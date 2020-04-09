TEMPORARILY CLOSED
Closures include regular events, most meetings, special events and performances.
- AdventurePlex youth center
- Beach Cities Health District public meetings and select events, volunteer training, classes and workshops
- El Segundo Library
- El Segundo public schools through the end of the school year
- Hermosa Beach Library through at least April 19
- Hermosa Beach skate park, Strand, parking structure
- Hermosa Beach public schools through
- Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus and social media channels.
- Los Angeles County beaches
- Manhattan Beach Library through at least April 19
- Manhattan Beach Strand and bike path; beaches
- Manhattan Beach public schools
- Manhattan Beach City Hall and other municipal locations closed to the public until April 30. Some services remain available. Details can be found on the city's web page, https://www.citymb.info/services/learn-about/coronavirus or by calling 310-802-5000.
- Redondo Beach libraries
- Redondo Beach public schools through June
- Redondo Beach city offices, including City Hall, Public Works and Community Services are closed to the public while core services remain accessible via telephone, email, internet and by appointment. See redondo.org and various department web pages for details.
- Redondo Beach Pier, Esplanade, beaches, Veteran's Park
- Redondo Beach Performing Art Center all events through June 30
SOURCES OF HELP
Early Bird shopping hours for seniors and at-risk shoppers
- Costco: 8 to 9 a.m., Tuesdays through Thursdays
- Target: Tuesdays and Wednesdays
- Trader Joe's: First hour of the day
- Whole Foods: 8 to 9 a.m.
- Smart & Final: 7:30 to 8 a.m.
- Grocery Outlet: 7 to 8 a.m.
- Ralphs: 6 to 7 a.m.
- Vons: 7 to 9 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays
- Gelson's: 7 to 8 a.m.
- Bristol Farms/Lazy Acres: 6 to 7 a.m.
- Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374-3426, Ext. 256
- City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524-2705
- City of Manhattan Beach older adults hotline: (310) 802-5010
- City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318-0650
- Hermosa Volunteers for neighbors in need of help with groceries, pharmacy items, pet care, companionship or other needs: http://bit.ly/hermosaneedshelp
- Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number (800) 339-6993. Or visit online at www.211.org.
- Restaurants in El Segundo—Options for take out and delivery can be found on gundotogo.com/ or gundotogo on Facebook.
- Restaurants in Hermosa Beach—Take-out offerings from the HB Chamber of Commerce can found on
- Restaurants in Manhattan Beach—The website Meals 2 Go MB provides a list of restaurants offering takeout and delivery, courtesy of the MB Chamber of Commerce, https://www.manhattanbeachchamber.com/meal2go/
- Restaurants in Redondo Beach—The RB Chamber of Commerce website, Redondo To Go, redondotogo.com, lists restaurants offering takeout meals as well as other businesses that remain open.
- Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318-2827
- Meals from the House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, 310-675-1384. Stop by the office to apply for the meal program.
- L.A. Helping Hands does shopping and errands for those at high risk from coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424)279-8544 or visiting lahelpinghands.com.
- Providence Little Company of Mary has a free, online information and assessment service at: https://www.providence.org/patients-and-visitors/coronavirus-advisory
- Torrance Memorial medical center 24/7 Ask-A-Nurse Hotline: (310) 517-1111
HOW YOU CAN HELP
- American Red Cross blood donation: Find upcoming dates and locations on https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
- "MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
- Hermosa Volunteers: Sign up to help families and individuals who are seek seeking assistance at http://bit.ly/hermosavolunteers.
- Beach Cities Health District's COVID-19 Fund accepts donations to provide essentials like groceries and cleaning supplies to people in need. Contributions can be paid by mailing a check to Beach Cities COVID-19 Fund, 1200 Del Amo Street, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 via Paypal from the website bchd.org/coronavirus.
VIRTUAL EASTER
Live-Streamed Worship Services
American Martyrs Church, Manhattan Beach: Easter Mass at 9:30 a.m., livestream.com/americanmartyrs/sundaymass
First United Methodist Church, Redondo Beach, has Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. Visit the website, https://www.fumcrb.org/ for links to all Easter week services.
Hope Chapel, Hermosa Beach, will stream services live on Sunday at 9 and 11 a.m. Visit the website hopechapel.org to join a session.
Manhattan Beach Community Church provides YouTube links to upcoming services on its website, mbccucc.org. A link for Maundy Thurday Service will appear at 7 p.m.; watch for details about Sunday celebrations.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Hermosa Beach, has live and recorded masses through its Facebook page, @OLGChurch.hb.
St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, Redondo Beach, has live services on Facebook.com/sntandrews and YouTube, sntandrewspres; Monday Thursday and Good Friday events start at 6 p.m., and Easter Sunday services will be streamed at 6 and 10 a.m.
St. James Catholic Church, Redondo Beach, posts services live on its website saintjameschurch.
St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Redondo Beach, invites the community to join in via Zoom using the code 418-363-694, for Good Friday worship at 7 p.m. and Sunday's service at 10:30 a.m. The website, stpaulsrb.org, has additional information.
Trinity Lutheran Church, Manhattan Beach, has services at johnoyster.com, for viewing whenever convenient. Recorded worship for Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Holy Saturday will be available at 7 p.m. and the Easter Sunday service will post at 9 and 11 a.m.
ONLINE EVENTS
Local business and organizations have ideas for those staying at home.
- Families Connected Virtual Chats, Wednesdays from 3 to 4 p.m., sponsored by Beach Cities Health District and Fusion Academy. Local experts provide advice and coping strategies for families. Register on southbayfamilies connected.org, Upcoming sessions include:
- April 15—College tests and applications
- April 22—Managing special learning needs
- Virtual Storytimes from the El Segundo Library—Visit the library's page on Facebook for story telling sessions on Monday, Tuesdays and Wednesdays; times vary.
- Morning MeditOcean sessions feature sights and sounds from the ocean and are available on YouTube courtesy of the Monterey Bay Aquarium.
- Disney's virtual Easter Egg Hunt for fans 18 and older starts April 10 at 9 a.m. and goes until April 13. Register on insidethemagic.net.
- "Free Your Mind" recommendations from the El Segundo Library—Visit https://www.elsegundolibrary.org/services/free-your-mind for stimulating content for adults, teens and children.
- E-books, online periodicals and audiobooks are available through local libraries, including Redondo Beach, www.redondo.org/depts/library; El Segundo www.elsegundolibrary.org/digital-library; and the L.A. County libraries, https://lacountylibrary.org/downloads/.
