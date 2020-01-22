Alyssa Munn scored just two points but they came at the right time as she helped lift Redondo Union to a 31-26 victory over rival Mira Costa in Redondo Beach Tuesday.
Munn drove to the basket and scored with 1:59 left in the game that made the score 29-26.
“I think she is a little fatigued, but she just did the best and she got the bucket when we needed it,” said Redondo Union head coach Marcelo Enriquez. “That to me just changed the tide at the end.”
“It is what it is,” said Munn of scoring just two points.
She was happy however with a Sea Hawks victory.
“It’s always a good feeling to defend the house,” Munn said.
“She is the heart of the team,” said teammate Anna Johnson, who led Redondo Union with eight points. “She always does whatever it takes to win.”
It was the lowest points Redondo Union scored this season in a game they won and second lowest on the season. Chaminade held them to 27 points in a loss.
“We’re not shooting the ball well,” Enriquez said. “The one thing that we were able to depend on today that was consistent was our defense. I’m really proud of that. We held them to single digits every quarter-five, seven, eight and six. What an outstanding effort defensively.”
Johnson’s free throw with 7:08 left in the game turned out to be the game-winning point. Redondo Union led 27-20 lead at that point.
“We executed well on offense,” Johnson said. “Some of us our shots were not falling. We had a lot of good shots. We just didn’t have good luck from the field tonight.”
Johnson also chipped in with five rebounds. Lauren Krause had a big seven points, seven rebounds; Milaan Gordon with six points, five rebounds; Kailene Ching also had six points.
The team has had some injuries to deal with most of the season.
Krause has been one bright spot.
“Lauren Krause has been definitely a beast,” Munn said. “She has been a huge help on the boards. She has really stepped up.”
Redondo Union improved to 10-12 overall and is tied with Peninsula atop the Bay League with 4-1 records.
For Mira Costa, who closed the gap to one, 27-26, with 3:52 left following a couple 3-pointers by freshman guard Maile Nakaji could get no closer.
It was Nakaji’s first varsity game at Redondo Union. She led Mira Costa with eight points.
“My teammates just kind of helped me out there,” Nakaji said.
“As a team, we played really hard going into this game because Redondo Union is our rival and we wanted to go into this game with the mentality that we wanted to play super hard defense,” said sophomore point guard Cara Susilo.
She added, “I think a lot of good things came out of this game.”
Mira Costa head coach John Lapham, who is in his seventh year, was pleased to see the score much closer than it has been recently.
“I thought we played really well,” Lapham said. “We couldn’t get shots to drop. All year I think our defense has really led us. We played really well to hold them to 31 points.”
Amanda Barba has seen both sides of the fence. She played at Redondo Union but is a transfer student and was playing for Mira Costa this year as a senior.
“We have a strong team,” Barba said. “We have a lot more to do as a team.”
Mira Costa trailed 15-12 at the half.
“It was the best chance we had in a long time,” Susilo of staying close to the Sea Hawks in the first half.
“We understood the game was still close and not over and keep pushing the gas pedal,” Munn said.
Mira Costa dropped to 15-8 overall and 3-2 in the Bay League.
“I think we did a really good job,” said senior Skylar Herdman. “We all really wanted it. We played our best.”
Mira Costa is playing at a pretty high level at this point.
“We entered this season with some optimism, despite losing three starters from last year’s 17-11 team,” Lapham said. “We had 10 returning varsity players, plus a very talented freshman in Maile Nakaji. In addition, Amanda Barba transferred in, and gave us real help in rebounding.”
Susilo and Nakaji are holding their own in the backcourt, along with big help from Ella Erich, Courtney Lo, Herdman, Mia Chuang and Michelle Toyooka. Mira Costa’s frontline consists of Kim Waller, Hannah Gedion. Barba, Bella Blum and Winslow Smith provide help off the bench.
“Everyone on the team is contributing, and it’s a huge factor as to why we’ve been successful so far,” said Waller, who is a senior.
“We started out as underdogs this season but we proved that we have the heart, effort and skill to be a great team,” said Ellrich, who is a co-captain.
Their highlight so far was “winning a tournament in Santa Barbara,” Herdman said.
Mira Costa will get one more shot at Redondo Union when they meet at Da Vinci High School next month.