After an even first half, the Redondo boys soccer team found a way to the break through in the second half against visiting North Torrance on Thursday.
The Sea Hawks (3-0-1) scored three goals in the second half to come away with the 4-1 nonleague victory.
“In the first half, their central three controlled the flow of the game,” Redondo coach Mark Hodson said. “I thought they were super-talented and we just organized a little differently. We stopped them from penetrating, and when we did that, it gave us a little bit of a platform to play on.”
Marcus Robinson scored two goals, including the winner earlier in the second half. Logan Kaufman and Alex Morales had the other goals for Redondo.
The Saxons opened the scoring midway through the first half on Brandon Lee’s goal.
Redondo has dealt with adversity during the early days of the season as six starters are sidelined by injury or still competing for their club teams.
“It’s been interesting,” Hodson said. “My own transition to high school soccer, I wasn’t quite sure what to expect. One of our goals was to really try and change the way that we played as a team and build out from the back, maybe something that you don’t see a lot of in high school soccer, and the boys have bought into it and so far they’ve done really well.”
“I didn’t think we were very active (in the first half),” Robinson said. “Our energy changed in the second half.”
Robinson snapped the 1-1 tie with his goal. He was able to get around North’s goalkeeper for an easy tap-in.
Moments later Morales gave Redondo a 3-1 lead.
North was never able to recover and started to look like a team that was playing a third consecutive day.
“The first half, I felt that we did enough to put pressure on them to get that first goal, and I think we lost our mental focus,” North coach Roberto Rivas said. “We had some mental errors (in the second half) and tired legs. It’s part of the game.”