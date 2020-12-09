THURSDAY, December 10
"Eight Mostly Kosher Days" event starts today
The Torrance Cultural Arts Foundation and the Richard and Karen Carpenter Center present "Eight Mostly Kosher Days: A Hanukkah Concert," starting today at 7 p.m. A streamed concert will continue for the eight days of Hanukkah and end with a live, multi-city celebration on Dec. 17, at 8 p.m. Performances by the klezmer-rock band, "Mostly Kosher" will be streamed on demand and include traditional Jewish folk songs, holiday favorites and original rock music. General admission for each event starts is $25. The website torrancearts.org has details for purchasing.
Lunafest screening benefits EmpowHer
The traveling film festival Lunafest will be screened today starting at 6 p.m. to raise funds for the nonprofit group EmPowHer that supports girls and young women in marginalized communities through access to education, training and mentorship. Tickets are $10 each and provide 24-hour access to films covering topics such as gender identity, body image, relationships, cultural diversity and more. Purchase tickets online at lunafest.org/screenings/virtual-screening-los-angeles-ca-121020.
FRIDAY, December 11
'Polar Express' at the drive-in
The Roadium drive-in theater, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd. in Torrance, presents "Polar Express." Enjoy the family-friendly event in a retro setting and within protocols for social distancing—guests must view from within their vehicles. A $30 entrance fee covers the whole vehicle. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, go to eventbrite.com and search for Roadium or visit the theater's website, roadium.com/drive-in-movies/.
Inspiration from the Mary & Joseph Center
Find out “How to Stay Spiritually Hydrated in a World that Depletes Us” by joining a fundraiser for Mary & Joseph Retreat Center from 6 to 9 p.m., on Zoom. The inspiring session will be led by Rev. Terry Hershey who will share his approach to 'rest, renew and live wholehearted.' While listening, participants can enjoy a meal prepared by volunteers and available for advance pickup between 12 and 5 p.m. at the center on 5300 Crest Road, Rancho Palos Verdes. Tickets are $150. To reserve or find out more, send an email to sjongbloed@maryjoseph.org.
SATURDAY, December 12
Drive-through toy drive at HB City Hall
The traditional holiday toy drive and gift-wrapping party held in cooperation with the cities of Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach is being modified this year, but the fun continues. The Beach Cities Toy Drive hosts a drive-through event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hermosa Beach City Hall parking lot, 540 Pier Ave. Toys are given to the children served by local South Bay charities. Supporters are asked to donate new, unwrapped toys. For more information and additional drop-off locations, send an email to beachcitiestoydrive@gmail.com.
The Armstrong Theater presents a holiday celebration
Torrance's Armstrong Theater presents a show consisting of classic, contemporary and original holiday tunes, live on YouTube at 7 p.m. and available for repeat viewing throughout the holidays. Performers include Bettman & Halpin, Phil Crosby Jr., Dala, Jenna Esposito, Billy McGuigan, Robin Spielberg, Trout Fishing in America, Juliana Zanvill and more. Tickets for this entertaining and unique show are $25 and can be purchased online at torrancearts.org.
Jeff Nisen performs on Deck Sessions Live
Live from a roof in Hermosa Beach, musician Jeff Nisen performs as part of the recurring Deck Sessions series on Facebook Live. The show starts at 4:30 p.m. with host Carla Betz. Find out more on Instagram, @DeckSessionLive.
SUNDAY, December 13
Hanukkah car parade throughout the Beach Cities
The community is invited to enjoy a Hanukkah parade in the Beach Cities, including gifts for children along the way. Decorate your car and join the parade, or view it along the route. Participants will meet at 4 p.m. at the Jewish Community Center, 2108 Val Ave. in Redondo Beach then proceed along the following schedule:
- 4:30 p.m. - El Segundo Main Street
- 5 p.m. Manhattan Beach - Highland Ave. and MB Blvd.
