In 2015, when an explosion rocked the Torrance Refinery, then owned by ExxonMobil, the city’s emergency manager Soraya Sutherlin said officials learned at least one valuable lesson. They needed a better way to notify neighboring cities.
“Obviously that presented problematic challenges in cross jurisdictionally being able to notify other cities, especially because some cities didn't have any way to notify their residents," recalled Sutherlin. "It didn't necessarily reach that threshold of major disaster, so the use of the 911 system would not have been justified.”
When Sutherlin left the city of Torrance, she began researching those cross jurisdictional notification systems. That ultimately led to Alert SouthBay, a 13-city alert and warning notification system.
The system, officially launching March 2, will alert residents about major weather events, police activity, gas leaks and major emergencies through texts (SMS), email, phone, landlines, or other means of communication.
Some South Bay cities have already conducted a soft launch for the first-of-its-kind system, said Sutherlin, who is now the regional emergency communications manager with Alert SouthBay.
Cities collaborating on Alert SouthBay include Inglewood, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach, Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos Verdes, Rolling Hills Estates, Rolling Hills, Torrance, Gardena, Hawthorne and Lomita.
How to sign up
Alert South Bay replaces the Nixle service individual cities used previously. If you already receive TorranceAlerts or the NixleWire for Rolling Hills Estates, you do not need to re-register, though Sutherlin recommends logging in to check your preferences.
All other South Bay residents need to register to start receiving the alerts.
The easiest way to register is via your smartphone:
- Text ALERTSB to 888777 to receive a link that takes you to the registration page.
You can also register via your desktop computer by visiting alertsouthbay.com and clicking on Register.
Alert SouthBay allows you to specify multiple areas you want alerts for—near your home and your office, for example. And, it allows alert blasts on multiple phone lines.
Time saver
Local public safety agencies welcomed the consolidated alert system as centralizing the information helps officers focus on their jobs.
“We will be able to make notifications, not only to our city, but to every city in the region if necessary,” said Gardena Police Lt. Vicente Osorio. "This will help cut down on the time it takes to make these critical notifications and time is one of our most important resources.”
Alert SouthBay is part of a mandate under Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi's “California Refinery Jobs and Safety Action Plan,” which includes Assembly Bill AB 1646, which passed in 2017 after the Torrance refinery explosion, required “integrated cross jurisdictional notification for petroleum related events.”
Sutherlin said at the time of the refinery explosion, each city had its own system on how to notify its residents of emergencies.
Most South Bay cities, she said, used Nixle which doesn't notify residents based on their location, nor does it allow multiple contact paths. It only provided a phone number with no specific contact information including name, or even if the resident currently resided in the city, Sutherlin said.
“We can all get on the same page to equal one voice and all the research is showing, we all need to be standardized in our language, we need to be consistent in what we're saying and we really need joint branding,” Sutherlin added.
Sutherlin also said the system allows for all the cities participating to access the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (iPAWS) which allows for each authorized agency to issue wireless emergency alerts that will send emergency messages directly to cell phone users who are currently in the areas that are impacted by an imminent emergency.
Currently the city of Carson has not signed up for Alert SouthBay, according to Sutherlin, but they are having “in-depth conversations.” Carson is the home of several refineries including Phillips 66 which reported two fires last year.
For more information about Alert SouthBay visit alertsouthbay.com or email info@alertsouthbay.com.