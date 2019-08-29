When a local grandfather and professional truck driver lost his 7-year-old granddaughter to cancer, there was little that could be done to comfort the man.
“He used to take his granddaughter out on the road with him,” said Imelda Correa, a bereavement coordinator at Providence TrinityCare, a hospice facility in Torrance.
Part of Correa’s job at the center—which includes the only pediatric hospice program in Southern California—is to help families grieve after the loss of a loved one to an illness.
One of her tools is something unexpected: a teddy bear.
But not just any ordinary stuffed animal. The bears are custom-made with clothing that belonged to the person who passed away.
They’re called Memory Bears and they provide a powerful way for families to cope with unspeakable loss, according to Nancy Langevin, a bereavement administrative assistant at Providence.
“This is a tool that we use to help our families go through the grief and just have something they can have for memory,” Langevin explained, who noted each bear comes with a memory poem. “It’s definitely emotional for families when they receive it.”
For the grandfather, the bear became a piece of his coping with the loss of his granddaughter.
“It just brought so much peace to him,” Correa said. “He started bringing the bear with him on his long trips.”
The hospice has four volunteer seamstresses who create the bears with thoughtful details based on a form the family fills out which includes specific information about their loved one.
“Certainly it’s tragic because you know there’s been a death, but if I can bring the slightest bit of joy or positive memory to them in that moment when they look at their bear then I’ve succeeded,” explained Susan Klein, one of the seamstresses. “I have enough information to be as creative as possible. We can always add adornments and embellishments but I like to make sure I use all of the pieces of clothing they’ve given me.”
The staff of the hospice—which provides bereavement support for thirteen months after the loved one's death, according to Correa—helps families choose the articles of clothing and mementos to include in their bear.
“It’s one of the many things TrinityCare does that’s special, that’s above and beyond what you’d expect from a hospice,” Klein continued.
Peggy Martin, a development officer at Providence TrinityCare said the Memory Bear program has been a part of the hospice center for at least 11 years. They've distributed thousands of bears to families during that time, she said.
The center, she added, works with adults as well but currently cares for about 300 children a year.
“A good example (of the program) is this family that live in Manhattan Beach that lost their little girl in 2007 and we made bears for the mom and her son,” Martin shared. “The son still sleeps with the bear to this day.”
Langevin said the hospice center generally makes about two bears per family but also creates memory pillows through the program.
“If there is a request to have more bears, then we work with them, but we are now also doing memory pillows which is a little bit easier for the seamstresses,” Langevin said.
The hospice is also seeking more volunteers to help with the program, she continued.
For Correa, the Memory Bear program demonstrates the power of the human compassion provided by Providence.
“It’s very meaningful and profound when you see the reaction of the families. They’re very touched by these memory bears,” she said.
For more information on Providence TrinityCare or to volunteer as a seamstress, visit https://california.providence.org/ptcf/