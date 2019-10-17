It is a matchup of unbeaten Bay League unbeaten teams.
Redondo Union and Palos Verdes clash tomorrow afternoon on the Sea Kings' turf. The winner will have an advantage with two weeks remaining in the regular season and sole possession of first place.
For the Sea Kings, this is business as usual. Everyone gives them their best shot and usually they come out on top.
Redondo Union gets its chance now against the third ranked team in Division 4.
“Palos Verdes has owned our league for the past decade, and it’s no secret that to win our league, you have to go through the Sea Kings,” said Redondo Union football head coach Matt Ballard. “There is no mystery to Palos Verdes’ success. They are very well coached, and play hard-nosed, physical football.”
Both teams come in with identical 5-2 records overall. Both are 2-0 in the Bay League.
“This is the game that we’ve been working towards all offseason and season,” said Redondo Union starting quarterback Daniel Webb. “Palos Verdes is always a good team and we’re going to have a great sense of focus and intensity this week if we want to come out with a victory. We’re coming in this week with a little bit of momentum and we hope to keep it going.”
A win would put Redondo Union in the top 10 for Division 6. They are currently just outside the 10th spot.
“This game is huge for our season as well as our intentions on winning a Bay League title this season,” said Redondo Union senior Drew Wilson. “If you want to win a league championship you have to beat Palos Verdes. This week we are all focused on doing our own responsibilities to the team and trusting our coaches to give us the game plan to finally take them down.”
Last week Palos Verdes was on the road and shutout Compton Centennial 48-0.
Stopping the Sea Kings will not be easy.
“The thing about Palos Verdes is that everyone knows what they are going to do,” Wilson said. “It is just a matter of stopping it. This week we should be able to score points, but it comes down to which defense is going to stop the other more. What I like about our team going into the week is the drive that everyone has to get our first win in 12 years.”
Redondo Union has had a lot of positives on the football field this year.
“These are the challenges we play this game for, and why we train in February; hitting the weight room, running, and learning the game,” Ballard said. “We head up the hill on Friday afternoon to see what we’re made of, and possibly earn the right to go after a shot at the Bay League title.”
Getting their second Bay League win against Leuzinger, 24-6, last week guaranteed them at least a .500 regular season mark. Each victory after that is icing on the cake with a league title within reach.
“The win against Leuzinger felt great because any win is a positive,” Webb said. “They’ve got talented athletes on their team. Guys on both sides of the ball stepped up and made some great plays for us, which helped lead us to the victory.”
Each win is a building block.
“The win last week gives us confidence to continue in the winning direction and ensures us that we are able to win going forward,” Wilson said.
Ballard gave his final assessment of the team following the win.
“It was great to get our second league win. Offensively our passing game looked great during the first half, spreading the ball around and Daniel Webb making some good reads behind the protection of our offensive line. We struggled to sustain drives in the second half, which kept our defense on the field more than we’d like.”
“However, the defense was stout against the run for most of the night, and forced Leuzinger to try and air out the ball. Unfortunately, we had some breakdowns allowing a few big plays, which is an issue that has to be shored up this week as we head into the most significant game of the season thus far versus the reigning champs, the Palos Verdes Sea Kings.”
Webb was given offensive player of the game honors, with Jacob Nash getting that nod on defense. Overall team most valuable player against Leuzinger was defensive back/special teams’ player Dylan Juarez, who is a senior. Another senior, Dylan Parkinson, was top special teams’ player for the night.