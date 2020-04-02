TEMPORARILY CLOSED
Closures include regular events, most meetings, special events and performances.
- Beach Cities Health District public meetings and select events, volunteer training, classes and workshops
- El Segundo Library
- El Segundo public schools through the end of the school year
- Hermosa Beach Library
- Hermosa Beach skate park, Strand, parking structure
- Hermosa Beach public schools through May 4
- Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus and social media channels.
- Los Angeles County beaches through April 19
- Manhattan Beach Library
- Manhattan Beach Strand and bike path; beaches
- Manhattan Beach public schools through May 5
- Manhattan Beach City Hall and other municipal locations closed to the public until April 30. Some services remain available. Details can be found on the city's web page, https://www.citymb.info/services/learn-about/coronavirus or by calling 310-802-5000.
- Redondo Beach libraries
- Redondo Beach public schools through May 4
- Redondo Beach city offices, including City Hall, Public Works and Community Services are closed to the public while core services remain accessible via telephone, email, internet and by appointment. See redondo.org and various department web pages for details.
- Redondo Beach Pier, Esplanade, beaches, Veteran's Park
- Redondo Beach Performing Art Center all events through June 30
SOURCES OF HELP
Early Bird shopping hours for seniors
- Target: 7 to 8 a.m.
- Walmart: 6 to 7 a.m.
- Whole Foods: 8 to 9 a.m.
- Smart & Final: 7:30 to 8 a.m.
- Grocery Outlet: 7 to 8 a.m.
- Ralphs: 6 to 7 a.m.
- Vons: 7 to 9 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays
- Gelson's: 7 to 8 a.m.
- Bristol Farms/Lazy Acres: 6 to 7 a.m.
- Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374-3426, Ext. 256
- City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524-2705
- City of Manhattan Beach older adults hotline: (310) 802-5010
- City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318-0650
- Hermosa Volunteers for neighbors in need of help with groceries, pharmacy items, pet care, companionship or other needs: http://bit.ly/hermosaneedshelp
- Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number (800) 339-6993. Or visit online at www.211.org.
- Restaurants in El Segundo—Options for take out and delivery can be found on gundotogo.com/ or gundotogo on Facebook.
- Restaurants in Hermosa Beach—Take-out offerings from the HB Chamber of Commerce can found on
- Restaurants in Manhattan Beach—The website Meals 2 Go MB provides a list of restaurants offering takeout and delivery, courtesy of the MB Chamber of Commerce, https://www.manhattanbeachchamber.com/meal2go/
- Restaurants in Redondo Beach—The RB Chamber of Commerce website, Redondo To Go, redondotogo.com, lists restaurants offering takeout meals as well as other businesses that remain open.
- Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318-2827
- Providence Little Company of Mary has a free, online information and assessment service at: https://www.providence.org/patients-and-visitors/coronavirus-advisory
- Torrance Memorial medical center 24/7 Ask-A-Nurse Hotline: (310) 517-1111
HOW YOU CAN HELP
- American Red Cross blood donation: Find upcoming dates and locations on https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
- "MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
- Hermosa Volunteers: Sign up to help families and individuals who are seek or need need of assistance at http://bit.ly/hermosavolunteers
ONLINE EVENTS
Local business and organizations have ideas for those staying at home:
- Petersen Automotive Museum talks for kids—While its doors are closed, the Petersen Automotive Museum is streaming free twice-daily lectures and activities aimed at kids 12 and under, www.petersen.org/online-education
- Stuck at Home Science—The California Science Center guides kids through easy activities using household supplies. New episodes air Monday through Friday until further notice starting at 10 a.m., https://californiasciencecenter.org/stuck-at-home-science
- Aquarium of the Pacific online—Topics for people of all ages are available from the aquarium website, aquariumofpacific.org/. Lectures for adults and an Online Academy for kids including a video series on STEM careers for kids in grades 6 through 12.
- Artlife Gallery virtual exhibits—El Segundo's Artlife Gallery is reaching out through Instagram and it Facebook page, Artlife South Bay. Visit these spaces for virtual tours and commentary.
- "Inside Trader Joe's" podcasts by store managers and crew members give insights behind its popular products and as well as its flops; why they wear Hawaiian shirts; how they sell bananas, and so on.
- "Free Your Mind" recommendations from the El Segundo Library—Visit https://www.elsegundolibrary.org/services/free-your-mind for stimulating content for adults, teens and children.
- E-books, online periodicals and audiobooks are available through local libraries, including Redondo Beach, www.redondo.org/depts/library; El Segundo www.elsegundolibrary.org/digital-library; and the L.A. County libraries, https://lacountylibrary.org/downloads/.
