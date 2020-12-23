THURSDAY, December 24
"A Christmas Carol" 40s-style
A virtual performance of "A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play," airs at 6 p.m. The show tells the classic story of Ebenezer Scrooge and three ghosts that teach him the true meaning of Christmas. Watch actors bring characters to the stage as a 1940s radio broadcast, complete with vintage commercials, sound effects and a musical score. Besides being a terrific show, ticket sales help support the theater while it remains closed due to the pandemic. Get yours for $20 at torrancetheatrecompany.com/playathome.
Final day of Sandpipers home tour
The popular Sandpipers Holiday Home Tour has gone virtual this year with five beautifully decorated homes on display now through Dec. 24. The streamed event allows viewers to watch from home and return for another look if desired. Additional content includes instructional videos on home organization, decor, fashion and more, as well as the Holiday Marketplace with unique gifts for sale. Tickets start at $30. Purchase tickets and optional bundled packages online at sandpipers.org.holiday-homes-tour.
TUESDAY, December 29
Manhattan Beach Farmer's Market
Every Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Manhattan Beach hosts a farmer’s market at 13th St. and Morningside Dr. Farm-fresh organic and seasonal produce, vegan, gluten-free, and plant-based options, locally produced packaged goods and hot food prepared on-site. Metered parking is available in the underground Metlox parking lot or in Lot 3 at Morningside and 12th Street.
Torrance Antique Street Faire
Sellers of unique antique items transform the streets of downtown Torrance. The eclectic, open-air market is pet-friendly and includes an appraisal booth for those wanting to make informed purchases. Hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Located at and around 1317 Sartori Ave. in Torrance.
THURSDAY, December 31
Aquarium hosts Zoom party for kids
Kids and families are invited to join the Aquarium of the Pacific for a New Year's party on Zoom. The event includes crafts, visits with some animals that live at the aquarium and New Year's countdown. Parents should prepare in advance by having craft paper, crayons, markers, tape, yard and string on hand. The party goes from 11:15 to noon and costs $5 per family. But tickets on Event Brite using the link, tinyurl.com/ybyobfec.
ONGOING
GLOW at the Botanic Garden
Now through Jan 10, the South Coast Botanic Garden presents GLOW, an after-dark art installation using thousands of outdoor lights and an oceanic theme, "Garden Lights and Ocean Waters." Tickets are $24.95 for members and $34.95 for non-members; free for children under age 4. Youth under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. The garden is at 26300 Crenshaw Blvd. in Palos Verdes Estates. Details about tickets and hours of operation can be found on the website southcoastbotanicgarden.org or by phone at (424) 452- 0920.
Manhattan Beach holiday cheer
- Free Parking at "red bagged' meters through Dec. 25
- The award-winning window display at the Neptunian Woman's Club, 920 Highland Ave.
- In Metlox Plaza, 451 Manhattan Beach Blvd., the nighttime, interactive 'Home for the Holidays' art exhibit
Redondo Beach area seasonal events
- Free Parking in Pier and Pier Plaza lots through Jan. 1
- Lights and unique shopping throughout Pier Plaza and Riviera Village
- Sleepy Hollow neighborhood lights, from 6 to 10 p.m. through Dec. 27; Park near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Calle Mayor street in Torrance
Hermosa Beach holiday attractions
- Free Parking at "red bagged' meters through Dec. 25
- Sparkling lights and window displays throughout the city
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
LA County beaches, piers and bike paths
LA County outdoor fitness centers, museums, galleries, zoos, aquariums, botanic gardens, mini-golf, batting cages and go-kart centers, at 50% capacity
LA County essential retail stores at 35% capacity
LA County non-essential retail stores and personal care services, at 20% capacity
LA County libraries for Sidewalk Service; details online at lacountylibrary.org/express-service/
Hermosa Beach pier, greenbelt and open spaces; tennis/pickleball courts, lawn bowling green and skate park. For updates, check hermosabeach.gov/our-government/coronavirus-covid-19-updates-from-the-city-of-hermosa-beach/covid-19-related-changes-to-city-services.
Manhattan Beach public seating areas from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Manhattan Beach pier, Roundhouse, greenbelt and parks
Redondo Beach Pier, parks and bike paths; see redondo.org/depts/city_manager/coronavirus_update.asp.
South Coast Botanic Garden, southcoastbotanicgarden.org, in Palos Verdes, is open to members and advance-ticket holders from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
CANCELED FOR 2020
El Segundo 'Candy Cane Lane'
The popular El Segundo holiday tradition, Candy Cane Lane (Acacia Drive), has been canceled to to a surge in COVID-19 cases and LA County Department of Health orders. Residents have kept decorations to a minimum and the public is asked to refrain from visiting. The city and event organizers look forward to continuing the holiday lights display in future years.
TEMPORARILY CLOSED/PROHIBITED
- Countywide until further notice: All public and private gatherings except for protests and religious services; outdoor playgrounds; card rooms; in-person dining at restaurants, indoor gyms, sauna/steam rooms, theaters, museums
- All restaurants, breweries and non-essential retail businesses between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
- Singing, chanting or shouting unless 8 feet apart from others
- AdventurePlex youth center
- Beach Cities Health District meetings and most events, volunteer training, classes and workshops
- California campgrounds
- California restaurant indoor dining rooms
- Dockweiler Beach fire pits
- El Segundo City Hall to walk-ins; Appointment required
- El Segundo Library closed through Jan. 3
- Hermosa Beach Library - Sidewalk Services available
- Hermosa Beach Community Center and Clark Building
- Hermosa Beach indoor sport courts
- Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus.
- Manhattan Beach Library - Sidewalk Services available
- Manhattan Beach City Hall and other municipal locations closed until further notice. Some services remain available. Details can be found on the city's web page, https://www.citymb.info/services/learn-about/coronavirus
- Redondo Beach libraries - Sidewalk Services available
- Redondo Beach city offices, including City Hall, Public Works and Community Services are closed to the public while core services remain accessible via telephone, email, internet and by appointment. See redondo.org for details.
- Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center
SOURCES OF HELP
3.50 Cares provides home-cooked meals, utensils and hygiene/sanitation supplies throughout L.A. County. Visit 350cares.org
Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374- 3426, Ext. 256
City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524- 2705
City of Manhattan Beach resource delivery for older adults and phone hotline: (310) 802- 5010
City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318- 0650
Hermosa Volunteers for neighbors in need of help with groceries, pharmacy items, pet care, companionship or other needs: http://bit.ly/hermosaneedshelp
Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number, (800)339- 6993 or visit online at www.211.org.
Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318- 2827
The House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, dispenses food six days a week. The website, hoy-southbay.org has details, or call (310) 675- 1384 between 9 and 10 a.m.
L.A. Helping Hands does shopping and errands for those at high risk from coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424)279 -8544 or visiting lahelpinghands.com.
Providence Little Company of Mary has a free, online information and assessment service at: www.providence.org/patients-and-visitors/coronavirus-advisory
HOW YOU CAN HELP
American Red Cross blood donation: Find upcoming dates and locations on https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
"MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
Hermosa Volunteers: Sign up to help families and individuals who are seek seeking assistance at http://bit.ly/hermosavolunteers.
Beach Cities Health District's COVID-19 Fund accepts donations to provide essentials like groceries and cleaning supplies to people in need. For details, visit the website bchd.org/coronavirus and use the "How to Help" tab.
