The Mira Costa football team is now on a three-game win streak as it heads into its Bay League opener on October 4 at Palos Verdes.
They have a bye week this week and will have a week to prepare. It has been tough for anyone in the Bay League to get a victory against Palos Verdes whether they are home or away. To win league, a team must beat the Sea Kings and the Mustangs get their chance right out of the gate.
“It’s a big game for us,” said Mira Costa senior Jackson Fischer. “We have a three-game win streak going right now and we’re looking to use this momentum (going into that) game. I think we have a good chance in this game as long as we stick to our game plan and execute our jobs.”
Palos Verdes is currently ranked the No. 3 team in Division 4 in the mid-September CIF-Southern Section Poll.
“October 4 is the day we’ve been waiting for all season,” said Mira Costa senior wide receiver Kian Towfighi. “The preparation and hard work our team has been putting towards the Palos Verdes game makes us confident in our ability to come out strong and execute our assignments on both sides of the ball.”
The streak has given the team confidence heading into the game.
“We’re going to need the same energy and intensity that we’ve had in the past three games in order to continue the win streak,” Towfighi said.
Palos Verdes is coming off a close loss to Culver City, 55-52, and in fact have lost two of their past three games.
“All the guys are really excited for the Palos Verdes game and we're all working hard watching film of Palos Verdes and staying in the weight room during this week off,” said Mira Costa’s Hank Dunlap. “Nobody doubts that it's going to be a hard-fought game but we're looking to be the most prepared and most disciplined team on the field. I think that combining that with being the hardest working team on the field will lead us to a victory up on the hill this year.”
The Sea Kings are coming into the game with the same record at the Mustangs at 3-2 with the winning team getting a good start to league.
“Coach Ray Lee is also doing some new things with our defense that they won't be prepared for and were hoping can make them have to rework their game plan,” Dunlap said.
No matter what year though, Palos Verdes always seems to find a way to rise to the occasion.
“Palos Verdes is always a well-coached team and they have some talented players this year so it is going to be a good match-up for us,” Fischer said.
If the Mustangs can put up 41 points like it did against West Torrance at home last week it would definitely be a big boost.
“Last week we had a great win over West Torrance,” Fischer said. “It all started with our offensive line. They did an amazing job for us and it allowed our offense to explore our whole play book.”
“Defensively we did a good job on stopping the run and containing their quarterback,” Fischer added. “Our defense played tough and we were able to keep the ball in our offense’s hands for the majority of the game.”
Last year Palos Verdes won 42-18 in Manhattan Beach.
Mira Costa is ranked just outside the top 10 teams in Division 6.