- 5:20 p.m. Hermosa Beach Pier Plaza
- 5:40 p.m. - Redondo Beach Pier near Veteran's Park and Coral Way
- 6 p.m. - Redondo Beach Civic Center, near PCH ad Diamond St.
Torrance antique fair holiday market
The Torrance Antique Street Faire puts on a 'Holiday Show' from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sellers with one-of-a-kind gifts, food, music and and opportunities for taking photos at the Santa Selfie booth. Bring items for inspection to the Appraisal booth for just $3 per item. The Street Faire is centered at 1225 El Prado Ave in Old Town Torrance.
King Tides photos needed, starting today
The California King Tides Project seeks assistance from the public to safely photograph the highest high tides of the year, arriving December 13-15. Photographing the impact of these tides on beaches, wetlands, roads, harbors, and homes helps California plan for future sea level rise. Anyone with a smartphone can participate. Find out what time the nearest king tides arrive, and how to contribute your photos to this community science project, at california.kingtides.net.
MONDAY, December 14
Mindfulness Sleep and De-Stressing
Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach (CSCRB) presents a free workshop led by sleep coach Corina Gheorghiu. Watch and gain strategies to de-stress, relax, sleep better and make the best out of this one-of-a-kind holiday. This informative session goes from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. To join, send an email info@ccsrb.org.
THURSDAY, December 17
Holiday Cheer from El Segundo Library
El Segundo Public Library offers virtual "Home for the Holidays" event on Thursday at 7:00 p.m., for the community to enjoy from the comfort of home. The seasonal celebration is for all ages and will include ornament making, caroling and special performances available for viewing on Zoom. In advance of the event, the library is distributing Holiday Cheer Kits consisting of crafts, a song book, hot cocoa mix and cookies. To view the virtual program and/or obtain a Cheer Kit, contact the library's reference desk at (310) 524- 7228 or email refdesk@elsegundo.org. I
ONGOING
Sandpipers holiday home tour
The popular Sandpipers Holiday Home Tour has gone virtual this year with five beautifully decorated homes on display now through Dec. 24. The streamed event allows viewers to watch from home and return for another look if desired. Additional content includes instructional videos on home organization, decor, fashion and more, as well as the Holiday Marketplace with unique gifts for sale. Tickets start at $30. Purchase tickets and optional bundled packages online at sandpipers.org.holiday-homes-tour.
GLOW at the Botanic Garden
South Coast Botanic Garden presents GLOW, an after-dark art installation using thousands of outdoor lights and an oceanic theme, "Garden Lights and Ocean Waters." Tickets are $24.95 for members and $34.95 for non-members; free for children under age 4. Youth under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. The garden is at 26300 Crenshaw Blvd. in Palos Verdes Estates. Details about tickets and hours of operation can be found on the website southcoastbotanicgarden.org or by phone at (424) 452- 0920.
Manhattan Beach holiday happenings
- Free Parking at "red bagged' meters through Dec. 25
- The award-winning holiday window display at the Neptunian Woman's Club, 920 Highland Ave.
- In Metlox Plaza, 451 Manhattan Beach Blvd., the nighttime, interactive 'Home for the Holidays' art exhibit
Redondo Beach area seasonal events
- Free Parking in Pier and Pier Plaza lots through Jan. 1
- Lights and unique shopping throughout Pier Plaza and Riviera Village
- Sleepy Hollow neighborhood lights, from 6 to 10 p.m. through Dec. 27; Park near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Calle Mayor street in Torrance
Hermosa Beach holiday attractions
- Free Parking at "red bagged' meters through Dec. 25
- Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt for children, now through Dec. 19. To get started, stop by the Gum Tree, Sol Baby or Spyder (Pier Plaza) stores or the Hook & Plow restaurant.
- Sparkling lights and window displays throughout the city
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
LA County beaches, piers and bike paths
LA County outdoor fitness centers, museums, galleries, zoos, aquariums, botanic gardens, mini-golf, batting cages and go-kart centers, at 50% capacity
LA County essential retail stores at 35% capacity
LA County non-essential retail stores and personal care services, at 20% capacity
LA County libraries for Sidewalk Service; details online at lacountylibrary.org/express-service/
Hermosa Beach pier, greenbelt and open spaces; check hermosabeach.gov/our-government/recreation-community-resources for updates.
