THURSDAY, February 11
Valentine's Day card demo
Learn how to create a heart-shaped, rose pop-up card to give to loved ones on Valentine’s Day. For tweens and teens, this workshop from the LA County Library occurs from 4 to 5 p.m. Register by going to the lVirtual Programming section of the library's website, lacountylibrary.org or use the following direct link: bit.ly/2O1Jtya.
FRIDAY, February 12
"The Notebook" at the drive-in
Romance is in the air this week at The Roadium drive-in theater, 2500 West Redondo Beach Blvd. in Torrance. Tonight's movie is "The Notebook." Entry is $30 per vehicle and the show starts at 7 p.m. The Roadium gates open at 6 p.m. Due to social distancing protocols, the concession stand is closed and viewing must be done from inside a vehicle. Buy tickets in advance on EventBrite.com.
Help local residents Amy Cimetta and Gerry Athas-Vazquez fill a truck for delivery to a local food bank. Supporters can drop-off donations in the parking lot at 2501 N. Sepulveda Blvd., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Suggested items include water, canned chicken/tuna, soups, stews and fruit; also small can openers, toilet tissue, facial tissue, paper towels, hand sanitizer and grocery bags. Contact gerryvaz@aol.com by email with questions.
Sun & Sea Collective's pop-up market
Crafts from the El Segundo Library
Kids ages 5 to 12 are invited to join Ms. Cathie for a virtual craft tutorial, from 10 to 10:30 a.m., on the El Segundo Library's Facebook or Instagram pages. In addition, craft kits for kids and teens to complete at home are available through library's 'to go' service. Pick up a kit while supplies last, all week, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (This regular event normally renews on Mondays but is delayed this week due to the President's Day holiday.) The library is at 111 W. Mariposa Ave., and on the internet at elsegundolibrary.org.
WEDNESDAY, February 17
Info session on gynecological cancer
From 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., The Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach (CSCRB) offers a free workshop led by Dr. Jeff F. Lin, a gynecologic oncologist with City of Hope. Dr. Lin will answer questions on the latest gynecologic cancer treatments, diagnostic testing, symptom management and survivorship. To join this online workshop, send an email to info@scsrb.org.
Thursday, February 18
Learn about foster parenting and adoption
The nonprofit Children’s Bureau is offering two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care or how to provide legal permanency by adoption. A live orientation session occurs from 4 to 5 p.m., on Zoom. For those who want to learn at their own pace about becoming a foster and/or fost-adopt parent, an online presentation is available. To RSVP for the live orientation or to request access to the online session, send an email to rfrecruitment@all4kids.org.
ONGOING
Find "Love" at the Botanic Garden
Throughout Valentine’s Day weekend, February 13-15, the South Coast Botanic Garden features a "Where is the Love Scavenger Hunt" leading guests to its most romantic attractions. There will also be areas set-up for photo opps — or perhaps a marriage proposal (contact the garden's special events team for more information). Tickets must be purchased in advance from the website southcoastbotanicgarden.org. The garden is located at 26300 Crenshaw Blvd. in Palos Verdes and the hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, outdoor exhibits only; go to aquariumofpacific.org for hours
LA County beaches, piers and bike paths
LA County outdoor fitness centers, museums, galleries, zoos, aquariums, botanic gardens, mini-golf, batting cages and go-kart centers; at 50% capacity
LA County retail stores and personal care services, with limits
LA County libraries for Sidewalk Service; details online at lacountylibrary.org/express-service/
Hermosa Beach pier, greenbelt and open spaces; outdoor tennis/pickleball courts and skate park. For updates, check hermosabeach.gov/our-government/coronavirus-covid-19-updates-from-the-city-of-hermosa-beach/covid-19-related-changes-to-city-services
Manhattan Beach pier, Roundhouse, greenbelt and parks; Tennis and pickleball courts, Begg Pool - lap swimming only - with reservation; For updates, go to citymb.info/services/learn-about/coronavirus/closures
Redondo Beach Pier, parks and bike paths; see redondo.org/depts/city_manager/coronavirus_update.asp.
South Coast Botanic Garden, southcoastbotanicgarden.org, in Palos Verdes, is open to members and advance-ticket holders from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
TEMPORARILY CLOSED/LIMITED
- Countywide until further notice: All public and private gatherings except for protests and religious services; indoor dining rooms, gyms, sauna/steam rooms, theaters, museums, entertainment venues
- Some restaurants, breweries and non-essential retail businesses between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
- Singing, chanting or shouting unless 8 feet apart from others
- AdventurePlex youth center
- Beach Cities Health District meetings and most events, volunteer training, classes and workshops
- California campgrounds
- Dockweiler Beach fire pits
- El Segundo City Hall to walk-ins; Appointment required
- El Segundo Library - "To Go" Service available
- Hermosa Beach Library - Sidewalk Services available
- Hermosa Beach Community Center and Clark Building
- Hermosa Beach indoor sport courts and lawn bowling green
- Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus.
- Manhattan Beach Library - Sidewalk Services available
- Manhattan Beach City Hall and other municipal buildings closed until further notice. Some services remain available.
- Manhattan Beach indoor sport courts
- Redondo Beach libraries - Pickup services available
- Redondo Beach City offices are closed to the public while core services remain accessible via telephone, email, internet and by appointment. See redondo.org for details.
- Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center
SOURCES OF HELP
COVID-19 Testing: LA County residents can get COVID-19 tests at no charge if they have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the illness. The tests occur at multiple locations including the campus of Beach Cities Health District, 514 N. Prospect Ave., Redondo Beach. Schedule an appointment by visiting the county's website, covid19.lacounty.gov/testing/. If a doctor's referral is needed, the county's 211 phone line has resources.
3.50 Cares provides home-cooked meals, utensils and hygiene/sanitation supplies throughout L.A. County. Visit 350cares.org
Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374- 3426, Ext. 256
City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524- 2705
City of Manhattan Beach resource delivery for older adults and phone hotline: (310) 802- 5010
City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318- 0650
Hermosa Volunteers for neighbors in need of help with groceries, pharmacy items, pet care, companionship or other needs:
Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number, (800)339- 6993 or visit online at www.211.org.
Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318- 2827
The House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, dispenses food six days a week. The website, hoy-southbay.org has details, or call (310) 675- 1384 between 9 and 10 a.m.
L.A. Helping Hands does shopping and errands for those at high risk from coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424)279 -8544 or visiting lahelpinghands.com.
Providence Little Company of Mary has a free, online information and assessment service at: www.providence.org/patients-and-visitors/coronavirus-advisory
HOW YOU CAN HELP
Operation Smiles: This group buys gift cards from local businesses and distributes them to workers who have lost employment due to the pandemic. Donations to Operation Smiles can be made online through Go Fund Me, gofundme.com.
American Red Cross blood donation: Find upcoming dates and locations on https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
"MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
Beach Cities Health District's COVID-19 Fund accepts donations to provide essentials like groceries and cleaning supplies to people in need. For details, visit the website bchd.org/coronavirus and use the "How to Help" tab.
