THURSDAY, April 1
Book ideas from Get Lit!
"Get Lit" is a weekly video series of book recommendations by the staff of the El Segundo Library. To join the fun, visit on the library's Instagram or Facebook pages from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, April 3
Easter walk for kids and families
Riviera United Methodist Church, at 375 Palos Verdes Blvd. in Redondo Beach, invites the community to stroll throughout its outdoor areas in an event based on the story, "Twas the Morning of Easter" by Glenys Nellist. The event goes from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and has opportunities to collect Easter eggs and treats along the walk. For more information, visit the church's Facebook page or send an email to Dena@rivieraumc.com.
Roundhouse Aquarium reopens
The Roundhouse Aquarium on Manhattan Beach Pier reopens to the public after being closed due to the pandemic. Guests are welcome to experience the aquarium's marine life exhibits. Advance, timed-entry reservations are required. Hours of operation are from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. To reserve, go to the Health and Safety Guidelines section of the website, roundhouseaquarium.org.
David Benoit in concert
A streamed performance by jazz musician David Beniot starts at 7 p.m. and explores all the facets of Benoit's distinguished career. New songs and perennial favorites will be included. The show is provided through the Torrance Cultural Arts Foundation. Tickets are $25 and available on eventbrite.com.
Free writing workshop
"Unleash the Writer Within" is designed to let loose the stories you've long been carrying around. First, receive a short lesson on craft. Then use prompts to free your words and generate fresh, raw material from your writing practice. Join the free session from 10 to 11:30 a.m., on Zoom. For more information, go to the website unleashthewriterwithin.com/free-classes/.
MONDAY, April 5
"Soar" exhibit opens today
Now through July 31, The South Bay Botanic Garden features a tropical butterfly exhibit entitled "Soar." The experience includes an immersive butterfly pavilion, an emergence chamber with caterpillars and pupae, and new garden plantings that include geometric flower beds, pollinators and other butterfly-attracting flowers. General admission to Garden is $15 for adults, with discounts for chlldren, students and seniors, and the butterfly pavilion requires a separate timed ticket. Find details at southcoastbotanicgarden.org/soar.
WEDNESDAY, April 7
Coastal Business Alliance networking
The Coastal Business Alliance includes principals from successful businesses and will have a 12-year anniversary event from 7 to 8:30 a.m. The Zoom meeting is free to those seeking introductions. Send an email to mike@ileanainternational.com for details.
THURSDAY, April 8
Redondo Beach Farmers market
Every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., locally-grown produce, baked goods, fresh food items and more are for sale in an outdoor venue at the Redondo Beach Farmer's Market, in front of Veteran's Park at 309 Esplanade. For a full list of participating farmers and vendors, go to the city's website, redondo.org.
ONGOING
Terranea self-guided nature walk
The Terranea Resort is home to many beautiful species of native plants and animals, and honors Earth Day (April 22) all month with events and activities for the community. Find details online at terranea.com/spring. Among the featured activities is a a Self-Guided Nature Walk. While appreciating stunning ocean vistas, walkers will learn about regional wildlife as well as the history of the resort. The route contains many photo opportunities and is fun for walkers of all ages. The property is located at 100 Terranea Way in Rancho Palos Verdes.
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
California campgrounds - phased reopenings underway, see parks.ca.gov
LA County beaches, piers and bike paths
LA County restaurants, museums and theaters—indoor facilities—with distancing between patrons and at 25% capacity and gyms, yoga studios and fitness centers at 10% capacity; Outdoor facilities remain open with restructions; also bars, breweries and wineries that don't prepare food
LA County museums, galleries, zoos, aquariums and gardens; retail stores and personal care services, with limits
LA County libraries for Sidewalk Service; details online at lacountylibrary.org/express-service/
Hermosa Beach pier, greenbelt and open spaces; outdoor tennis/pickleball courts, skate park, and lawn bowling green. For updates, check hermosabeach.gov/our-government/coronavirus-covid-19-updates
Manhattan Beach pier, Roundhouse, greenbelt and parks; tennis and pickleball courts, Begg Pool for lap swimming with reservation; For updates, go to citymb.info/departments/parks-and-recreation
Redondo Beach Pier, parks and bike paths; see redondo.org/depts/city_manager/coronavirus_update.asp.
CLOSED/LIMITED
- AdventurePlex youth center
- Beach Cities Health District meetings and most events, volunteer training, classes and workshops
- Dockweiler Beach fire pits, youth center and volleyball courts
- El Segundo City Hall except by appointment
- El Segundo Library - "To Go" Service available
- Hermosa Beach Library - Sidewalk Services available
- Hermosa Beach Community Center and Clark Building
- Hermosa Beach indoor sport courts
- Hermosa Beach City facilities and operations are closed or reduced until further notice. Daily updates are available through hermosabeach.gov/coronavirus.
- Manhattan Beach Library - Sidewalk Services available
- Manhattan Beach City Hall and other municipal buildings closed until further notice. Some services remain available.
- Manhattan Beach indoor sport courts
- Redondo Beach libraries - Pickup services available
- Redondo Beach City offices are closed to the public while core services remain accessible via telephone, email, internet and by appointment. See redondo.org for details.
- Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center
- Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade, normally in May
SOURCES OF HELP
3.50 Cares provides home-cooked meals, utensils and hygiene/sanitation supplies throughout L.A. County. Visit 350cares.org
Beach Cities Health District care helpline: (310) 374- 3426, Ext. 256
City of El Segundo senior outreach line: (310) 524- 2705
City of Manhattan Beach resource delivery for older adults and phone hotline: (310) 802- 5010
City of Redondo Beach Senior & Family Services: (310) 318- 0650
Hermosa Volunteers for neighbors in need of help with groceries, pharmacy items, pet care, companionship or other needs:
Los Angeles County 211—For assistance finding food, paying bills, or other essential services, dial 2-1-1 from a phone or the toll-free number, (800)339- 6993 or visit online at www.211.org.
Meals on Wheels through the Salvation Army: (310) 318- 2827
The House of Yahweh, 4046 Marine Ave, Lawndale, dispenses food six days a week. The website, hoy-southbay.org has details, or call (310) 675- 1384 between 9 and 10 a.m.
L.A. Helping Hands does shopping and errands for those at high risk from coronavirus. Contact them by calling (424)279 -8544 or visiting lahelpinghands.com.
HOW YOU CAN HELP
Skechers relief fund for restaurants
Manhattan Beach-based Skechers Corp. has initiated a fund aimed at helping local restaurants survive in the wake of COVID-19-related closures. The company will match up to $500,000 in donations made to the fund. Distributions will help the restaurants pay rent, manage operating costs and keep people employed. To make a tax-deductible donation, go online to skechers.com/skechers-foundation. Or, direct questions via email to RobinC@skechers.com.
"MB Feeds the Heroes" meal delivery to emergency room staff at Little Company of Mary and Torrance Memorial hospitals, coordinated by the Downtown Manhattan Beach Business and Professional Assn: visit downtownmanhattanbeach.com/donate. Support for this effort provides delicious meals to health workers and patronizes local restaurants through to-go orders.
Beach Cities Health District shares ways to help others, including non-medical volunteers to help at vaccination sites. Vist the website bchd.org/covidhowhelp
