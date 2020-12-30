THURSDAY, December 31
Aquarium hosts Zoom party for kids
Kids and families are invited to join the Aquarium of the Pacific for a New Year's Eve party on Zoom. The event includes crafts, visits with marine animals and New Year's 'noon' countdown. Parents should prepare in advance by having craft paper, crayons, markers, tape, yard and string on hand. The party goes from 11:15 to noon and costs $5 per family. But tickets on Event Brite using the link, tinyurl.com/ybyobfec.
Temecula concert and 'Grape Drop'
Those looking for New Year's Eve entertainment originating in Southern California can look to the City of Temecula for virtual events. The city celebrates with a concert at 7 p.m. by "Shoot 4 Tuesday" and another at 9:15 p.m. by "Undercover." Its signature event, a 'Grape Drop' countdown, will be broadcast at 9 p.m. and 12 midnight. View the entertainment live on Facebook, @TemeculaParksandRec.
SUNDAY, January 3
Riviera Village Farmers Market
Regularly on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., local growers convene in the Triangle parking lot at 1801 S. Elena Ave. in Redondo Beach. Purchase fresh vegetables, fruits, baked goods and other hand-crafted creations, all according to current state and county health department guidelines. Details at rivieravillagefarmersmarket.com.
TUESDAY, January 5
Virtual Happiness Chat
Join this weekly discussion group with light-hearted activities and conversation, Tuesdays from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. via Zoom. Share ideas, tips, jokes, quotes; anything that supports personal happiness. For details, send an email to tiana.rideout@bchd.org. Get started by going to the Event section on the bchd.org website.
THURSDAY, January 7
Elks Lodge is cooking dinner
Let the Elks Lodge of Redondo Beach make your dinner. For a $10 donation, the Elks provide a meal of chicken, rice, vegetables, salad and a roll to take home, warm up and enjoy. Orders must be received by Jan. 3 for pickup on Jan. 7, between 5 and 6 p.m. in the lodge's parking lot at 315 Esplanade. Call Paul at (310)404- 3664 or Liz at (310)968- 0304 to place an order.
SATURDAY, January 9
Open House at Vistamar High
Vistamar High School is holding a virtual Open House from 10 a.m. to noon. Students, faculty and staff will share info about student life, college acceptance, athletics and extracurricular activities. Vistamar is a private independent school located at 737 Hawaii Street in El Segundo. Learn more by registering online at vistamarschool.schooladminonline.com/portal/public_calendars/open_house.
ONGOING
Signups for virtual Super Bowl Sunday run
Super Bowl Sunday is on February 7, and the popular Redondo Beach 10k/5K pre-game races will be held virtually this year. Participants will complete courses while earning badges along the way for possible prizes and discount opportunities. Advance-completion of the race is also an option via the "Brand New Big Game Challenge." To learn more or sign up, go online to redondo10k.com, or visit The Village Runner store at 255 Avenida Del Norte.
Stream an art house film
The South Bay Film Society brings cinema to homes through its online box office that includes detailed streaming instructions and 'round-the-clock technical support for those unaccustomed to streaming. Tickets purchased on the website, southbayfilmsociety.com, allow viewing for a specified period. Current offerings include:
“Oliver Sacks: His Own Life,” the story of a neurologist and explorer of unknown mental worlds who helped redefine our understanding of the brain and mind (ends January 7).
“Martin Eden,” adapted from a 1909 Jack London novel in the tradition of the great Italian classics (ends January 14).
- "Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness," an astounding drama from Iran inspired by a TV reality show that confronts matters of life and death according to the Iranian law of retaliation (ends January 14).
GLOW at the Botanic Garden
Now through Jan 10, the South Coast Botanic Garden presents GLOW, an after-dark art installation using thousands of outdoor lights and an oceanic theme, "Garden Lights and Ocean Waters." Tickets are $24.95 for members and $34.95 for non-members; free for children under age 4. Youth under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. The garden is at 26300 Crenshaw Blvd. in Palos Verdes Estates. Details about tickets and hours of operation can be found on the website southcoastbotanicgarden.org or by phone at (424)452- 0920.
