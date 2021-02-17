Thursday, February 18
Learn about fostering and adoption
The nonprofit Children’s Bureau is offering two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care or provide legal permanency by adoption. A live orientation session occurs from 4 to 5 p.m., on Zoom. For those who want to learn at their own pace about becoming a foster and/or fost-adopt parent, an online presentation is available. To access the sessions, send an email to rfrecruitment@all4kids.org.
FRIDAY, February 19
Black History event at Bruce's Beach
A celebration of Black History Month is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at Bruce's Beach, 2600 Highland Avenue, in Manhattan Beach. The event is hosted by Fusion Academy of the South Bay and will include guest speakers. Questions about the event may be sent by email to bduong@lambert.com or by calling Brenda at (517)599- 1360.
Speaker on dentistry for disabled kids
The Exceptional Kids Organization presents Torrance-based dentist Dr. Daryn Nishikawa for a parent forum on dental care for patients with disabilities. The virtual session takes place on Zoom from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and includes a Q&A session. To participate, send an email requesting a Zoom link to sdemondathome@aol.com. Find information about Exceptional Kids online at ekpto.com.
SUNDAY, February 21
Riviera Village Farmers Market
Regularly on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., local growers convene in the Triangle parking lot (across from Trader Joe's), at 1801 S. Elena Ave. in Redondo Beach. Purchase fresh vegetables, fruits, baked goods and other hand-crafted creations, all according to current state and county health department guidelines. Details at rivieravillagefarmersmarket.com.
THURSDAY, February 25
Virtual seminar on 'Senior Scams'
The third in a three-part series, "Empowering Older Adults and Their Families," occurs today from 10:30 a.m. to noon and will focus on recognizing and avoiding scams aimed at the elderly. The virtual series is sponsored by HELP (Healthcare and Elder Law Programs). Classes are free and open to everyone, but registration is required. To register for any of these programs call HELP at (310)533- 1996 and ask for Alanna.
Hermosa Beach Museum presents "Loreto"
Learn the story of "Loreto, The story of Hermosa's Sister City," through a virtual lecture from the Hermosa Beach Museum and Historical Society, presented on Zoom at 6:30 p.m. The lecture shares the story of how the beach towns of Hermosa and Loreto, Mexico, came together in 1967 and ow the Hermosa Beach Sister City Association became a nationally recognized program. Register throug the website hermosabeachhistoricalsociety.org/.
Wine tasting for Walk With Sally
Curators from the Uncorked wine shops invite guests to a virtual tasting event from 6 to 7 p.m. Wines and optional cheese pairings range from $60 to $135 and are available for pickup or delivery from Uncorked at 302 Pier Ave. in Hermosa Beach and 1000 Manhattan Ave. in Manhattan Beach. The event is a fundraiser for the nonprofit Walk With Sally that provides support services for children affected by cancer. Find a full list of wines on the program, tickets and a Zoom link via the Events tab of uncorkedwineshops.com.
Authors Chris Hauty and Joe Ide
Two Los Angeles mystery and political thriller authors at the top of their game will be visiting Pages bookstore in Manhattan Beach for a virtual conversation at 6 p.m. Chris Hauty will discuss his latest novel “Savage Road,” along with Joe Ide whose latest novel “Smoke” debuts on February 23. Pages is at 904 Manhattan Ave. The event is free. Register online at pagesabookstore.com.
UPCOMING
Rooftop Film Fest in Manhattan Beach
Catch screenings of short films from around the world at the Florana international Drive-in Film Festival in Manhattan Beach scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Feb. 26 and 27, from 5 to 10 p.m. Viewers will enjoy the films from their cars on the roof of the parking structure at Manhattan Village Mall, 3200 Sepulveda Blvd. The first hour consists of musical entertainment and dining on pre-ordered food available at the venue. Tickets range can be purchased from the website floranafestival.com. Proceeds from the festival will benefit the Manhattan Beach Roundhouse Aquarium.
