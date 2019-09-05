The Redondo Union football team earned a very important first week victory when it beat visiting Simi Valley 28-12 last Friday.
To start off the season with two wins, they need to defeat a very good Saugus team that is 2-0 and has shutout its first two opponents, both were on the road. They beat Granada Hills 36-0 and then Agoura 41-0.
“We have a very tough game versus a well-coached and athletic Saugus team,” said Redondo Union head coach Matt Ballard. “(That) followed by a challenging remaining pre-season, and then a stacked Bay League. Our plan is to keep grinding away at what we’ve been doing; it’s proven to work, and there is no secret to success.”
Ballard’s secret for Redondo, “Do your job, and do it well.”
Head coach Jason Bornn led his Saugus team to an 8-4 record last year.
Redondo Union quarterback Daniel Webb was able to translate his first start into a success and now will see if he can grow along with the offense and win on the road.
“Simi Valley is a good football team and it was definitely good to get that first win under our belt,” Webb said. “Our offense and defense played well throughout the game, but there definitely are many things to improve on.”
He was named offensive player of the game by the coaching staff, but this week is a new game.
“Now we have to prepare for a good Saugus team on the road which will be another good preseason test for our football team,” Webb said.
Said teammate Drew Wilson, “This week we have to get our conditioning up and stay healthy to be able to play (tomorrow), while still doing our jobs on each play. Saugus is a good team but we are able to beat them.”
He added, “The defense has to stay solid and everyone has to do their job every play. The offense has to continue building off last week’s success while still improving up front and cleaning up technique and timing for us to reach our full potential on offense.”
Last week’s defensive star was Dylan Parkinson, senior linebacker.
Reviewing last week’s win, there were a few things that went right for the Sea Hawks.
“It was a great season home opener, coming out fast and aggressive versus the Simi Valley Pioneers,” Ballard said. “Our boys jumped out on Simi Valley from the start, and never let go of the lead. We had a third quarter lull, looking a little tired, but got back on track by staying focused and disciplined on the task at hand.”
Webb spoke highly of his playmakers.
“My receivers were making plays all over the field for me and Kale (Nilsen) ran the ball great, always fighting for extra yards.”
And those that protected Webb helped him so he could do his job.
“The line did a great job of protecting me and giving me time to put the ball in some of our playmakers hands.”
Simi Valley threatened to narrow the deficit, but Redondo Union stayed the course.
Ballard said the team “didn’t lose their minds and held tight on defense. This gave the offense the opportunity they needed to run the clock, and put more points on the board.”
He also gave kudos to the special team.
They “were the real unsung heroes of the game, and a main reason we ended up on top.”
In summary, Ballard said, “It was a good game all around, and we learned a lot about what we do well, what we need to work on still, all while showing the mental and physical determination we will need this season.”