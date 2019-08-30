The Sea Hawks finished 4-7 overall last season and will look to a senior-led group of returning players to see if they can turn it around into a winning season under head coach Matt Ballard.
That core includes new starting quarterback Daniel Webb, who is a converted safety. Last year’s starting quarterback, Kaden Martin, freshman, left the team to move with his father Tee Martin (former USC football assistant coach) to Tennessee.
The rest of the starting group is Markeece Alexander, wide receiver and defensive back; Lance Brugma, linebacker and last year’s defensive MVP; Drew Wilson, linebacker and tight end; Thor Reneau, defensive line and running back; Anthony Talley, defensive back and running back; Jacob Nash, defensive lineman and tight end and Dylan Parkinson, linebacker and fullback. All are seniors.
They all share the hope that this year’s team has the moxie to be a winning team.
“We have several returners with varsity experience in this group, and their leadership will be essential for a successful 2019 run,” Ballard said.
It will all start with Webb and how his transition to quarterback goes.
“I’ve started safety for the last two years,” Webb said. “Our quarterback from last year transferred and so the coaches decided to put me in the at that role.”
He looks forward to the opportunity.
“Our offense is full of great playmakers like Drew Wilson and Markeece Alexander who will definitely make my job easier. Our offensive line has a lot of returners and will definitely do a good job of protecting me. Our center Tyler Litchman will help lead those guys with his senior presence.”
The offense is versatile.
“Our offense can attack you through the air and on the ground,” said Webb. “Coach Ballard, Keith Ellison and Kyle McManus are doing a great job by preparing our team for success, now we just got to go out there and execute.”
He is raring to go.
“I can wait to go out and try to help lead our team in the right direction.”
Alexander talked about what he worked on during the off season. Had two touchdowns last year and should find the end zone more often this year.
“During the summer, I pretty much worked on everything. Pretty much everything.”
He is talented enough to play at the next level and talked about playing with Webb.
“He should be really good this year,” said Alexander, who just received an offer from San Jose State and knows his new quarterback pretty well.
Wilson is a four-year starter and will be a big target for him at tight end. He also plays linebacker.
“I’m really excited about my senior year,” Wilson said. “I’m just ready to get after it and play and hopefully way better than last year.”
He says he will do whatever his coaches ask of him on the field. He hopes to play in college.
As for Webb, he said, “He is very good mentally and his timing is very good.”
Parkinson returns as starting fullback and should be a big help protecting Webb and leading the way for the runners.
“We got a lot of good playmakers this year,” Parkinson said.
Brugma leads the defense.
Had around 100 tackles, is a two-year starter and been on varsity three years.
“He’s a great tackler, great fundamentally,” said teammate Talley, who is a two-year starter. “Our defense is stronger than ever.”
“I think we’re looking pretty good this year,” Brugma said. “Hopefully a lot better than last year.”
Asked about any young players that might chip in this year, Burgma says sophomore Darryl West is one of the younger players that look promising.
Nash is another stout defensive player who is looking to play in the Ivy League next year, possibly Cornell.
He plays defensive end and this year looks to contribute as a tight end as well.
“I think we are going to be pretty good this year because we are very experienced and we have a lot of returners. We will be a pretty strong team this year.”
He has been watching Wilson and hopes he can also contribute at tight end.
“(Wilson) runs really clean routes and he catches the ball,” Nash said.
Thor Reneau, three years on varsity as starter at defensive end is big and likes to run with the ball.
“I love to carry the ball,” he said.
Asked about their rivalry with Mira Costa, Reneau said, “It’s been great (playing Mira Costa).”
He and the team hope to win the “Battle of the Beach” this year.
Asked what stands out about this year’s team, Parkinson said, “I feel like we feel more like a brotherhood this year.”
Redondo Union finished in fourth place in the Bay League with a 2-3 record.
“We are finally at our season start, and excited for our home opener versus Simi Valley,” Ballard said.
Redondo Union has home games against Simi Valley, Crescenta Valley, Paraclete (Homecoming), Leuzinger and Peninsula (Senior Night). They have road games at Saugus (College of the Canyons), West Torrance, Compton Centennial, Palos Verdes and Mira Costa (Battle at the Beach).
The rest of the roster includes seniors John Lynch, qb/db; John Leonardo, wr/db; Samuel Adegbenro, wr/db; Dylan Juarez, wr/db; Vaiola Tuviai, ol/dl; Tyler Litchman, ol/dl; Nick Schmit, ol/dl; Brody Wimmer, ol/dl. Juniors on the team are Nik Florakis, wr/db; Alex Wunderli, rb/lb; Robert Baker, te/dl; Dylan Ludwig, wr/db; Kale Nilsen, rb/lb; Jaden Cho, wr/db; Ray Paredes, ol/dl; Keith Marco, ol/dl; Bryan Kaplan, ol/dl; Angel Crespo ol/dl. Sophomores on the team are Darryl West, rb/db and Chace Arnold, rb/lb.
Assistant head coach is Keith Ellison. Chris Ellison, Daniel Marquez, Gabriel Estrada, Jay Scully, Kyle McManus, Pablo Gonzalez, Vic Prince and Chris Stetch are other assistant coaches.