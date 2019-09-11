In his first game with the Detroit Lions, former Mira Costa football player Jahlani Tavai recorded a sack in his first regular season NFL game.
In the third quarter with the Detroit Lions leading on the road at the Arizona Cardinals, Tavai tracked down No. 1 overall draft pick from this year, quarterback Kyler Murray, who was also last year’s Heisman Trophy award winner.
Tavai also assisted on three tackles on the day.
Detroit had a big lead, but Murray led a fourth quarter comeback forcing the game into overtime. The final score was 27-27.