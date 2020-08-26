FRIDAY, August 28
Make your own yogurt
Nutrition coach Lilly Padilla will demonstrate how to make delicious, probiotic yogurts with emphasis on plant-based ingredients. This online workshop is sponsored by the Cancer Suport Community of Redondo Beach and goes from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact info@cscrb.org to sign up.
SATURDAY, August 29
"Decoding the Flow" exhibit starts
Artist Drica Lobo will debut her latest exhibit,"Decoding the Flow," from 6 to 8 p.m. on Zoom. "Decoding the Flow" honors the hidden connections among all living things through Lobo's distinctive, colorful style. The show continues through September 12 at Shockboxx, 636 Cypress Ave. in Hermosa Beach and its website, artsy.net/shockboxx-1.
Independent Bookstore Day
A day of virtual events focused on books and authors is planned in honor of Independent Bookstore day. At the national level, professional baseball pitcher Sean Doolittle is the ambassador for the campaign promoting the the unique spirit of these businesses. Details including Doolittle's book recommendations can be found on indiebookstoreday.com.
The Redondo Beach store Creating Conversations, at 2850 Artesia Blvd., will participate with special deals and promotional items in the store from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with safe personal distancing practices in place. Starting at 1 p.m., the store will host a virtual reading and discussion by author Amor Towles on his new book, "You Have Arrived at Your Destination." Visit creatingconversations.indielite.org to learn more.
SUNDAY, August 30
Live music in Melox Plaza
Courtney McKenna will perform original songs and classic hits in Metlox Plaza, 451 Manhattan Beach Blvd. in Manhattan Beach. The free show goes from 2 to 4 p.m.
Become a Land Conservancy docent
Consider becoming a docent for the Palos Verdes Land Conservancy by attending an informational session from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The session will introduce opportunities for engaging with visitors, helping with native plant sales, supporting the new Nature Club for Families or leading nature walks. Docents can also sign up to teach local 3rd graders about the natural history of the Peninsula. The conservancy provides all training, lesson activities and materials. For more information, sign up online at pvplc.volunteerhub.com/event/index/12218651. Those with questions should contact Education Program Manager Holly Gray at hgray@pvplc.org.
MONDAY, August 31
Antique market at The Roadium
Treasure hunters will love Mondays at the Roadium open-air market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd. in Torrance. The market is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features an eclectic and ever-changing assortment of antique merchandise. Admission is $1 per car and 50 cents for each passenger.
TUESDAY, September 2
Manhattan Beach Farmers Market
Every Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Manhattan Beach hosts a farmer’s market at 13th St. and Morningside Dr. Farm-fresh organic and seasonal produce, vegan, gluten-free, and plant-based options, locally produced packaged goods and hot food prepared on-site. Metered parking is available in the underground Metlox parking lot or in Lot 3 at Morningside and 12th Street.
FRIDAY, September 4
Riviera Village open late
Participating merchants and art galleries stay open until 8 p.m. as part of the First Friday series of evening events in Riviera Village, 1799 S. Catalina Ave. in Redondo Beach. Numerous outdoor dining venues add to the fun.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Los Angeles County beaches, piers and bike paths
Hermosa Beach pier, greenbelt and parks; Check https://www.hermosabeach.gov/our-government/recreation-community-resources for updates.
Manhattan Beach pier, Roundhouse, greenbelt and parks; tennis, pickleball and paddleball courts; Begg pool (reservation required)
Manhattan Beach personal-care facilities such as gyms, barbershops and hair salons operating outdoors
Redondo Beach Pier and bike paths; see redondo.org/depts/city_manager/coronavirus_update.asp
South Coast Botanic Garden, southcoastbotanicgarden.org, in Palos Verdes, is open to members and advance-ticket holders from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
TEMPORARILY CLOSED
- Statewide: Indoor operations at fitness centers, worship services, malls hair salons and other personal care services
- Aviation Park in Redondo Beach
- AdventurePlex youth center
- Beach Cities Health District meetings and most events, volunteer training, classes and workshops
- California restaurant indoor dining rooms
- Dockweiler Beach fire pits
- El Segundo Library
- Hermosa Beach Fiesta Hermosa, normally held Labor Day weekend, has been canceled for 2020
- Hermosa Beach Library
- Hermosa Beach Clark Field, pickleball and tennis courts
- Hermosa Beach bowling green
- Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus.
- Manhattan Beach Library
- Manhattan Beach picnic pads and athletic fields
- Manhattan Beach City Hall and other municipal locations closed until further notice. Some services remain available. Details can be found on the city's web page, https://www.citymb.info/services/learn-about/coronavirus
- Redondo Beach libraries through July
- Redondo Beach city offices, including City Hall, Public Works and Community Services are closed to the public while core services remain accessible via telephone, email, internet and by appointment. See redondo.org for details.
- Redondo Beach Performing Art Center
SOURCES OF HELP
3.50 Cares provides home-cooked meals, utensils and hygiene/sanitation supplies throughout L.A. County. Visit 350cares.org
Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374- 3426, Ext. 256
City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524- 2705
City of Manhattan Beach older adults hotline: (310) 802- 5010
City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318- 0650
Hermosa Volunteers for neighbors in need of help with groceries, pharmacy items, pet care, companionship or other needs: http://bit.ly/hermosaneedshelp
Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number, (800)339- 6993 or visit online at www.211.org.
Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318- 2827
The House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, dispenses food six days a week. The website, hoy-southbay.org has details, or call (310) 675- 1384 between 9 and 10 a.m.
L.A. Helping Hands does shopping and errands for those at high risk from coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424)279 -8544 or visiting lahelpinghands.com.
Providence Little Company of Mary has a free, online information and assessment service at: www.providence.org/patients-and-visitors/coronavirus-advisory
HOW YOU CAN HELP
American Red Cross blood donation: Find upcoming dates and locations on https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
"MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
Hermosa Volunteers: Sign up to help families and individuals who are seek seeking assistance at http://bit.ly/hermosavolunteers.
Beach Cities Health District's COVID-19 Fund accepts donations to provide essentials like groceries and cleaning supplies to people in need. For details, visit the website bchd.org/coronavirus and use the "How to Help" tab.
