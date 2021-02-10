South Bay residents Amy Cimetta (left) and Gerry Athas-Vazquez invite the community to fill a truck with goods for donation to a local food bank. (Photo submitted)

THURSDAY, February 11

Valentine's Day card demo

Learn how to create a heart-shaped, rose pop-up card to give to loved ones on Valentine’s Day. For tweens and teens, this workshop from the LA County Library occurs from 4 to 5 p.m. Register by going to the lVirtual Programming section of the library's website, lacountylibrary.org or use the following direct link: bit.ly/2O1Jtya.

FRIDAY, February 12

"The Notebook" at the drive-in

Romance is in the air this week at The Roadium drive-in theater, 2500 West Redondo Beach Blvd. in Torrance. Tonight's movie is "The Notebook." Entry is $30 per vehicle and the show starts at 7 p.m. The Roadium gates open at 6 p.m. Due to social distancing protocols, the concession stand is closed and viewing must be done from inside a vehicle. Buy tickets in advance on EventBrite.com.

SATURDAY, February 13
 
Amy and Gerry's Food Drive

Help local residents Amy Cimetta and Gerry Athas-Vazquez fill a truck for delivery to a local food bank. Supporters can drop-off donations in the parking lot at 2501 N. Sepulveda Blvd., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Suggested items include water, canned chicken/tuna, soups, stews and fruit; also small can openers, toilet tissue, facial tissue, paper towels, hand sanitizer and grocery bags. Contact gerryvaz@aol.com by email with questions.

Sun & Sea Collective's pop-up market

Shop small and find the perfect gift for Valentine's Day while enjoying live music, treats and more at Sun & Sea Collective's Pop-Up Market, 150 S. Sepulveda in El Segundo, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests can expect over 20 local vendors selling flowers, jewelry, apparel, bags, skincare, sweets and coffee. Entrance to the market will be controlled through ticketed time slots along with temperature checks and sanitizing stations. Cashless purchases only. Get tickets on eventbrite.com.
 
COVID-19 care package giveway
 
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., The South Bay LGBTQ Center will be handing out COVID Care Packages comprising a reusable mask, surgical mask, travel-size hand sanitizer, surgical gloves, soap and more, thanks to the generosity of local companies like Dr. Squatch, Men's Health Foundation/SoCal Club, and Raytheon. The packs can be picked up at the center located at 16110 Crenshaw Blvd. in Torrance.
  
SUNDAY, February 14
 
Chamber music virtual concert
 
The South Bay Chamber Music Society presents a streaming concert performance by the Vanhauwaert Piano Quartet. The performing musicians for the concert are Steven Vanhauwaert (piano), Movses Pogossian (violin), Brian Chen (viola), and Clive Greensmith (cello). The show premieres at 3 p.m. and can be viewed online anytime afterward. Listen to it via the society's 2020-2021 concert page at sbcms.net
 
Classic car rides for two
 
Bring your sweetheart to the Automobile Driving Museum, 610 Lairport St. in El Segundo, for a unique experience riding around the property in a classic car. The Valentine's Day-themed event goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Information about the museum is online at automobiledrivingmuseum.org.
 
TUESDAY, February 16

Crafts from the El Segundo Library

Kids ages 5 to 12 are invited to join Ms. Cathie for a virtual craft tutorial, from 10 to 10:30 a.m., on the El Segundo Library's Facebook or Instagram pages. In addition, craft kits for kids and teens to complete at home are available through library's 'to go' service. Pick up a kit while supplies last, all week, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (This regular event normally renews on Mondays but is delayed this week due to the President's Day holiday.) The library is at 111 W. Mariposa Ave., and on the internet at elsegundolibrary.org.

WEDNESDAY, February 17

Info session on gynecological cancer

From 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., The Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach (CSCRB) offers a free workshop led by Dr. Jeff F. Lin, a gynecologic oncologist with City of Hope. Dr. Lin will answer questions on the latest gynecologic cancer treatments, diagnostic testing, symptom management and survivorship. To join this online workshop, send an email to info@scsrb.org

Thursday, February 18

Learn about foster parenting and adoption

The nonprofit Children’s Bureau is offering two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care or how to provide legal permanency by adoption. A live orientation session occurs from 4 to 5 p.m., on Zoom. For those who want to learn at their own pace about becoming a foster and/or fost-adopt parent, an online presentation is available.  To RSVP for the live orientation or to request access to the online session, send an email to rfrecruitment@all4kids.org.

