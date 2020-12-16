THURSDAY, December 17
"Eight Mostly Kosher Days" finale today
The Torrance Cultural Arts Foundation and the Richard and Karen Carpenter Center present "Eight Mostly Kosher Days: A Hanukkah Concert," that concludes with a live, multi-city celebration at 8 p.m. Performances by the klezmer-rock band "Mostly Kosher" will be streamed on demand and include traditional Jewish folk songs, holiday favorites and original rock music. The website torrancearts.org has details for purchasing tickets.
Holiday Cheer from El Segundo Library
El Segundo Public Library offers a virtual "Home for the Holidays" event at 7 p.m. for the community to enjoy from the comfort of home. The seasonal celebration is for all ages and will include ornament making, caroling and special performances available for viewing on Zoom. To view the virtual program, contact the library's reference desk at (310) 524- 7228 or email refdesk@elsegundo.org.
FRIDAY, December 18
Holiday 'Lit Up' series with Peter Frampton
Southern California News Group concludes its virtual literary series with “Lit Up: Holiday Cheer” starting at 5 p.m. The series is hosted by writer and NPR commentator Sandra Tsing Loh. This week's featured guest is rock music legend Peter Frampton. Also on the guest list is author and actress Marilu Henner, and nonfiction writer Lynell George. To register and receive a unique access code, go online to: bit.ly/HolidayCheer12-18.
SATURDAY, December 19
Virtual visit with Mrs. Claus
Courtesy of the Manhattan Village Mall, Mrs. Claus makes an appearance on Facebook with entertaining stories and songs for children. The virtual visit will be on Facebook from 12 to 2 p.m. For a link on the day of the event, go online to shopmanhattanvillage.com/events and proceed from there.
SUNDAY, December 20
"A Christmas Carol" 40s-style
A streamed performance of "A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play," airs at 6 p.m. The show tells the classic story of Ebenezer Scrooge and three ghosts that teach him the true meaning of Christmas. Watch actors bring characters to the stage in the style of a 1940s radio broadcast, complete with vintage commercials, sound effects and a musical score. Besides being a terrific show, ticket sales help support the theater while it remains closed due to the pandemic. Get tickets for $20 at torrancetheatrecompany.com/playathome.
Pop-up market has local artists and merchants
A curated collection of merchandise, food and beverages will be on sale at an outdoor pop-up market hosted by Offset Coffee and the Sun and Sea Collective. Between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., vendors will be at 150 S. Pacific Coast Hwy. in El Segundo. Admission is free but pre-registration is required by going to eventbrite.com and searching for Sun and Sea @ Offset. Health protocols for COVID-18 and advances screening will be enforced.
ONGOING
"Light Up the Beach Cities" benefit
A holiday decorating contest is underway to benefit Oceanographic Teaching Stations (OTS), the nonprofit that operates education programs and the Manhattan Beach Roundhouse Aquarium. "Light Up the Beach Cities" shares festive nighttime displays and invites the community to vote for the best ones. Award categories include homes and businesses throughout Southern California. To enter the contest, view the nominees and vote, go online to roundhouseaquarium.org/lightupbeachcities. Voting ends on Dec. 19 and a donation is required to participate.
Sandpipers holiday home tour
The popular Sandpipers Holiday Home Tour has gone virtual this year with five beautifully decorated homes on display now through Dec. 24. The streamed event allows viewers to watch from home and return for another look if desired. Additional content includes instructional videos on home organization, decor, fashion and more, as well as the Holiday Marketplace with unique gifts for sale. Tickets start at $30. Purchase tickets and optional bundled packages online at sandpipers.org.holiday-homes-tour.
GLOW at the Botanic Garden
South Coast Botanic Garden presents GLOW, an after-dark art installation using thousands of outdoor lights and an oceanic theme, "Garden Lights and Ocean Waters." Tickets are $24.95 for members and $34.95 for non-members; free for children under age 4. Youth under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. The garden is at 26300 Crenshaw Blvd. in Palos Verdes Estates. Details about tickets and hours of operation can be found on the website southcoastbotanicgarden.org or by phone at (424)452- 0920.
Manhattan Beach holiday cheer
- Free Parking at 'red bagged' meters through Dec. 25
- An impressive holiday window display at the Neptunian Woman's Club, 920 Highland Ave.
- In Metlox Plaza, 451 Manhattan Beach Blvd., the nighttime, interactive 'Home for the Holidays' art exhibit
Redondo Beach area seasonal events
- Free Parking in Pier and Pier Plaza lots through Jan. 1
- Lights and unique shopping throughout Pier Plaza and Riviera Village
- Sleepy Hollow neighborhood lights, from 6 to 10 p.m. through Dec. 27; Park near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Calle Mayor street in Torrance
Hermosa Beach holiday attractions
- Free Parking at 'red bagged' meters through Dec. 25
- Final week for the Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt which ends Dec. 19. To participate, stop by the Gum Tree, Sol Baby or Spyder (Pier Plaza) stores or the Hook & Plow restaurant.
