THURSDAY, Dec. 3
Free flu shots at Veteran's Park
The LA County Department of Public Health and the Beach Cities Health District are hosting a flu immunization clinic from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Redondo Beach Farmers Market in Veteran's Park, 309 Esplanade. For anyone over six months of age. Protection from the flu is especially important this year because a major outbreak would but an enormous strain on the medical system. For additional information, call the health district at (310) 374 -3426, ext. 256. Face coverings required.
FRIDAY, December 4
Holiday Cheer literary series-Southern California News Group continues its virtual literary series with “Lit Up: Holiday Cheer” starting at 5 p.m. on December 4 and 18. The series is hosted by writer and NPR commentator Sandra Tsing Loh. This week's featured guests include Henry Alford and Darin Strauss. To register and receive a unique access code, go to: bit.ly/HolidayCheer12-4.
SATURDAY, December 5
Drive-through toy drive at HB City Hall
The traditional holiday toy drive and gift-wrapping party held in cooperation with the cities of Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach is being modified this year, but the fun continues. The Beach Cities Toy Drive hosts a drive-through event on December 5th and December 12th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hermosa Beach City Hall parking lot, 540 Pier Ave. Toys are given to the children served by local South Bay charities. Supporters are asked to donate new, unwrapped toys. For more information and additional drop-off locations, send an email to beachcitiestoydrive@gmail.com.
SUNDAY, December 6
Torrance Theater Company virtual show
A livestreamed performance of "Beyond Glory," the stories of eight heroic veterans from World War II, Korea and Vietnam, airs at 6 p.m. This is part of a series of plays offered now through December 26 by the Torrance Theater Company. Buying a ticket helps support the theater while it remains closed due to the pandemic. Get yours for $20 at torrancetheatrecompany.com/playathome.
TUESDAY, December 8
Happiness chat group on Zoom
Join this weekly discussion group with light-hearted activities and conversation, Tuesdays from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. via Zoom. Share ideas, tips, jokes, quotes; anything that supports personal happiness. For details, send an email to tiana.rideout@bchd.org. Get started by going to the Event section on the bchd.org website.
FRIDAY, December 11
"Polar Express" at the drive-in
The Roadium drive-in theater, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd. in Torrance, presents "Polar Express." Enjoy the family-friendly event in a retro setting and within protocols for social distancing—guests must view from within their vehicles. A $30 entrance fee covers the whole vehicle. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, go to eventbrite.com and search for Roadium or visit the theater's website, roadium.com/drive-in-movies/.
Inspiration from the Mary & Joseph center
Find out “How to Stay Spiritually Hydrated in a World that Depletes Us” by joining a fundraiser for Mary & Joseph Retreat Center, from 6 to 9 p.m. on Zoom. The inspiring session will be lead by Rev. Terry Hershey who will share his approach to 'rest, renew and live wholehearted.' While listening, participants can enjoy a meal prepared by volunteers and available for advance pickup between 12 and 5 p.m. at the center on 5300 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. Tickets are $150. To reserve or find out more, send an email to sjongbloed@maryjoseph.org.
ONGOING
'Light Up' holiday decorating contest
"Light Up the Beach Cities" is sponsored by the Round House Aquarium to spread cheer throughout the South Bay. Enter this festive holiday decorating contest to raise critical funds for the aquarium's educational programs. To enter, get decorating and complete the online application by 5 p.m. on Dec. 10. Online voting will be held Dec. 13 through 19 and winners will be announced December 21. Entry fee is $30; go to roundhouseaquarium.org for details.
Final week for the Hermosa Beach book fair
Build your child's at-home library through the Hermosa Schools Online Book Fair, now through Dec. 6. More than 6,000 products are available with free shipping for book-only orders over $25. Purchases benefit Hermosa View and Hermosa Valley schools. Get started by going online to scholastic.com/bf/hermosa.
Elf in the Botanic Garden
For children and their families, now through December 27, the famous elf from the book "Elf on the Shelf" will be hiding in the South Coast Botanic Garden. Clues about the elf's whereabouts will be shared on the garden's Instagram page. Every Monday, the little guy will move to a new location. The event is during daytime hours and includes a photo competition. The garden is at 26300 Crenshaw Blvd. in Palos Verdes Estates. Full details and rules can be found on the website southcoastbotanicgarden.org.
