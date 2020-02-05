PHOTOS: Mira Costa girls water polo defeats Redondo 9-6 Lisa Jacobs Lisa Jacobs Editor/General Manager Author twitter Author email Feb 5, 2020 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Redondo's Caylah Olay (No. 14) shoots while Mira Costa's Elizabeth Terry (No. 7) defends in a game Feb. 4, 2020. (Photo by DD Brantley) Redondo's Klara Goldstein (No. 12) gets ready to score in a game against Mira Costa on Feb. 4, 2020. (Photo by DD Brantley) Mira Costa's Leigh Lyter (No. 10) scores on a 5m penalty shot in a game against Redondo on Feb. 4, 2020. (Photo by DD Bartley) Redondo's Caylah Olay (No. 4) look to pass the ball in a game against Mira Costa on Feb. 4, 2020 (Photo by DD Brantley) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mira Costa's 9-6 win over Redondo has the teams sharing the Bay League title. Contact Lisa Jacobs lisa.jacobs@TBRnews.com or follow her on Twitter @lisaannjacobs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lisa Jacobs Editor/General Manager Author twitter Author email Follow Lisa Jacobs Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments Most Popular Articles Videos Collections ArticlesHere's why Chez Melange in Redondo Beach is closing despite a 'great run' of 37 yearsPacific Coast Highway will close at Torrance Boulevard Monday night in Redondo BeachThese artists covered up other famous figures to paint Kobe and Gianna Bryant in Manhattan BeachDavid Slay’s new Manhattan Beach restaurant opens this weekPopular Redondo Beach stand-up paddle boarding shop, Tarsan, calls it quitsDowntown Hermosa Beach businesses host 'super sale'Anytime Hawaiian BBQ celebrates Redondo Beach openingHere's how to win Chick-fil-A for a year when the restaurant opens an El Segundo location this weekBeach cities crime report for January 30Fire scorches oceanfront apartment complex in Redondo Beach VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CollectionsSorry, there are no recent results for popular collections. Events Feb 5 Judaism's Gift to the World Wed, Feb 5, 2020 $120 Feb 5 Mindfulness Drop-in Wed, Feb 5, 2020 Free Feb 5 Learn to Square Dance! Wed, Feb 5, 2020 $7 Feb 6 Powerful Tools for Caregivers Course Thu, Feb 6, 2020 Free Feb 6 Tax Update Lunch Seminar Thu, Feb 6, 2020 0 - 20 Feb 6 Cat & Kitten Adoptions Thu, Feb 6, 2020 Free Feb 7 Challah Bake Fri, Feb 7, 2020 $18 Feb 7 Challah Bake Fri, Feb 7, 2020 $18 Feb 7 West Basin Lunch & Learn Class - Water Supply Reliability Fri, Feb 7, 2020 Free Feb 7 Second Urban Tides Beach Walk in Manhattan Beach Fri, Feb 7, 2020 Free