Storm water capture infrastructure
RE: "Environmental impacts of desalination," The Beach Reporter, 11/28/19: Since the beginning of time, storm water has been the source of all fresh water. And, now, storm water capture is our future source of fresh water.
All water experts agree that our future water supply in California is storm water capture projects, not expensive desalination projects that cost three times as much as storm water projects. When it comes to spending billions of dollars on water infrastructure, storm water capture projects should be the first choice and recycling wastewater projects our second choice.
Importantly, LA County Measure W provides millions of dollars for local storm water capture projects. If West Basin wants to demonstrate real leadership, West Basin should partner with LA County on local storm water capture projects.
However, with the passage of 17 years and having spent $70 million to date, its no wonder West Basin felt compelled to approve the Final EIR. Is this desalination project West Basin’s “bullet train”?
I was disappointed that a baseless attack was made on our community’s West Basin representative, Ms. Carol Kwan. Ms. Kwan has always adhered to the West Basin Code of Conduct that prohibits international travel. And, with the three beach cities all opposing this project, her vote was consistent with those she represents. Kudos to Kwan!
Finally, I want to commend the leadership of Council member Hildy Stern for joining the many MB residents in opposing the project. That’s the leadership a unanimous City Council demonstrated back in 2015.
—Mark Burton, Manhattan Beach
Hermosa Beach city governance
RE: "Councilman passed over as mayor pro tem amid spat with city manager," The Beach Reporter, 11/28/29): Hermosa Beach City Council people Mary Campbell, Stacy Armato and Justin Massey are disrespecting the voters of Hermosa Beach when they try to marginalize another city council member who does not share their opinions.
The people of Hermosa Beach have elected and re-elected Hany Fangary to provide an important moderating voice to Hermosa Beach governance. Hany Fangary represents a large percentage of the Hermosa Beach electorate who value his leadership.
The political game that Mary Campbell, Stacy Armato and Justin Massey are playing at is to ensure that everyone on the City Council acts in lock-step and becomes a rubber stamp for the “approved” course of action. Democracy and governance works best when there are dissenting opinions and compromise. If we want lock-step governance and decision making we can move to a totalitarian country.
—Miyo Prassas, Hermosa Beach
City of Redondo Beach goals
Redondo Beach is rewriting the city’s 10-year goals for 2016-2026, which were voted on by the prior mayor and two current council members. One goal was for Redondo Beach to “be the premier waterfront location on the west coast.” Not just California which would be a lofty-enough goal, but the entire West Coast!
Seriously folks, who in their right mind would ever think, believe, or imagine that a small bedroom community with no international or cosmopolitan flair would ever be more than a nice, friendly coastal city?
The “city” has been chasing and financing or at least focusing on attaining 10-year goals that are unrealistically unattainable and financially crippling.
The second 10-year goal for the City of Redondo Beach was to “create the most innovative law enforcement agency in America.” Again folks, not just in Los Angeles, or in Southern California or the entire state of California or the West Coast…NO, the entire United States.
Yet, the city has chased this goal with its resources, its police force staffing and promotions, its purchase of bomb-sniffing canines, waif-sniffing canines, high-performance motorcycles, and possibly other purchases toward reaching someone’s over-blown “goal.”
These two over-blown goals have helped create the fiscal mess that the city is now facing. Someone convinced people in power that they could be riding the wave of stardom, when in reality that wave led to a wipe-out.
The new goals are much more resident serving, fiscally responsible, and on target.
—Laura D. Zahn, Redondo Beach
Support for HB Downtown Association
Nice to see Hermosa Beach has formally created a downtown association to market the local businesses and unite the area.