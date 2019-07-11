More traffic cops
Hope everyone enjoyed a great Fourth of July. In the South Bay it’s always the best holiday. Our city promotes big events down at the seaside leading up to and even after these sorts of days. What I don’t understand is why the cities of Redondo and Hermosa do not prepare for the aftermath of hosting such elaborate things and not have proper traffic policed directors. It would not take any extra amount of time or effort to place traffic officers at the base of Beryl and Harbor Drive as well as Harbor Drive/ Hermosa Ave and 190th Street. It was complete and utter chaos for nearly 1 hour to just exit the beach area. Let’s not leave out all of the pedestrian’s, children, bikes, skates, scooters and strollers. Had there been an effort made by law enforcement to place even just 2-4 traffic directors per area along with controlling the traffic lights for 1 hour max to blink out, it would prevent the actions of all the people from out of town that come down and become frustrated to start to drive up the middle lanes, Uber clogging and police having to drive up the “bike” lane because even they couldn’t get to any incidents that may be occurring nearby in the mean time? As a lifelong resident of Redondo Beach, I believe we / our cities can do better. Here is hoping somebody who has any say so, reads and hears this request.
—Staci Gabrielli, Redondo Beach
Partisan MB council
So much for our “non-partisan” Manhattan Beach City Council. The mere fact that they even discussed the candlelight ceremony to protest the caring and compassionate conditions that the illegal aliens are presently experiencing within our borders at the kindness of the American taxpayers shows their partisan agenda. Wasting our taxpayer dollars by giving free advertisement to the event (not to mention waiving City fees) is clearly partisan not to mention unethical. Suggestion to those who are think we are such a heartless people...quit the City Council, go to the border and volunteer to help those who you are so concerned about and let someone else who cares about working for the taxpayers of Manhattan Beach run the Council.
—Duke Dulgarian, Manhattan Beach
Political agendas
Shame on the Manhattan Beach Mayor and City Council for allowing the Lights for Liberty political agenda from misguided City Councilmember Stern to further her personal political agenda, for allowing it on the dais, and to waive the special event permit fee. Councilmember Montgomery’s comparison of the Lights for Liberty political event to the magnitude of death and destruction of 9-11 was disgraceful. This was an insult to the memory of 9-11 and to those who were killed and their families. I applaud Councilmember Hadley for the fortitude to state the obvious, that this is a political agenda and to correctly point out that we as a community should not be funding and wasting taxpayers’ time and resources on an event that has nothing to do with the city. Your actions are setting a precedent of clearly allowing political agendas to infiltrate our Manhattan Beach community agenda. Mayor Hersman you and councilmembers are totally wrong and misguided in your actions and I do not like what you are doing to our community. Your ill-advised and biased actions are destroying our community. I am requesting that the planned Lights for Liberty vigil be cancelled immediately. I do not want one cent of our community taxpayer funds/resources allocated to support a personal political event. This is unacceptable and sets a harmful precedent. Please advise when the event is cancelled and please pledge that you will not expend taxpayer resources on Council members’ biased agendas or proposed political events.
—James Quilliam, Manhattan Beach
Municipal affairs
The publicly stated goal of the “Lights for Liberty, A Vigil to End Human Concentration Camps” is to abolish the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Department. It cannot be gainsaid that this is a political effort that involves a strictly federal matter. Our City Council is our community’s legislative body that legislates “municipal affairs,” strictly local matters that directly impact our community. Our City Council has no power or authority whatsoever to legislate on immigration matters.
Our community’s residents are asking, rightly fully so, why a request to waive permit fees for the “Lights for Liberty” event was on the City Council’s most recent agenda for discussion and consideration. To date, our City Council has never considered supporting a purely “political” event by waiving such permit fees.
As an immigrant to this great country, I, and most Americans, are focused and concerned about immigration matters facing our federal government. And, I greatly appreciate our residents who become politically involved with their respective political party. However, I don’t believe our residents want their City Council to be discussing and considering federal “political” matters during City Council meetings. The “municipal affairs” of our community should be our City Council’s first, foremost and only subject matter on their agenda.
—Mark Burton, Manhattan Beach
Vigil importance
I read with bemusement Councilmember Suzanne Hadley’s “on the record” response to the Lights for Liberty Vigil. Her position that this has nothing to do with the City of Manhattan Beach and therefore we shouldn’t take up her time to listen to a political opinion speaks volume about the attitude of so many Americans. Putting the politics aside, at what point does an injustice perceived or real, warrant discussion or in this case peaceful protest. Manhattan Beach is not immune to many of the major issues being debated today. Climate change, immigration, racial and LGBTQ discrimination, and homelessness just to name a few. Just by our affluency alone, we have, in my opinion, an unusual opportunity to create awareness and propagate change. This vigil is important. Hildy Stern’s response that this is something that matters greatly to MB is spot on. Maybe not everyone...yet. But that is exactly why it was brought up in front of council. To get awareness that leads to change. I encourage Ms. Hadley to attend. Maybe she will be moved to hear about migrant children’s living conditions at the border. Maybe MB and the rest of the South Bay grass roots efforts will influence a change that saves lives. That’s something we can all be proud of.
—Dan Angress, Manhattan Beach
Poverty reduction
60,000 people. The latest count shows around 60,000 people in Los Angeles are now homeless. With homelessness at an all time high in Los Angeles, people need to be more proactive about demanding change,
The Borgen Project is an organization that educates and mobilizes people, especially congressional leaders, to support poverty-reduction legislation. As an intern for The Borgen Project, I have realized the importance of working to end poverty; by participating in the Borgen Project or donating to the organization, you can take action to help those in need.
Poverty is an issue around the world. As a citizen of Los Angeles, I believe it is imperative for us to attack this problem in our own city, prevent situations from worsening, and extend aid beyond our community.
—Jillian Turkmany, Manhattan Beach
Overcrowding debunked
Parents of children in the Hermosa Beach School District were sent an email last week warning them of the severe overcrowding that will happen if facility bond funds are diverted to renovate View School without first rebuilding North School for 510 students. According to campus maps of Hermosa Valley School and View School, there are enough classrooms at both schools to comfortably house the district’s students if View School were to be renovated without moving View students to North School.
There are approximately 780 students currently using Valley School. Valley School has 31 classrooms including one teaching station in the gymnasium. The entire third grade class, currently housed at View School, uses six classrooms. If the entire third grade is moved back to Valley School and uses six classrooms at Valley School, there will be 25 classrooms left over to house the 780 forth through eighth grade students. 780 students divided into 25 classrooms equals 31.2 students per classroom – hardly “overcrowded,” especially for a temporary condition.
View School can be renovated in stages. The new seven-classroom kindergarten wing planned for the upper parking lot area at View School can be fenced off from the rest of the campus and built first. After the new kindergarten wing is completed, the kindergartners and three classrooms of first graders can be moved to the new seven-classroom wing while the old kindergarten rooms and first grade classrooms are demolished and rebuilt into the new two-story west facing wing of the campus.
—Miyo Prassas, Hermosa Beach
Brand
I was saddened to hear the news about Mayor Brand’s recent cancer diagnosis. I have had the pleasure of working alongside Mayor Brand both in his time as a City Councilmember and as Mayor of Redondo Beach. Mayor Brand is a fighter and I have no doubt that he will fight this with everything he has. Bill, you have served our community with commitment and passion for decades and now it’s our community’s turn to support and stand with you.
—Senator Ben Allen, Redondo Beach