ONGOING

Find "Love" at the Botanic Garden

Throughout Valentine’s Day weekend, February 13-15, the South Coast Botanic Garden features a "Where is the Love Scavenger Hunt" leading guests to its most romantic attractions. There will also be areas set-up for photo opps — or perhaps a marriage proposal (contact the garden's special events team for more information). Tickets must be purchased in advance from the website southcoastbotanicgarden.org. The garden is located at 26300 Crenshaw Blvd. in Palos Verdes and the hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, outdoor exhibits only; go to aquariumofpacific.org for hours

LA County beaches, piers and bike paths

LA County outdoor fitness centers, museums, galleries, zoos, aquariums, botanic gardens, mini-golf, batting cages and go-kart centers; at 50% capacity

LA County retail stores and personal care services, with limits

LA County libraries for Sidewalk Service; details online at lacountylibrary.org/express-service/

Hermosa Beach pier, greenbelt and open spaces; outdoor tennis/pickleball courts and skate park. For updates, check hermosabeach.gov/our-government/coronavirus-covid-19-updates-from-the-city-of-hermosa-beach/covid-19-related-changes-to-city-services

Manhattan Beach pier, Roundhouse, greenbelt and parks; Tennis and pickleball courts, Begg Pool - lap swimming only - with reservation; For updates, go to citymb.info/services/learn-about/coronavirus/closures

Redondo Beach Pier, parks and bike paths; see redondo.org/depts/city_manager/coronavirus_update.asp.

South Coast Botanic Garden, southcoastbotanicgarden.org, in Palos Verdes, is open to members and advance-ticket holders from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

TEMPORARILY CLOSED/LIMITED

  • Countywide until further notice: All public and private gatherings except for protests and religious services; indoor dining rooms, gyms, sauna/steam rooms, theaters, museums, entertainment venues
  • Some restaurants, breweries and non-essential retail businesses between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
  • Singing, chanting or shouting unless 8 feet apart from others
  • AdventurePlex youth center
  • Beach Cities Health District meetings and most events, volunteer training, classes and workshops 
  • California campgrounds
  • Dockweiler Beach fire pits
  • El Segundo City Hall to walk-ins; Appointment required
  • El Segundo Library - "To Go" Service available
  • Hermosa Beach Library - Sidewalk Services available
  • Hermosa Beach Community Center and Clark Building
  • Hermosa Beach indoor sport courts and lawn bowling green
  • Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus
  • Manhattan Beach Library - Sidewalk Services available
  • Manhattan Beach City Hall and other municipal buildings closed until further notice. Some services remain available. 
  • Manhattan Beach indoor sport courts
  • Redondo Beach libraries - Pickup services available
  • Redondo Beach City offices are closed to the public while core services remain accessible via telephone, email, internet and by appointment. See redondo.org for details.
  • Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center

SOURCES OF HELP

COVID-19 Testing: LA County residents can get COVID-19 tests at no charge if they have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the illness. The tests occur at multiple locations including the campus of Beach Cities Health District, 514 N. Prospect Ave., Redondo Beach. Schedule an appointment by visiting the county's website, covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/. If a doctor's referral is needed, the county's 211 phone line has resources.

3.50 Cares provides home-cooked meals, utensils and hygiene/sanitation supplies throughout L.A. County. Visit 350cares.org

Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374- 3426, Ext. 256

City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524- 2705

City of Manhattan Beach resource delivery for older adults and phone hotline: (310) 802- 5010

City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318- 0650

Hermosa Volunteers for neighbors in need of help with groceries, pharmacy items, pet care, companionship or other needs: 

Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number, (800)339- 6993 or visit online at www.211.org.

Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318- 2827

The House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, dispenses food six days a week. The website, hoy-southbay.org has details, or call (310) 675- 1384 between 9 and 10 a.m.  

L.A. Helping Hands does shopping and errands for those at high risk from coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424)279 -8544 or visiting lahelpinghands.com

Providence Little Company of Mary has a free, online information and assessment service at: www.providence.org/patients-and-visitors/coronavirus-advisory

HOW YOU CAN HELP

Operation Smiles: This group buys gift cards from local businesses and distributes them to workers who have lost employment due to the pandemic. Donations to Operation Smiles can be made online through Go Fund Me, gofundme.com.

American Red Cross blood donation: Find upcoming dates and locations on https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.

"MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.

Beach Cities Health District's COVID-19 Fund accepts donations to provide essentials like groceries and cleaning supplies to people in need. For details, visit the website bchd.org/coronavirus and use the "How to Help" tab.

The Beach Reporter welcomes submissions to the print version of its Calendar section via email to Calendar@TBRnews.com. Submissions made on the website TBRnews.com appear automatically and are also considered for the print edition.

 

