The Redondo girls volleyball team made the long-awaited start to the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs Wednesday.
The Sea Hawks, the top seed in the division, had a 13-day layoff, but any rust wasn’t evident as they swept Aliso Niguel 25-11, 25-10, 25-19.
Redondo (36-3) will host fourth-seeded Sierra Canyon on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the semifinals.
“We have unbelievable practices and I think it was really good for us to have that time in the gym, just fine tune things and I think it paid off tonight,” Redondo junior setter Kami Miner said.
The Sea Hawks didn’t waste time getting down to business in the opening set.
Jody Smith tallied three consecutive blocks and after an ace by Antonia Felix, Redondo had a 6-1 lead, forcing Aliso Niguel into its first timeout.
“It was definitely a relief to start off so strong,” Miner said. “It’s always nice to have a lead to fall back on, and I think we took that lead and ran with it and we didn’t let up.”
To show how dominant Redondo was in the match, coach Tommy Chaffins didn’t have to use a timeout until late in the third set as Aliso Niguel rallied to get within 19-14.
The response was what he wanted as Redondo scored six of the final seven points to win the match.
“We’re still trying to get better each match, but I think that every practice we’re focusing on serve and pass our offense, and I think it keeps improving,” Miner said. “And I think we can keep getting better through the end of the season.”
Jessica Smith led the Wolverines (20-5) with 12 kills.
The Sea Hawks will turn their attention toward Sierra Canyon and try to avoid the semifinal road bump that has tripped up the team in each of the last two seasons.
“We’re trying not to think about it too much because this is a new year,” Miner said. “It is definitely motivating us because the semifinals are when we’ve gotten knocked out the past couple of years, so I think we’re all super focused, we’re on the same page with our goals and I don’t think that there is anyone that can stop us if we play how we want to play.”
The bottom half of the Division 1 bracket features Mater Dei taking on Marymount. The winner will face the Redondo-Sierra Canyon winner in the CIF final on Nov. 9.