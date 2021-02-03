THURSDAY, February 4
MBUSD Kindergarten information day
Manhattan Beach Farmers Market
Every Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Manhattan Beach hosts a farmer’s market at 13th St. and Morningside Dr. Farm-fresh organic and seasonal produce; vegan, gluten-free, and plant-based options; locally produced packaged goods and hot food prepared on-site. Metered parking is available in the underground Metlox parking lot or in Lot 3 at Morningside and 12th Street.
WEDNESDAY, February 10
Session on engaging kids as readers
Join a virtual session for parents sponsored by Scholastic and Pages book store at 904 Manhattan Ave. in Manhattan Beach. Along with host John Schu, the panel includes authors, book editors and creative professionals who will address the topic, "Keeping Kids Engaged as Readers." The session starts at 4 p.m. Visit the website pagesbookstore.com for details.
THURSDAY, February 11
Virtual seminar on elder care
The second in a three-part series, "Empowering Older Adults and Their Families," starts today from 10:30 a.m. to noon and will focus on Caregiving Stages and options. The virtual series is sponsored by HELP (Healthcare and Elder Law Programs). Classes are free and open to everyone, but registration is required. Today's session is followed by a discussion about "Senior Scams" on Feb. 25. To register for any of these programs call HELP at (310) 533- 1996 and ask for Alanna.
UPCOMING
Amy and Gerry's Food Drive
Help local residents Amy Cimetta and Gerry Athas-Vazquez fill a truck for delivery to a local food bank. Supports are invited to drop-off donations in the parking lot at 2501 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Saturday, Feb. 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Suggested items include water, canned chicken/tuna, soups, stews and fruit; also small can openers, toilet tissue, facial tissue, paper towels, hand sanitizer and grocery bags. Contact gerryvaz@aol.com by email with questions.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, outdoor exhibits only; go to aquariumofpacific.org for hours
LA County beaches, piers and bike paths
LA County outdoor fitness centers, museums, galleries, zoos, aquariums, botanic gardens, mini-golf, batting cages and go-kart centers; at 50% capacity
LA County retail stores and personal care services, with limits
LA County libraries for Sidewalk Service; details online at lacountylibrary.org/express-service/
Hermosa Beach pier, greenbelt and open spaces; outdoor tennis/pickleball courts and skate park. For updates, check hermosabeach.gov/our-government/coronavirus-covid-19-updates-from-the-city-of-hermosa-beach/covid-19-related-changes-to-city-services
Manhattan Beach pier, Roundhouse, greenbelt and parks; Tennis and pickleball courts, Begg Pool - lap swimming only - with reservation; For updates, go to citymb.info/services/learn-about/coronavirus/closures
Redondo Beach Pier, parks and bike paths; see redondo.org/depts/city_manager/coronavirus_update.asp.
South Coast Botanic Garden, southcoastbotanicgarden.org, in Palos Verdes, is open to members and advance-ticket holders from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
TEMPORARILY CLOSED/LIMITED
- Countywide until further notice: All public and private gatherings except for protests and religious services; indoor dining rooms, gyms, sauna/steam rooms, theaters, museums, entertainment venues
- Some restaurants, breweries and non-essential retail businesses between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
- Singing, chanting or shouting unless 8 feet apart from others
- AdventurePlex youth center
- Beach Cities Health District meetings and most events, volunteer training, classes and workshops
- California campgrounds
- Dockweiler Beach fire pits
- El Segundo City Hall to walk-ins; Appointment required
- El Segundo Library - "To Go" Service available
- Hermosa Beach Library - Sidewalk Services available
- Hermosa Beach Community Center and Clark Building
- Hermosa Beach indoor sport courts and lawn bowling green
- Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus.
- Manhattan Beach Library - Sidewalk Services available
- Manhattan Beach City Hall and other municipal buildings closed until further notice. Some services remain available.
- Manhattan Beach indoor sport courts
- Redondo Beach libraries - Pickup services available
- Redondo Beach City offices are closed to the public while core services remain accessible via telephone, email, internet and by appointment. See redondo.org for details.
- Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center
SOURCES OF HELP
COVID-19 Testing: LA County residents can get COVID-19 tests at no charge if they have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the illness. The tests occur at multiple locations including the campus of Beach Cities Health District, 514 N. Prospect Ave., Redondo Beach. Schedule an appointment by visiting the county's website, covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/. If a doctor's referral is needed, the county's 211 phone line has resources.
3.50 Cares provides home-cooked meals, utensils and hygiene/sanitation supplies throughout L.A. County. Visit 350cares.org
Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374- 3426, Ext. 256
City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524- 2705
City of Manhattan Beach resource delivery for older adults and phone hotline: (310) 802- 5010
City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318- 0650
Hermosa Volunteers for neighbors in need of help with groceries, pharmacy items, pet care, companionship or other needs:
Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number, (800)339- 6993 or visit online at www.211.org.
Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318- 2827
The House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, dispenses food six days a week. The website, hoy-southbay.org has details, or call (310) 675- 1384 between 9 and 10 a.m.
L.A. Helping Hands does shopping and errands for those at high risk from coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424)279 -8544 or visiting lahelpinghands.com.
Providence Little Company of Mary has a free, online information and assessment service at: www.providence.org/patients-and-visitors/coronavirus-advisory
HOW YOU CAN HELP
Operation Smiles: This group buys gift cards from local businesses and distributes them to workers who have lost employment due to the pandemic. Donations to Operation Smiles can be made online through Go Fund Me, gofundme.com.
American Red Cross blood donation: Find upcoming dates and locations on https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
"MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
Beach Cities Health District's COVID-19 Fund accepts donations to provide essentials like groceries and cleaning supplies to people in need. For details, visit the website bchd.org/coronavirus and use the "How to Help" tab.
The Beach Reporter welcomes submissions to the print version of its Calendar section via email to Calendar@TBRnews.com. Submissions made on the website TBRnews.com appear automatically and are also considered for the print edition.