Participants will complete courses while earning badges along the way for possible prizes and discount opportunities. Advance-completion of the race is also an option via the "Brand New Big Game Challenge." To learn more or sign up, go online to redondo10k.com, or visit The Village Runner store at 255 Avenida Del Norte.
Cancer support and networking
Free, virtual services from the Cancer Support Community of Redondo Beach are offered through weekly support groups and monthly networking sessions. Cancer patients, caregivers, family members, survivors and those who are bereaved are encouraged to participate. Call (310) 376- 3550, email Info@CSCRB.org or visit cancersupportredondobeach.org for more information.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
El Segundo Library for "To Go" service
LA County beaches, piers and bike paths
LA County outdoor fitness centers, museums, galleries, zoos, aquariums, botanic gardens, mini-golf, batting cages and go-kart centers, at 50% capacity
LA County essential retail stores at 35% capacity
LA County non-essential retail stores and personal care services, at 20% capacity
LA County libraries for Sidewalk Service; details online at lacountylibrary.org/express-service/
Hermosa Beach pier, greenbelt and open spaces; tennis/pickleball courts, lawn bowling green and skate park. For updates, check hermosabeach.gov/our-government/coronavirus-covid-19-updates-from-the-city-of-hermosa-beach/covid-19-related-changes-to-city-services.
Manhattan Beach pier, Roundhouse, greenbelt and parks
Redondo Beach Pier, parks and bike paths; see redondo.org/depts/city_manager/coronavirus_update.asp.
South Coast Botanic Garden, southcoastbotanicgarden.org, in Palos Verdes, is open to members and advance-ticket holders from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
TEMPORARILY CLOSED/PROHIBITED
- Countywide until further notice: All public and private gatherings except for protests and religious services; outdoor playgrounds; card rooms; in-person dining at restaurants, indoor gyms, sauna/steam rooms, theaters, museums
- All restaurants, breweries and non-essential retail businesses between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
- Singing, chanting or shouting unless 8 feet apart from others
- AdventurePlex youth center
- Beach Cities Health District meetings and most events, volunteer training, classes and workshops
- California campgrounds
- California restaurant indoor dining rooms
- Dockweiler Beach fire pits
- El Segundo City Hall to walk-ins; Appointment required
- El Segundo Library - "To Go" Service available
- Hermosa Beach Library - Sidewalk Services available
- Hermosa Beach Community Center and Clark Building
- Hermosa Beach indoor sport courts
- Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus.
- Manhattan Beach Library - Sidewalk Services available
- Manhattan Beach City Hall and other municipal locations closed until further notice. Some services remain available. Details can be found on the city's web page, https://www.citymb.info/services/learn-about/coronavirus
- Redondo Beach libraries - Sidewalk Services available
- Redondo Beach city offices, including City Hall, Public Works and Community Services are closed to the public while core services remain accessible via telephone, email, internet and by appointment. See redondo.org for details.
- Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center
SOURCES OF HELP
COVID-19 Testing: LA County residents can get COVID-19 tests at no charge if they have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the illness. The tests occur at multiple locations including the campus of Beach Cities Health District, 514 N. Prospect Ave., Redondo Beach. Schedule an appointment by visiting the county's website, covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/. If a doctor's referral is needed, the county's 211 phone line has resources.
3.50 Cares provides home-cooked meals, utensils and hygiene/sanitation supplies throughout L.A. County. Visit 350cares.org
Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374- 3426, Ext. 256
City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524- 2705
City of Manhattan Beach resource delivery for older adults and phone hotline: (310) 802- 5010
City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318- 0650
Hermosa Volunteers for neighbors in need of help with groceries, pharmacy items, pet care, companionship or other needs:
Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number, (800)339- 6993 or visit online at www.211.org.
Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318- 2827
The House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, dispenses food six days a week. The website, hoy-southbay.org has details, or call (310) 675- 1384 between 9 and 10 a.m.
L.A. Helping Hands does shopping and errands for those at high risk from coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424)279 -8544 or visiting lahelpinghands.com.
Providence Little Company of Mary has a free, online information and assessment service at: www.providence.org/patients-and-visitors/coronavirus-advisory
HOW YOU CAN HELP
Operation Smiles: This group buys gift cards from local business and distributes them to workers who have lost employment due to the pandemic. Donations to Operation Smiles can be made on Go Fund Me: gofundme.com/f/operation-smiles-south-bay?utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all
American Red Cross blood donation: Find upcoming dates and locations on https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
"MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
Beach Cities Health District's COVID-19 Fund accepts donations to provide essentials like groceries and cleaning supplies to people in need. For details, visit the website bchd.org/coronavirus and use the "How to Help" tab.