ONGOING
B-Well Campaign on 'Gratitude'
The BeachLife Festival and the Beach Cities Health District aim to help residents beat the doldrums of the coronavirus pandemic with a 'B-Well Campaign' pairing mental health exercises with music. The campaign includes a new theme every month and weekly advice on personal well-being. February’s theme is Gratitude, and here are some upcoming events:
• Feb. 14-20: Rocking the Thank-Yous with rock painting
• Feb. 21-28: Practicing Kindness and Compassion, featuring Olympic Volleyball gold medalist Eric Fonoimoana
The livestream shows will broadcast for free on the BeachLife and BCHD Facebook and YouTube pages. For complete information on the B-Well program and schedule of events, visit bchd.org/bewelltogether.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, outdoor exhibits only; go to aquariumofpacific.org for hours
LA County beaches, piers and bike paths
LA County outdoor fitness centers, museums, galleries, zoos, aquariums, botanic gardens, mini-golf, batting cages and go-kart centers; at 50% capacity
LA County retail stores and personal care services, with limits
LA County libraries for Sidewalk Service; details online at lacountylibrary.org/express-service/
Hermosa Beach pier, greenbelt and open spaces; outdoor tennis/pickleball courts and skate park. For updates, check hermosabeach.gov/our-government/coronavirus-covid-19-updates
Manhattan Beach pier, Roundhouse, greenbelt and parks; Tennis and pickleball courts, Begg Pool for lap swimming with reservation; For updates, go to
Redondo Beach Pier, parks and bike paths; see redondo.org/depts/city_manager/coronavirus_update.asp.
South Coast Botanic Garden, southcoastbotanicgarden.org, in Palos Verdes, is open to members and advance-ticket holders from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
TEMPORARILY CLOSED/LIMITED
- Countywide until further notice: All public and private gatherings except for protests and religious services; indoor dining rooms, gyms, sauna/steam rooms, theaters, museums, entertainment venues
- Some restaurants, breweries and non-essential retail businesses between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
- Singing, chanting or shouting unless 8 feet apart from others
- AdventurePlex youth center
- Beach Cities Health District meetings and most events, volunteer training, classes and workshops
- California campgrounds
- Dockweiler Beach fire pits
- El Segundo City Hall to walk-ins; Appointment required
- El Segundo Library - "To Go" Service available
- Hermosa Beach Library - Sidewalk Services available
- Hermosa Beach Community Center and Clark Building
- Hermosa Beach indoor sport courts and lawn bowling green
- Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus.
- Manhattan Beach Library - Sidewalk Services available
- Manhattan Beach City Hall and other municipal buildings closed until further notice. Some services remain available.
- Manhattan Beach indoor sport courts
- Redondo Beach libraries - Pickup services available
- Redondo Beach City offices are closed to the public while core services remain accessible via telephone, email, internet and by appointment. See redondo.org for details.
- Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center
SOURCES OF HELP
COVID-19 Testing: LA County residents can get COVID-19 tests at no charge if they have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the illness. The tests occur at multiple locations including the campus of Beach Cities Health District, 514 N. Prospect Ave., Redondo Beach. Schedule an appointment by visiting the county's website, covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/. If a doctor's referral is needed, the county's 211 phone line has resources.
3.50 Cares provides home-cooked meals, utensils and hygiene/sanitation supplies throughout L.A. County. Visit 350cares.org
Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374- 3426, Ext. 256
City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524- 2705
City of Manhattan Beach resource delivery for older adults and phone hotline: (310) 802- 5010
City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318- 0650
Hermosa Volunteers for neighbors in need of help with groceries, pharmacy items, pet care, companionship or other needs:
Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number, (800)339- 6993 or visit online at www.211.org.
Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318- 2827
The House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, dispenses food six days a week. The website, hoy-southbay.org has details, or call (310) 675- 1384 between 9 and 10 a.m.
L.A. Helping Hands does shopping and errands for those at high risk from coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424)279 -8544 or visiting lahelpinghands.com.
Providence Little Company of Mary has a free, online information and assessment service at: www.providence.org/patients-and-visitors/coronavirus-advisory
HOW YOU CAN HELP
Operation Smiles: This group buys gift cards from local businesses and distributes them to workers who have lost employment due to the pandemic. Donations to Operation Smiles can be made online through Go Fund Me, gofundme.com.
American Red Cross blood donation: Find upcoming dates and locations on https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
"MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
Beach Cities Health District's COVID-19 Fund accepts donations to provide essentials like groceries and cleaning supplies to people in need. For details, visit the website bchd.org/coronavirus and use the "How to Help" tab.
