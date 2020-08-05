FRIDAY, August 7
Manhattan Beach "Sidewalk Sale" starts
SATURDAY, August 8
Palos Verdes nature walk
The Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy hosts a nature walk at Vicente Bluffs Reserve starting at 9 a.m. Enjoy a presentation about wildlife and botanical highlights of the area before setting off for a self-guided walk. The trailheads are located off Palos Verdes Drive South in Rancho Palos Verdes. For a map and details about reserving a space, go to pvplc.org, Events & Activities: Nature Walks.
TUESDAY, August 11
Global Warming demystified
In a live-streamed talk hosted by The Aquarium of the Pacific, astrophysicist Jeffery Bennett will answer questions about the science of global warming and share insights about solutions. From 7 to 8 p.m. The event is free and can be viewed by going to aquariumofpacific.org/events.
THURSDAY, August 13
El Segundo Farmer’s Market
Thursdays from 3 to 7 p.m. at the 400 block of Main Street. Look for farm-fresh produce, hot prepared foods, packaged gourmet offerings, live music, hand-crafted gifts and jewelry in a fun, family-friendly setting. Check for updates on elsegundorecparks.org/program.
SATURDAY, August 15
Online writing workshop
"Unleash the Writer Within" is a free class designed to nurture personal stories. First, receive a short lesson on craft followed by prompts to help generate fresh material from an exciting writing practice. The class goes from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Zoom. Register at bit.ly/2EiwcfV. For details, visit unleashthewriterwithin.com/free-classes/.
UPCOMING
White Light White Night
Walk With Sally's traditional fundraiser, White Light White Night, will be live streamed this year on August 22. Home party kits and a musical performance by Michael Franti will make it a special night for participants. To order a party kit, buy tickets, become a sponsor or help as a volunteer, visit the website walkwithsally.org, or #WLWN2020. Funds raised for Walk With Sally go toward empowering children who have a parent, guardian or sibling being treated for cancer.
ONGOING
Cancer support and networking
Free, virtual services from the Cancer Support Community of Redondo Beach are offered through weekly support groups and monthly networking sessions. Cancer patients, caregivers and family members, survivors, and bereaved are encouraged to participate. Call (310) 376- 3550, email Info@CSCRB.org or visit cancersupportredondobeach.org for more information.
Watch art-house films in your house
The South Bay Film Society brings cinema to homes through its online box office that includes detailed streaming instructions and 'round-the-clock technical support for those unaccustomed to streaming. Tickets purchased on the website, southbayfilmsociety.com, allow viewing for a specified period. Current offerings include:
"Never Too Late," an Australian comedy about for men who break out of nursing home to help one chase the girl of his dreams (ends August 10)
- "Anton," in Russian and German, about the convergence of revolution, fear and hope in a Ukrainian village in 1919 (ends August 10)
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Los Angeles County beaches, piers and bike paths
Manhattan Beach Roundhouse
Hermosa Beach pier, greenbelt and parks; Check https://www.hermosabeach.gov/our-government/recreation-community-resources for updates.
Manhattan Beach pier, greenbelt and parks; tennis, pickleball and paddleball courts
Redondo Beach Pier and bike paths; see redondo.org/depts/city_manager/coronavirus_update.asp.
South Coast Botanic Garden, southcoastbotanicgarden.org, in Palos Verdes, is open to members and advance-ticket holders from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
TEMPORARILY CLOSED
- Statewide: Indoor operations at fitness centers, worship services, malls hair salons and other personal care services
- Aviation Park in Redondo Beach
- AdventurePlex youth center
- Beach Cities Health District meetings and most events, volunteer training, classes and workshops
- California restaurant indoor dining rooms through June 21
- Dockweiler Beach fire pits
- El Segundo Library
- Hermosa Beach Library
- Hermosa Beach Clark Field, pickleball and tennis courts
- Hermosa Beach bowling green
- Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus.
- Manhattan Beach Library
- Manhattan Beach City Hall and other municipal locations closed until further notice. Some services remain available. Details can be found on the city's web page, https://www.citymb.info/services/learn-about/coronavirus
- Redondo Beach libraries through July
- Redondo Beach city offices, including City Hall, Public Works and Community Services are closed to the public while core services remain accessible via telephone, email, internet and by appointment. See redondo.org for details.
- Redondo Beach Performing Art Center
SOURCES OF HELP
Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374- 3426, Ext. 256
City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524- 2705
City of Manhattan Beach older adults hotline: (310) 802- 5010
City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318- 0650
Hermosa Volunteers for neighbors in need of help with groceries, pharmacy items, pet care, companionship or other needs: http://bit.ly/hermosaneedshelp
Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number, (800)339- 6993 or visit online at www.211.org.
Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318- 2827
The House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, dispenses food six days a week. The website, hoy-southbay.org has details, or call (310) 675- 1384 between 9 and 10 a.m.
L.A. Helping Hands does shopping and errands for those at high risk from coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424)279 -8544 or visiting lahelpinghands.com.
Providence Little Company of Mary has a free, online information and assessment service at: www.providence.org/patients-and-visitors/coronavirus-advisory
HOW YOU CAN HELP
American Red Cross blood donation: Find upcoming dates and locations on https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
"MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
Hermosa Volunteers: Sign up to help families and individuals who are seek seeking assistance at http://bit.ly/hermosavolunteers.
Beach Cities Health District's COVID-19 Fund accepts donations to provide essentials like groceries and cleaning supplies to people in need. For details, visit the website bchd.org/coronavirus and use the "How to Help" tab.
The Beach Reporter welcomes submissions to the print version of its Calendar section via email to Calendar@TBRnews.com. Submissions made on the website TBRnews.com appear automatically and are also considered for the print edition.