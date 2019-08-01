Motorhomes on Francesca
I am writing about the growing number of motorhomes that are parked on Francesca between Herondo and Catalina. There is no parking from 2 to 6 a.m. daily yet there are always multiple motorhomes there at all times with people living in them. I drive or walk this stretch daily and notice there is no enforcement. There is a growing trash problem that appears to be affiliated with the “campers” plus generators running and bikes locked to the fence next to them. These are not day trips to the beach but longer term violations of the parking ordinance. City of Redondo Beach website parking enforcement - oversized web page states “camping and sleeping in vehicles in public places is not allowed in Redondo Beach.”
—Dave Ochar, Redondo Beach
Pleasant journey dear friend
In the early morning hours on Friday July 19, 2019 we lost a dear friend, colleague and companion. It has been said, “the better part of one’s life consists of friendships,” how true that is for those who had the good fortune to have known and worked with John Shelton Scott or as many know him: “Scottie.” His wit and charm made many tedious situations a little brighter and more tolerable, his computer skills and graphic talent added great depth and professionalism to any of his endeavors.
John was a longtime resident of Manhattan Beach spending many hours volunteering his expertise to local organizations. He served on the boards of the Manhattan Beach Residents Association, Manhattan Beach Cultural Heritage Conservancy, and the Manhattan Beach Botanical Garden. His love of art and culture took him around the globe visiting and experiencing different peoples and places. Talking to him about his experiences was always enlightening and his enthusiasm was contagious. His friendship, skill and dedication will be missed.
—Jan Dennis, Manhattan Beach