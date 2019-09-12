Undergrounding
Letters were apparently sent to all El Porto residents strongly opposing undergrounding in that district. The letter writer lives on the Strand and has an unobstructed view because all the utility wires attach to the back of her home. Unfortunately, the neighbors behind her have to look at the multiple wires feeding the Strand homes, but this apparently is of no concern to her. Her letter states “The undergrounding plan forces those with little or no view improvement to pay for their neighbor’s windfall.”
I suggest individuals living in homes that are fed by wires obstructing their neighbors view be more sympathetic to the cause. The letter further states “Do unto your neighbors as you would have them do unto you.” As such, the utility companies do not have easements to cross property lines, and many homes have lines illegally crossing their property to provide service to adjacent neighbors. Interesting to see how their attitude would change if property owners with wires crossing their property, in place for less than five years, demand they be removed, and refuse to have new wires strung to service the homes with unobstructed views. If owners are going to take the “it does not bother me attitude,” then affected owners should take the “it does bother me” attitude and refuse to have the lines cross their property.
—Ed Skebe, Manhattan Beach
NOAA Administrator
Last week’s letter, NOAA administrator, reflected a lack of any formal science education, yet attacked “anti-science leaders” and made wild, unprovable claims about a “climate emergency.” Regardless of one’s stance on climate change, please understand there are thousands of sincere, real scientists on both sides of the issue, and that all real scientists encourage logical and informed critique. The claim of consensus among scientists on this topic is a myth, fashioned by non-scientists and repeated by the gullible and uneducated. If you get your science “education” from Oprah or other Hollywood-types, stay out of the discussion. Those who can’t name the most ubiquitous “green house gas” (hint: it’s not CO2) without consulting Alexa, and all who freely use terms like “average global temperature” and “climate deniers” without understanding why they are inaccurate and meaningless, are far too ignorant to discuss this topic outside of a bar. Rather, they should take a few upper-division meteorology courses, and ensure they know the difference between meteorology and “climate science.”
—Mike Garrity, Manhattan Beach
MB Fire to county?
The fate of our Manhattan Beach Fire Department, with its outstanding reputation for providing exemplary emergency medical services, may be decided by our Council at its upcoming meeting on Tuesday, September 17. Specifically, Council will be considering whether or not to continue exploring shutting down MBFD and having the County Fire provide fire protection services.
But, wait a minute you say! Didn’t MB voters just approve increasing the hotel tax in our last City election with the specific promises that the additional tax would be used, in large part, to fund quicker responses to 911 emergencies and to providing greater fire protection and emergency medical services! Yes, MB residents, those were promises made by the City, promises that should be kept by City!
Here is the backstory. For the past several years, the relationship between the former MBFD Chief and our firefighter/paramedics deteriorated, more so than any time in recent history. Unfortunately for all parties, this relationship became public at a Council meeting.
However, that was then, this is now! Thanks to our City Manager, who made a great hire in our new MBFD Fire Chief Drum, all parties have the opportunity to move forward in a positive manner, benefiting our residents. It’s a simple one/two process. Give Chief Drum the time he needs to put the MBPD on the right course! Table any consolidation discussion and approve a one year status quo labor agreement. It’s that simple! Or, put the matter on the ballot in November 2020?
—Mark Burton, Manhattan Beach
Hermosa and plastics
Time to clear up misconceptions about Hermosa’s proposal to match Manhattan Beach’s impressive efforts to limit the single-use plastics that litter our beaches. In support of that effort, Hermosa Councilmember Justin Massey has emphasized the need to keep our beaches from “drowning” in the more than 8 million tons of plastic dumped into the ocean each year.
Opponents have characterized these rules so “very extreme” as to prevent Von’s and Trader Joe’s from selling meat or fish.
Not so. Trader Joe’s itself has announced that it will replace Styrofoam meat trays with compostable alternatives, and will avoid compounds like BPA in its packaging. In like fashion, the Hermosa school district has eliminated Styrofoam meat trays. Beginning next January, Manhattan Beach will require all its grocery stores to follow suit.
There’s nothing radical about calling for Hermosa Beach to join them, particularly when it comes to protecting our most precious resources. If it’s good enough for stores like Von’s and Trader Joe’s in Manhattan, it’s good enough for the same places in Hermosa.
—Bob Wolf, Hermosa Beach