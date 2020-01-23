Manhattan Beach city pension options
With pension rates and cost continuing to escalate, I want commend our City Council, City Manager and Finance Director for taking a proactive approach to these challenges. At our City Council meeting on February 4, the City Manager and Finance Director will be hearing the following item: "Consider Funding Options for CalPERS Pension Liabilities." This is the type of leadership and open government our residents expect and deserve from our City government. Kudos!
—Mark Burton, Manhattan Beach
MB water pollution survey
I just finished a Manhattan Beach online survey that was touted as an "opportunity to share your opinions about local issues" but it was only a survey about storm water.
Under the guise of an independent survey, the city is trying to learn how much money people will support in yet another tax to pay for storm water issues. The city, through the survey, asks you the maximum amount you would be willing to spend on their new tax.
There is no discussion on what the city has been doing the past 40 years and why the storm water system is on the verge of collapse; just that it will threaten our children, livelihoods, etc.
I'm voting no on this when it inevitably ends up on the ballot.
—Matt Wilson, Manhattan Beach
Hermosa Beach police negotiations
Since April 2019, the City has sought a labor agreement with its police officers’ union, the Hermosa Beach Police Officers Association (HBPOA), that addresses the HBPOA’s concerns about recruitment and retention while also balancing the need to fund other vital City services. Throughout, the City has never proposed another police agency, such as the Sheriff’s Department, and our Police Chiefs have confirmed that the Police Department has sufficient personnel to protect public safety.
The City recently met for the 18th time with the HBPOA and offered to increase police officers’ base pay by 19% over 3 years: 7% retroactive to July 1, 2019, 6% beginning July 1, 2020 and 6% beginning July 1, 2021.
This is the largest pay increase the City has offered the HBPOA in the last 25 years.
Beginning this July 1, 2020, Hermosa Beach police officers’ total compensation would be $131,971, which would exceed Redondo Beach police officers’ total compensation and be within 5% of Manhattan Beach police officers’ total compensation at that time. It would also exceed police officers’ total compensation in several other cities with which Hermosa Beach competes for new officers.
The HBPOA rejected this offer, and the City notified the HBPOA that the City and HBPOA have reached an impasse. The City has asked the HBPOA to determine which of two formal process it wishes to pursue to resolve the negotiations. Both lead to a public hearing, and the City Council making a final compensation decision.
For more information, please visit www.HermosaBeach.gov.
—Mary Campbell, Hermosa Beach Mayor
Beach Cities Health District development plans
BCHD is hiding behind "deliberative process" to withhold discussions with the City of Torrance and Redondo from its owners regarding the planned 600,000 square-foot, 60-foot-tall development that will take 15 years to build and impact the local area for another 50 plus years.
The voters of Manhattan, Hermosa and Redondo Beach approved the charter and bond initiative of the South Bay Hospital District in the 1950s. The hospital was failing when other hospitals enjoyed rapid growth, so BCHD created itself absent any approval from the same voters and seized the assets of South Bay Hospital District.
BCHD is attempting to force through a development larger than the denied CenterCal Mall-by-the-Sea. It's a $1.2 million-per-apartment, 430 unit, $530 million senior complex designed to serve a 200 square-mile area, 10-mile radius area. The pollution of the 15 year construction project will burden the neighbors of Redondo and Torrance. The chronic stress of the project construction and operation will be 65 plus years overall, shortening the lives and reducing the quality of life of the surrounding areas in order to service a majority out-of-district clientele.
BCHD hiding its communications in an attempt to gain approval from Torrance and Redondo Planning and City Councils by using Deliberative Process is unconscionable.
BCHD needs to come out of the shadows and stop the secret communications immediately and disclose all prior communications. This project should either take place in the open without illegitimate blockages of information, or it should be discontinued.
—Mark Nelson, Redondo Beach
Hermosa Beach school campuses
Just like Manhattan Beach Unified School District, Hermosa Beach School District faces declining enrollment and rising costs. As a percentage of total enrollment, HBCSD has lost twice the amount of students in the last four years as MBUSD. Yet HBCSD is in the process of building a brand new 510 student campus and adding significant permanent capacity to View School with two new large multi- classroom structures.
Making matters worse, HBCSD lost $250,000/year income after they evicted the previous tenants at North School in order to build the new campus. Children’s Journey had provided a much needed local child care option to the community. HBCSD has admitted that their brand new $30M campus will only be used short-term as enrollment continues to decrease every year. There is no evidence of future increases in enrollment. All demographics point to a greying of California and a steady decrease in K-12 enrollment.
The brand new campus, specifically designed for third and fourth graders, may be too costly for new potential leaseholders, especially as enrollment continues to decline county-wide and cheaper facilities become available.
HBCSD has sufficient classrooms to handle its current enrollment without building more capacity. School Board members simply need to better allocate students between campuses.
HBCSD has always had perfectly fine, cheaper and quicker options to relieve overcrowding. School Board members ignored these options and created years of unacceptably overcrowded campuses to hold out for a brand new campus. Unfortunately for our community HBCSD’s facility decisions are dismally shortsighted and ill-conceived.
—Miyo Prassas, Hermosa Beach
Nazi camps vs. modern slaughterhouses
On January 27th, the world will observe the International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The date marks 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, Hitler's largest death camp.
A key question facing historians is how could an enlightened society that produced our civilization’s greatest philosophers, poets, and composers also produce its most notorious mass murderers? How could it get millions of ordinary citizens to go along? Was the Holocaust a peculiarly German phenomenon, or are other enlightened societies capable? Why are we Americans willing to subsidize unspeakable atrocities in our own factory farms and slaughterhouses?
Jewish Nobel laureate, Isaac Bashevis Singer, concluded that: “To the animals, all people are Nazis.” His message was that we are all capable of oppressing the more vulnerable sentient beings in our midst, frequently without giving it a second thought.
Indeed, our own enlightened society has translated the arbitrary Nazi dictum "the Christian lives, the Jew dies" into an equally arbitrary "the dog lives, the pig dies." Only the victims' names have been changed. The blissful ignorance of death camps and slaughterhouses in our midst remains.
On the long road to end all oppression our very first step must be to drop animals from our menus.
—Morgan DeVincente, Manhattan Beach