When a child is getting ready to undergo surgery, it can be a scary thing.
To ease the fear, child life specialists at hospitals will often demonstrate on a doll exactly what will happen, such as setting up an IV drip on the tiny patient's arm.
But, with no dolls, medical professionals are left to improvise.
Enter, Ella Dabney, a Mira Costa High School junior who created and donated 80 medical therapy dolls to the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center Child Life Department.
Dabney, who has always loved sewing, even created the dolls in three different skin tones to ensure patients felt more connected to their dolls.
"I worked out different patterns for the dolls to create the ultimate doll that child life specialists would use towards medical play with their patients,” said Dabney, who created the dolls for her Gold Award project for Girl Scouts.
And, the dolls are having an international impact.
“These dolls are being delivered to India to medical centers that lack the resources to have medical therapy dolls, so nurses traveling to India can introduce the concept of medical therapy to a country that may not be as familiar with the idea,” Dabney said.
To do this, Dabney needed help from the community, and she reached out.
“I held classes at the Manhattan Beach Library and the Joslyn Senior Center to teach and work with all age groups, from 6-year-olds to 85-year-olds,” she said.
Dabney taught sewing and educated the class about medical therapy, she said. Teens who needed them received community service hours for attending.
“At the Joslyn Senior Center, the classes were more recreational and therapeutic,” Dabney said, calling it “enlightening to talk with the seniors…they taught me a new sewing stitch or two.”
Dabney notes the classes helped educate the Manhattan Beach community about medical therapy and “hopefully inspired participants to sew in the future.”
And she hasn’t given up on doll-making herself, despite having already achieved the Girl Scout gold award. As president of Children's Hospital LA Club at Mira Costa, she taught club members how to sew the dolls.
“We have bake sales to raise money to purchase materials, and we continue to sew dolls during our club meetings during lunch on Mondays,” said Dabney. “Dolls continue to be sewn and donated.”
She plans to include the Joslyn Center senior citizens in future sewing sessions, saying she found the seniors to be the most talented volunteers at sewing. Dabney was mentored on her project by Jan Buike from the Senior Center and Claire Moore from Manhattan Beach Public Library.
Dabney said she hopes to create a club to introduce therapy doll creation in college.
“I’ve been inspired by other Girl Scouts around me who completed their Gold Award,” she said, noting the South Bay is a community filled with the inspiration for giving. “The spirit of helping others encouraged me.”