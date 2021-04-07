Friday, April 9
Mindfulness series for kids and teens
Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach (CSCRB) presents a four-week series, "Spring into Mindfulness" for participants 6-17 years old. The free, online series goes from 4 to 5 p.m. and starts today. Participants will learn how to be brave, strong, positive and calm. Each week will consist of a yoga practice, meditation and a fun activity. To join send an email to info@cscrb.org or learn more on the website cscrb.org.
MONDAY, April 12
Hermosa Beach candidate forum
Familiarize yourself with candidates running for Hermosa Beach City Council in a livestreamed forum from 6 to 7:30 p.m., on Zoom. The forum is hosted by the Downtown Hermosa Business Association and the Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce. Business issues and priorities, including recovery from the pandemic, will be emphasized. Moderated by Dave Davis of the Hermosa Brewing Co. and Seth Weiss of The Underground. View online at hbchamber.net/forum.
TUESDAY, April 13
RB Library book discussion
The Redondo Beach Library hosts a regular book discussion group via a streaming on Zoom. The next book on the schedule is "The Dutch House" by Ann Patchett. Join the group on Tuesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. To register, go to the Events Calendar on the website redondo.org/library and follow the links.
THURSDAY, April 15
"An Abalone Story" on Zoom
The Hermosa Beach Historical Society presents "An Abalone Story," about how a team of biologists restored the kelp forests of Orange County. This month's guest lecturer is Captain Nancy Caruso, a marine biologist who has focused her career on restoring offshore abalone and other ocean species. The presentation starts at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. Sign up from the HBHS website, hermosabeachhistoricalsociety.org.
Manhattan Beach climate webinar
Learn about Manhattan Beach's vulnerabilities to climate change and the city's adaptation planning process at the city's "Climate Action" workshop from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The workshop is the third in a series and provides the community with opportunities to ask questions, get answers and understand how to be engaged. Preliminary findings from a climate vulnerability assessment will be shared. Join the meeting on Zoom by using a link on the city's online Events calendar, citymb.info.
FRIDAY, April 16
Legal resources for special needs
The Exceptional Kids Organization holds a Parent Forum from 6:30 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. This month's topic will be Special Education in a Pandemic; Laws and Rights, hosted by attorney Meldie Moore. In support of EKO families, Ms. Moore will offer a free legal consultation to all parents who attend the forum and might require services. To sign up for the session and receive a streaming link, send an email to sdemondathome@aol.com.
ONGOING
Redondo High presents "The Addams Family"
Virtual performances of "The Addams Family" will occur Friday, April 16, at 7 p.m., Saturday April 17, at 2 and 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 18, at 2 p.m. The story is a 'comical feast' embracing the creepy characters originally found in works created by Charles Addams. Tickets are $15 per device to livestream the show at home. Visit ruhsdrama.com to purchase or learn more.
Earth Day programs from The Roundhouse
The Roundhouse Aquarium in Manhattan Beach offers a weekly series of streamed programs in conjunction with Earth Day, April 22. Advance registration is require through the website, roundhouseaquarium.org/earthmonth. The dates, times and themes of each presentation are:
- Saturday, April 10: "Phenomenal Seaweed" from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.
- Saturday, April 17: "Celebrating Whales and Dolphins," from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.
- Thursday, April 22: "The Ocean in your Bathtub," virtual reading by the author from 5 to 5:45 p.m.
- Saturday, April 24: "Amazing Tidepools," from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.
PVP Land Conservancy plant sale
Native plants grown in the nursery at the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy are available for sale online through the website, pvplc.org/plant-sales/. Most varieties are priced from $5 to $8 each. Orders placed by 2 p.m. on Tuesdays will be available for pickup from 9:30 a.m. Friday through 2 p.m. Saturday at the conservancy office, 916 Silver Spur Road, Suite 207, Rolling Hills Estates.
Terranea nature walk
The Terranea Resort is home to many beautiful species of native plants and animals, and honors Earth Day (April 22) all month with events and activities for the community. Find details online at terranea.com/spring. Among the featured activities is a a Self-Guided Nature Walk. While appreciating stunning ocean vistas, walkers will learn about regional wildlife as well as the history of the resort. The property is located at 100 Terranea Way in Rancho Palos Verdes.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
California campgrounds - phased reopenings underway, see parks.ca.gov
LA County beaches, piers and bike paths
LA County restaurants and theaters—indoor facilities—with distancing between patrons and at 25% capacity; bars and breweries that don't serve food, indoors and outdoors with restrictions; and gyms, yoga studios and fitness centers at 25% capacity.
LA County museums, galleries, zoos, aquariums and gardens; retail stores and personal care services, with limits
LA County libraries — including branches in Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach — with Sidewalk Service only; details online at lacountylibrary.org/express-service/
Hermosa Beach pier, greenbelt and open spaces; outdoor tennis/pickleball courts, skate park, and lawn bowling green. For updates, check hermosabeach.gov/our-government/coronavirus-covid-19-updates
Manhattan Beach pier, Roundhouse, greenbelt and parks; tennis and pickleball courts, Begg Pool for lap swimming with reservation; For updates, go to citymb.info/departments/parks-and-recreation
Redondo Beach Pier, parks and bike paths; see redondo.org/depts/city_manager/coronavirus_update.asp.
CLOSED/LIMITED
- AdventurePlex youth center
- Beach Cities Health District meetings and most events, volunteer training, classes and workshops
- Dockweiler Beach fire pits, youth center and volleyball courts
- El Segundo City Hall except by appointment
- El Segundo Library - "To Go" Service available
- Hermosa Beach Community Center and Clark Building
- Hermosa Beach indoor sport courts
- Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus.
- Manhattan Beach City Hall and other municipal buildings
- Manhattan Beach indoor sport courts
- Redondo Beach libraries - Pickup services available
- Redondo Beach City offices are closed to the public while core services remain accessible. See redondo.org for details.
- Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade, normally in May
SOURCES OF HELP
3.50 Cares provides home-cooked meals, utensils and hygiene/sanitation supplies throughout L.A. County. Visit 350cares.org
Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374- 3426, Ext. 256
City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524- 2705
City of Manhattan Beach resource delivery for older adults and phone hotline: (310) 802- 5010
City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318- 0650
Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number, (800)339- 6993 or visit online at www.211.org.
Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318- 2827
The House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, dispenses food six days a week. The website, hoy-southbay.org has details, or call (310) 675- 1384 between 9 and 10 a.m.
L.A. Helping Hands does shopping and errands for those at high risk from coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424)279 -8544 or visiting lahelpinghands.com.
HOW YOU CAN HELP
Skechers relief fund for restaurants
Manhattan Beach-based Skechers Corp. has initiated a fund aimed at helping local restaurants survive in the wake of COVID-19-related closures. The company will match up to $500,000 in donations made to the fund. Distributions will help the restaurants pay rent, manage operating costs and keep people employed. To make a tax-deductible donation, go online to about.skechers.com/skechers-foundation.
"MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
Beach Cities Health District shares ways to help others, including non-medical volunteers to help at vaccination sites. Visit the website bchd.org/covidhowhelp
