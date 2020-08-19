FRIDAY, August 21
Hermosa Beach Farmer’s Market
Every Friday from 12 to 4 p.m. the Hermosa Beach Rotary Club hosts a farmers market at 1035 Valley Drive. Shop for fresh, organic and exotic fruits and vegetables from local farms. Food stands serve freshly cooked hot items on site. Details on Facebook, HermosaFridayFarmersMarket.
HiFi celebrates with special donuts
Hi-Fi Espresso celebrates its three-year anniversary with a delivery of Trejo's Donuts. Enjoy the special treat as well as Hi-Fi's usual selection of hot and cold brewed drinks in both locations: 227 Pacific Coast Hwy. in Hermosa Beach and 1815 S. Catalina Ave. in Redondo Beach. Due to social distancing rules and reduced staffing, order in advance, online at hifiespresso.com.
SUNDAY, August 23
Outdoor antique shopping in Torrance
Sellers of unique antique items transform the streets of downtown Torrance. The eclectic, open-air market is pet-friendly and includes an appraisal booth for those wanting to make informed purchases. Hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Located in the vicinity of 1317 Sartori Ave. in Torrance.
WEDNESDAY, August 26
Dogs and nature at the Botanic Garden
The South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd. in Palos Verdes, invites dog lovers to attend its special dog-waking hours from 5 to 8 p.m. In honor of National Dog Day, participants can bring accessories for their dogs and enter photos in the garden's PAWsome Photo Contest. Get all of the contest details on the website, southcoastbotanicgarden.org/event. Tickets must be purchased in advance; $4 for dogs, $4 to $8 for members depending on age and $5 to $15 for non-members.
Book Club for middle-schoolers
Pages bookstore, at 904 Manhattan Ave. in Manhattan Beach, continues its virtual book club series with a selection for middle-grade students. Books are chosen by participants from the previous month. "The Unadoptables" by Hana Tooke will be discussed in a virtual meeting at 4:30 p.m. See pagesbookstore.com for upcoming sessions and books.
ONGOING
Movies at the Roadium drive-in
Enjoy a socially-distanced night at the movies for just $25 per vehicle. The Roadium drive-in cinema, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., screens classic summer hits. Guests must be in an enclosed vehicle, or wear a mask if walking around the facility or viewing from a flatbed truck. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the movie starts at sunset. Tickets must be ordered online, in advance on the website roadium.com/drive-in-movies/. Upcoming attractions are:
- August 21 and 22: Beethoven
- August 28 and 29: Twister
Exhibit celebrates the Manhattan Beach Pier
"Pierspective," a community art exhibit, celebrates 100 years of the Manhattan Beach Pier with over 200 works of art. The virtual experience demonstrates the versatile creativity of people in the community through photographs, drawings and paintings. Along with more than 200 featured exhibits, the city's website includes a collection all the exhibits arranged alphabetically by the artists' names. The exhibit can be viewed under the Parks and Recreation section of its website, citymb.infodepartments.
UPCOMING
White Light White Night
Walk With Sally's traditional fundraiser, White Light White Night, will be live streamed this year on August 22. Home party kits and a musical performance by Michael Franti will make it a special night for participants. To order a party kit, buy tickets, become a sponsor or help as a volunteer, visit the website walkwithsally.org, or #WLWN2020. Funds raised for Walk With Sally go toward empowering children who have a parent, guardian or sibling being treated for cancer.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Los Angeles County beaches, piers and bike paths
Manhattan Beach Roundhouse
Hermosa Beach pier, greenbelt and parks; Check https://www.hermosabeach.gov/our-government/recreation-community-resources for updates.
Manhattan Beach pier, greenbelt and parks; tennis, pickleball and paddleball courts
Redondo Beach Pier and bike paths; see redondo.org/depts/city_manager/coronavirus_update.asp.
South Coast Botanic Garden, southcoastbotanicgarden.org, in Palos Verdes, is open to members and advance-ticket holders from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
TEMPORARILY CLOSED
- Statewide: Indoor operations at fitness centers, worship services, malls hair salons and other personal care services
- Aviation Park in Redondo Beach
- AdventurePlex youth center
- Beach Cities Health District meetings and most events, volunteer training, classes and workshops
- California restaurant indoor dining rooms through June 21
- Dockweiler Beach fire pits
- El Segundo Library
- Hermosa Beach Library
- Hermosa Beach Clark Field, pickleball and tennis courts
- Hermosa Beach bowling green
- Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus.
- Manhattan Beach Library
- Manhattan Beach City Hall and other municipal locations closed until further notice. Some services remain available. Details can be found on the city's web page, https://www.citymb.info/services/learn-about/coronavirus
- Redondo Beach libraries through July
- Redondo Beach city offices, including City Hall, Public Works and Community Services are closed to the public while core services remain accessible via telephone, email, internet and by appointment. See redondo.org for details.
- Redondo Beach Performing Art Center
SOURCES OF HELP
Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374- 3426, Ext. 256
City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524- 2705
City of Manhattan Beach older adults hotline: (310) 802- 5010
City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318- 0650
Hermosa Volunteers for neighbors in need of help with groceries, pharmacy items, pet care, companionship or other needs: http://bit.ly/hermosaneedshelp
Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number, (800)339- 6993 or visit online at www.211.org.
Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318- 2827
The House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, dispenses food six days a week. The website, hoy-southbay.org has details, or call (310) 675- 1384 between 9 and 10 a.m.
L.A. Helping Hands does shopping and errands for those at high risk from coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424)279 -8544 or visiting lahelpinghands.com.
Providence Little Company of Mary has a free, online information and assessment service at: www.providence.org/patients-and-visitors/coronavirus-advisory
HOW YOU CAN HELP
American Red Cross blood donation: Find upcoming dates and locations on https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
"MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
Hermosa Volunteers: Sign up to help families and individuals who are seek seeking assistance at http://bit.ly/hermosavolunteers.
Beach Cities Health District's COVID-19 Fund accepts donations to provide essentials like groceries and cleaning supplies to people in need. For details, visit the website bchd.org/coronavirus and use the "How to Help" tab.
