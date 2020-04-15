VIRTUAL EVENTS
Local business and organizations have ideas for those staying at home.
- "Coachella: 20 years in the Desert," a documentary on YouTube presents legendary performances and memories from the popular Southern California music festival.
- South Bay Film Society brings its cinema to homes through its online box office that includes detailed streaming instructions and "round the clock" technical support for those unaccustomed to streaming. Tickets purchased on the website allow viewing for up to three days. Current art-house and foreign selections include:
- "Saint Frances," a newly released comedy/drama about a young woman and her six-year-old charge
- "The Etruscan Smile," based on the best-selling novel about a rugged Scotsman and his estranged son
- "Balloon," a German-language story of two families attempting to escape from East Germany in the Cold War era
- "Those Who Remained," a Hungarian film about World War II survivors
- "Sorry We Missed You," a drama set in Britain exposing the dark side of the gig economy
- Families Connected Virtual Chats, Wednesdays from 3 to 4 p.m., sponsored by Beach Cities Health District and Fusion Academy. Local experts provide advice and coping strategies for families. Register on bchd.org; Upcoming sessions include:
- April 22—Managing special learning needs
- April 29—Youth sports
- Morning MeditOcean sessions feature sights and sounds of the ocean from the Monterey Bay Aquarium;
- From the El Segundo Library, "Free Your Mind" web pages offer stimulating content for adults, teens and children, at elsegundolibrary.org/services/free-your-mind, Or visit the library's Facebook page for live yoga, science, story telling and crafts; Monday-Friday; times vary.
- E-books, online periodicals and audiobooks are available through local libraries, including Redondo Beach, www.redondo.org/depts/library and the L.A. County libraries, https://lacountylibrary.org/downloads/.
- Stuck at Home Science—The California Science Center guides kids through easy activities using household supplies. New episodes air Monday through Friday until further notice starting at 10 a.m., californiasciencecenter.org/stuck-at-home-science
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Hermosa Beach greenbelt and city parks; Check https://www.hermosabeach.gov/our-government/recreation-community-resources for updates.
South Coast Botanic Garden, southcoastbotanicgarden.org, in Palos Verdes, is open to members and those with tickets purchased in advance.
Torrance Farmer's Market, Wilson Park, 2200 Crenshaw Blvd., Tuesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Check cityoftorranceca.com/event-status.html for updates.
SOURCES OF HELP
Early Bird shopping hours for seniors and at-risk shoppers
- Costco: 8 to 9 a.m., Tuesdays through Thursdays
- Target: Tuesdays and Wednesdays
- Trader Joe's: First hour of the day
- Whole Foods: 8 to 9 a.m.
- Smart & Final: 7:30 to 8 a.m.
- Grocery Outlet: 7 to 8 a.m.
- Ralphs: 6 to 7 a.m.
- Vons: 7 to 9 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays
- Gelson's: 7 to 8 a.m.
- Bristol Farms/Lazy Acres: 6 to 7 a.m.
Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374-3426Ext. 256
City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524-2705
City of Manhattan Beach older adults hotline: (310) 802-5010
City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318-0650
Hermosa Volunteers for neighbors in need of help with groceries, pharmacy items, pet care, companionship or other needs: http://bit.ly/hermosaneedshelp
Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number, (800)339-6993 or visit online at www.211.org.
Restaurants in El Segundo—Options for take out and delivery can be found on gundotogo.com/ or gundotogo on Facebook.
Restaurants in Hermosa Beach—Take-out offerings from the HB Chamber of Commerce can found on
Restaurants in Manhattan Beach—The website Meals 2 Go MB provides a list of restaurants offering takeout and delivery, courtesy of the MB Chamber of Commerce, https://www.manhattanbeachchamber.com/meal2go/
Restaurants in Redondo Beach—The RB Chamber of Commerce website, Redondo To Go, redondotogo.com, lists restaurants offering takeout meals as well as other businesses that remain open.
Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318-2827
The House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, dispenses food six days a week. The website, hoy-southbay.org has details, or call 310-675-1384 between 9 and 10 a.m.
L.A. Helping Hands does shopping and errands for those at high risk from coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424)279-8544 or visiting lahelpinghands.com.
Providence Little Company of Mary has a free, online information and assessment service at: www.providence.org/patients-and-visitors/coronavirus-advisory
Torrance Memorial Medical Center 24/7 Ask-A-Nurse Hotline: (310)517-1111
HOW YOU CAN HELP
American Red Cross blood donation: Find upcoming dates and locations on https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
"MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
Hermosa Volunteers: Sign up to help families and individuals who are seek seeking assistance at http://bit.ly/hermosavolunteers.
Beach Cities Health District's COVID-19 Fund accepts donations to provide essentials like groceries and cleaning supplies to people in need. Contributions can be paid by mailing a check to Beach Cities COVID-19 Fund, 1200 Del Amo Street, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 via Paypal from the website bchd.org/coronavirus.
TEMPORARILY CLOSED
Closures include regular events, most meetings, special events and performances.
- AdventurePlex youth center
- Beach Cities Health District public meetings and select events, volunteer training, classes and workshops
- El Segundo Library
- El Segundo public schools through the end of the school year
- Hermosa Beach Library through at least April 19
- Hermosa Beach Strand, parking structure
- Hermosa Beach public schools through
- Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus.
- Los Angeles County beaches
- Manhattan Beach Library through at least April 19
- Manhattan Beach Strand and bike path; beaches
- Manhattan Beach public schools
- Manhattan Beach City Hall and other municipal locations closed to the public until April 30. Some services remain available. Details can be found on the city's web page, https://www.citymb.info/services/learn-about/coronavirus or by calling 310-802-5000.
- Redondo Beach libraries
- Redondo Beach public schools through June
- Redondo Beach city offices, including City Hall, Public Works and Community Services are closed to the public while core services remain accessible via telephone, email, internet and by appointment. See redondo.org and various department web pages for details.
- Redondo Beach Pier, Esplanade, beaches, Veteran's Park
- Redondo Beach Performing Art Center all events through June 30
The Beach Reporter welcomes submissions to the print version of its Calendar section via email to Calendar@TBRnews.com. Submissions made on the website TBRnews.com appear automatically and are also considered for the print edition.