Manhattan Beach public seating areas from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Manhattan Beach pier, Roundhouse, greenbelt and parks
Redondo Beach Pier, parks and bike paths; see redondo.org/depts/city_manager/coronavirus_update.asp.
South Coast Botanic Garden, southcoastbotanicgarden.org, in Palos Verdes, is open to members and advance-ticket holders from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
CANCELED FOR 2020
El Segundo 'Candy Cane Lane'
The popular El Segundo holiday tradition, Candy Cane Lane (Acacia Drive), has been canceled to to a surge in COVID-19 cases and LA County Department of Health orders. Residents have kept decorations to a minimum and the public is asked to refrain from visiting. The city and event organizers look forward to continuing the holiday lights display in future years.
TEMPORARILY CLOSED/PROHIBITED
- County wide through at least Dec. 20: All public and private gatherings except for protests and religious services; outdoor playgrounds; card rooms; in-person dining at restaurants, indoor gyms, sauna/steam rooms, theaters, museums
- All restaurants, breweries and non-essential retail businesses between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
- Singing, chanting or shouting unless 8 feet apart from others
- AdventurePlex youth center
- Beach Cities Health District meetings and most events, volunteer training, classes and workshops
- California restaurant indoor dining rooms
- Dockweiler Beach fire pits
- El Segundo City Hall to walk-ins; Appointment required
- El Segundo Library - Sidewalk Services available
- El Segundo's Candy Cane Lane, canceled this year
- Hermosa Beach Library - Sidewalk Services available
- Hermosa Beach Community Center and Clark Building
- Hermosa Beach parks, playgrounds and sport courts
- Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus.
- Manhattan Beach public playgrounds
- Manhattan Beach Library - Sidewalk Services available
- Manhattan Beach City Hall and other municipal locations closed until further notice. Some services remain available. Details can be found on the city's web page, https://www.citymb.info/services/learn-about/coronavirus
- Redondo Beach libraries - Sidewalk Services available
- Redondo Beach city offices, including City Hall, Public Works and Community Services are closed to the public while core services remain accessible via telephone, email, internet and by appointment. See redondo.org for details.
- Redondo Beach Performing Art Center
SOURCES OF HELP
3.50 Cares provides home-cooked meals, utensils and hygiene/sanitation supplies throughout L.A. County. Visit 350cares.org
Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374- 3426, Ext. 256
City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524- 2705
City of Manhattan Beach older adults hotline: (310) 802- 5010
City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318- 0650
Hermosa Volunteers for neighbors in need of help with groceries, pharmacy items, pet care, companionship or other needs: http://bit.ly/hermosaneedshelp
Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number, (800)339- 6993 or visit online at www.211.org.
Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318- 2827
The House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, dispenses food six days a week. The website, hoy-southbay.org has details, or call (310) 675- 1384 between 9 and 10 a.m.
L.A. Helping Hands does shopping and errands for those at high risk from coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424)279 -8544 or visiting lahelpinghands.com.
Providence Little Company of Mary has a free, online information and assessment service at: www.providence.org/patients-and-visitors/coronavirus-advisory
HOW YOU CAN HELP
American Red Cross blood donation: Find upcoming dates and locations on https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
"MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
Hermosa Volunteers: Sign up to help families and individuals who are seek seeking assistance at http://bit.ly/hermosavolunteers.
Beach Cities Health District's COVID-19 Fund accepts donations to provide essentials like groceries and cleaning supplies to people in need. For details, visit the website bchd.org/coronavirus and use the "How to Help" tab.
The Beach Reporter welcomes submissions to the print version of its Calendar section via email to Calendar@TBRnews.com. Submissions made on the website TBRnews.com appear automatically and are also considered for the print edition.