- Sparkling lights and window displays throughout the city
Holiday snow at The Point
Those missing snow can head to The Point shopping center, 850 S. Pacific Coast Hwy., for magical moments. Snow flurries will float through the outdoor grass area Fridays and Saturdays, every 30 minutes from 6 to 8 p.m., through Dec. 23. Visit thepointsb.com for more information about The Point.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
LA County beaches, piers and bike paths
LA County outdoor fitness centers, museums, galleries, zoos, aquariums, botanic gardens, mini-golf, batting cages and go-kart centers, at 50% capacity
LA County essential retail stores at 35% capacity
LA County non-essential retail stores and personal care services, at 20% capacity
LA County libraries for Sidewalk Service; details online at lacountylibrary.org/express-service/
Hermosa Beach pier, greenbelt and open spaces; tennis/pickleball courts, lawn bowling green and skate park. For updates, check hermosabeach.gov/our-government/coronavirus-covid-19-updates-from-the-city-of-hermosa-beach/covid-19-related-changes-to-city-services.
Manhattan Beach public seating areas from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Manhattan Beach pier, Roundhouse, greenbelt and parks
Redondo Beach Pier, parks and bike paths; see redondo.org/depts/city_manager/coronavirus_update.asp.
South Coast Botanic Garden, southcoastbotanicgarden.org, in Palos Verdes, is open to members and advance-ticket holders from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
CANCELED FOR 2020
El Segundo 'Candy Cane Lane'
The popular El Segundo holiday tradition, Candy Cane Lane (Acacia Drive), has been canceled to to a surge in COVID-19 cases and LA County Department of Health orders. Residents have kept decorations to a minimum and the public is asked to refrain from visiting. The city and event organizers look forward to continuing the holiday lights display in future years.
TEMPORARILY CLOSED/PROHIBITED
- Countywide through at least Dec. 20: All public and private gatherings except for protests and religious services; outdoor playgrounds; card rooms; in-person dining at restaurants, indoor gyms, sauna/steam rooms, theaters, museums
- All restaurants, breweries and non-essential retail businesses between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
- Singing, chanting or shouting unless 8 feet apart from others
- AdventurePlex youth center
- Beach Cities Health District meetings and most events, volunteer training, classes and workshops
- California campgrounds
- California restaurant indoor dining rooms
- Dockweiler Beach fire pits
- El Segundo City Hall to walk-ins; Appointment required
- El Segundo Library - Sidewalk Services available
- Hermosa Beach Library - Sidewalk Services available
- Hermosa Beach Community Center and Clark Building
- Hermosa Beach indoor sport courts
- Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus.
- Manhattan Beach Library - Sidewalk Services available
- Manhattan Beach City Hall and other municipal locations closed until further notice. Some services remain available. Details can be found on the city's web page, https://www.citymb.info/services/learn-about/coronavirus
- Redondo Beach libraries - Sidewalk Services available
- Redondo Beach city offices, including City Hall, Public Works and Community Services are closed to the public while core services remain accessible via telephone, email, internet and by appointment. See redondo.org for details.
- Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center
SOURCES OF HELP
3.50 Cares provides home-cooked meals, utensils and hygiene/sanitation supplies throughout L.A. County. Visit 350cares.org
Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374- 3426, Ext. 256
City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524- 2705
City of Manhattan Beach older adults hotline: (310) 802- 5010
City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318- 0650
Hermosa Volunteers for neighbors in need of help with groceries, pharmacy items, pet care, companionship or other needs: http://bit.ly/hermosaneedshelp
Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number, (800)339- 6993 or visit online at www.211.org.
Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318- 2827
The House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, dispenses food six days a week. The website, hoy-southbay.org has details, or call (310) 675- 1384 between 9 and 10 a.m.
L.A. Helping Hands does shopping and errands for those at high risk from coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424)279 -8544 or visiting lahelpinghands.com.
Providence Little Company of Mary has a free, online information and assessment service at: www.providence.org/patients-and-visitors/coronavirus-advisory
HOW YOU CAN HELP
American Red Cross blood donation: Find upcoming dates and locations on https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
"MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
Hermosa Volunteers: Sign up to help families and individuals who are seek seeking assistance at http://bit.ly/hermosavolunteers.
Beach Cities Health District's COVID-19 Fund accepts donations to provide essentials like groceries and cleaning supplies to people in need. For details, visit the website bchd.org/coronavirus and use the "How to Help" tab.
The Beach Reporter welcomes submissions to the print version of its Calendar section via email to Calendar@TBRnews.com. Submissions made on the website TBRnews.com appear automatically and are also considered for the print edition.