Hermosa Beach seasonal events
Shopping, dining, holiday sparkle and family-friendly activities are underway in Hermosa Beach. Get details on social media sites including Facebook.com/downtownhermosabeach or on Instagram, Downtown Hermosa Beach. Here is what is happening this week:
- Free Parking at "red bagged' meters through Dec. 25
- Virtual Tree Lighting, Dec. 5
- Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt for children, now through Dec. 19. To get started, stop by the Gum Tree, Sol Baby or Spyder (Pier Plaza) stores or the Hook & Plow restaurant.
- Holiday Storefront Window and Outdoor Dining Deck Decoration Contest, continues through Dec. 5.
Holiday snow at The Point
Those missing snow can head to The Point shopping center, 850 S. Pacific Coast Hwy., for magical moments. Snow flurries will float through the outdoor grass area Fridays and Saturdays, every 30 minutes from 6 to 8 p.m., through Dec. 23. Visit thepointsb.com for more information about The Point.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
LA County beaches, piers and bike paths
LA County outdoor fitness centers, museums, galleries, zoos, aquariums, botanic gardens, mini-golf, batting cages and go-kart centers, at 50% capacity
LA County essential retail stores at 35% capacity
LA County non-essential retail stores and personal care services, at 20% capacity
LA County libraries for Sidewalk Service; details online at lacountylibrary.org/express-service/
Hermosa Beach pier, greenbelt and open spaces; check hermosabeach.gov/our-government/recreation-community-resources for updates.
Manhattan Beach pier, Roundhouse, greenbelt and parks
Redondo Beach Pier, parks and bike paths; see redondo.org/depts/city_manager/coronavirus_update.asp.
South Coast Botanic Garden, southcoastbotanicgarden.org, in Palos Verdes, is open to members and advance-ticket holders from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
TEMPORARILY CLOSED/PROHIBITED
- County wide through at least Dec. 20: All public and private gatherings except for protests and religious services; outdoor playgrounds; card rooms; in-person dining at restaurants, indoor gyms, sauna/steam rooms, theaters, museums
- All restaurants, breweries and non-essential retail businesses between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
- Singing, chanting or shouting unless 8 feet apart from others
- AdventurePlex youth center
- Beach Cities Health District meetings and most events, volunteer training, classes and workshops
- California restaurant indoor dining rooms
- Dockweiler Beach fire pits
- El Segundo City Hall to walk-ins; Appointment required
- El Segundo Library - Sidewalk Services available
- El Segundo Candy Cane Lane, canceled this year
- Hermosa Beach Library - Sidewalk Services available
- Hermosa Beach Community Center and Clark Building
- Hermosa Beach parks, playgrounds and sport courts
- Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus.
- Manhattan Beach public playgrounds
- Manhattan Beach Library - Sidewalk Services available
- Manhattan Beach City Hall and other municipal locations closed until further notice. Some services remain available. Details can be found on the city's web page, https://www.citymb.info/services/learn-about/coronavirus
- Redondo Beach libraries - Sidewalk Services available
- Redondo Beach city offices, including City Hall, Public Works and Community Services are closed to the public while core services remain accessible via telephone, email, internet and by appointment. See redondo.org for details.
- Redondo Beach Performing Art Center
SOURCES OF HELP
3.50 Cares provides home-cooked meals, utensils and hygiene/sanitation supplies throughout L.A. County. Visit 350cares.org
Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374- 3426, Ext. 256
City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524- 2705
City of Manhattan Beach older adults hotline: (310) 802- 5010
City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318- 0650
Hermosa Volunteers for neighbors in need of help with groceries, pharmacy items, pet care, companionship or other needs: http://bit.ly/hermosaneedshelp
Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number, (800)339- 6993 or visit online at www.211.org.
Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318- 2827
The House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, dispenses food six days a week. The website, hoy-southbay.org has details, or call (310) 675- 1384 between 9 and 10 a.m.
L.A. Helping Hands does shopping and errands for those at high risk from coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424)279 -8544 or visiting lahelpinghands.com.
Providence Little Company of Mary has a free, online information and assessment service at: www.providence.org/patients-and-visitors/coronavirus-advisory
HOW YOU CAN HELP
American Red Cross blood donation: Find upcoming dates and locations on https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
"MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
Hermosa Volunteers: Sign up to help families and individuals who are seek seeking assistance at http://bit.ly/hermosavolunteers.
Beach Cities Health District's COVID-19 Fund accepts donations to provide essentials like groceries and cleaning supplies to people in need. For details, visit the website bchd.org/coronavirus and use the "How to Help" tab.
The Beach Reporter welcomes submissions to the print version of its Calendar section via email to Calendar@TBRnews.com. Submissions made on the website TBRnews.com appear automatically and are also considered for the print edition.