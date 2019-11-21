More room for pumpkins
I love the pumpkin race! So much fun and the pumpkins are so creative. Just wondering if there is a way to widen the course. So many pumpkins get wiped out in the first few seconds by the ones going to the sides. Disappointing, especially for the kids. Would be fun to see them go a little further down the course.
—Jane Munson, Manhattan Beach
Grateful for nostalgia
I was happy to read the article by Lisa Jacobs on the Whale of a Wash sign. ("Whale of a Wash sign is vintage, but services are new, The Beach Reporter, 11/14/19.)
I grew up in Manhattan Beach. It is the best space on the plant to live for many reasons. But, sometimes too many things start changing. Our small, dusty town has been "discovered." People should not move here and try to make it like where they came from. We are not NoHo or L.A. Live. Don't tear down classic beach cottages and build Hotel California-style mega-mansions.
But, alas....sadly people will continue to chase the money.
The ocean and the awesome sunsets looks just as good no matter the size of your house. The blessings of the trees.... supplying oxygen, providing shade and enhancing the breeze flow, as well as being home to other creatures living with us on this plant...all seem even more precious once someone rips them out and puts in a cement patio.
With a little thought and creativity you can mix the old and the new together with nature and be much better off for it. We want our history to remain! It is important. Thank you Eddie Braun for appreciating that. Thank you Mr. Oakley for displaying the sign I've seen since I was a kid. Having a reverence for the past truly helps us have a love and affection for the present. We are grateful for our history.
—J.J. Falk, Manhattan Beach
Noise from Hawthorne Airport
The FAA gave Hawthorne Airport grant money to study noise issues regarding the expansion of the business practices at the airport.
A consulting firm’s task was to draw a line around the airport and determine if the noise was going to be at a certain decibels (duh). Then recommend future land use and zoning restrictions to have the right types of zoning that will not be impacted by the increased noise levels (no housing, schools, or parks).
The recommendations will be industrial (more hangers to accommodate the growing fleets of jets & helicopters). The approximate “contours” of the map are Prairie-El Segundo Boulevard-Crenshaw and 120th Street.
It doesn’t take a rocket scientist or $300,000 dollars to know that anything across the street from a runway is going to be noisy.
My friend this last year, attended the Hawthorne Airport meetings and the other members on that committee were led to believe this report was going to address the increase of complaints from Hawthorne, Redondo, Manhattan, Hermosa and Gardena residents, who have found themselves directly under the new proposed flight paths.
How can a neighboring city be given the green light from a federal agency to create this increase of noise, traffic, and pollution to other neighborhoods without proper studies and planning to the areas that will be heavily impacted by these changes?
—Ashley Redford, Redondo Beach
Desalination plant
Russ Lesser was disingenuous at best in his recent paid advertisement for a desalination plant.
He claimed to not believe the plant would cause environmental damage. Of course the proposed plant will cause damage. It will suck water from the ocean and kill life at the bottom of the food chain that supplies food to every living thing in the ocean.
Using water in that way for cooling power plants is no longer allowed in California because of the damage it causes. The proposed desal plant would use the outlawed and now out of service water sucking system that the El Segundo Power Plant mothballed in 2013. The concentrated salt that will be dumped back into the ocean will also harm ocean life. Duh.
At issue is whether the need for a desal plant is greater than the harm it will cause. Lesser cited Owens Lake drying up in 1926 as somehow a reason we need to build desal now!? All the environmental groups Lesser used to prove his environmental cred are vehemently against building this carbon spewing, giant industrial solution to a non-problem that is not yet ripe. We may have to build much larger and many more desal plants someday in the future but the current proposed tiny practice plant is only a resumé burnisher for the bureaucrats who have been pushing it for years.
Lesser believes a desal plant might help the economy. I know it will hurt the ocean and the planet.
—Michelle Murphy, Manhattan Beach
More on airport noise
I want to thank Redondo Beach Mayor Bill Brand for attending the Hawthorne Airport Workshop, last Thursday, Nov. 14. As Redondo Beach will be highly impacted by the considerable increase of businesses from Hawthorne Airport, it is perplexing what our community can do when a neighboring city moves forward with such a forceful and impactful disruption to the surrounding cities.
As Brand pointed out this Noise Compatibility Study is clearly only a tool for Hawthorne to address the land use and zoning plans around the airport.
This past year, the residential members on the "Hawthorne Airport Committee," were led to believe this was a tool for Hawthorne residents and the surrounding communities to address the concerns of the changes of aircraft types (to private charter jets, Gulf-streams and Lear Jets) The new designated flight paths over the beach cities (pending approval by the FAA) with little notifications to the cities to be affected and no opportunity to address these impacts including the Santa Monica Airport closure, traffic from the LA Rams stadium and Clipper Arena.
With our neighboring beach cities, Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach, joining in on these committees (thank you for being there too), I hope we can formalize some strategies, to move forward together on what process we can take to address this.
Many residents in the beach communities will be be affected by the disruptions and changes in their quality of life and will be affected by the increase in noise pollution, air pollution and safety issues.
I hope they will join in on this fight.
—Roxanne Ferebee, Redondo Beach
Thanksgiving turkey consumption
Next week, President Trump will take a break from watching his impeachment hearings to pardon two turkeys. Every one of us can exercise our own pardon power by choosing a non-violent, cruelty-free Thanksgiving observance.
The 244 million turkeys killed in the U.S. this year were raised in crowded sheds filled with toxic fumes. Their beaks and toes were clipped to prevent stress-induced aggression. At 16 weeks of age, slaughterhouse workers cut their throats and dumped them into boiling water to remove their feathers. Consumers pay a heavy price too. Turkey flesh is laced with cholesterol and saturated fats that elevate risk of chronic killer diseases. Intense prolonged cooking is required to destroy deadly pathogens lurking inside.
Now, for the good news. U.S. turkey production is down by a whopping 20 percent from its 1995 high of 293 million, as Americans are reducing their meat consumption. Our supermarkets carry several delicious, healthful, oven-ready plant-based roasts.
This Thanksgiving, let’s give thanks for our good fortune, health, and happiness with a life-affirming, cruelty-free feast of plant-based holiday roast, vegetables, fruits, and grains. An internet search on "vegetarian Thanksgiving" offers more options and recipes than we could possibly use.
—Morgan DeVicente, Manhattan Beach