Celebrating leap-year birthdays
This is a special year for those who [like me] were born on February 29th. In 2020, I will celebrate my 22nd leap-year birthday. I am wondering how many others here in the South Bay share this unique birthday. We should get together to celebrate! It only happens every four years.
Hermosa Beach city priorities
For the last few weeks I keep reading the letters section of The Beach Reporter hoping to see an update from our Hermosa Beach City Council announcing it has come to an agreement with the police department. Unfortunately, there is one letter after another from HBCC promoting its narrative that this is solely about monetary compensation and implying that HBPD is somehow being unreasonable. I’ll keep this short. You know what is unreasonable? Paying a city manager and her assistant an insane amount of money for a city that is barely 1.4 square miles. You know what we don’t need? A city manager and her assistant that makes $$$$.
We need our police department. Listen to the community, we live here precisely because it’s safe! Your job as city council should be to represent the interests of the community of Hermosa Beach; that is your purpose. Assistants, city managers, making an indefensible salary add zero value or purpose to our community especially if you can’t even manage to keep our police department! So this isn’t all about money HBCC, this is about your priorities.
—Angela Gambino, Hermosa Beach
Editor's note: Hermosa Beach and its police department reached an agreement on Jan. 28.
Manhattan Beach water survey
I received a mailing from the city manager asking for participation in a short but important survey regarding local issues, including a property-related fee to help reduce water pollution.
[Upon] completing the survey it became evident that the Manhattan Beach City Council believes that our city should be spending more money to address water run-off pollution. The purpose of this survey was not to determine whether the home owners in Manhattan Beach shared that conviction. This was a tax-measure feasibility survey to determine what would be the best way to market and price the tax proposal so it will pass.
My first thought was, how much did this survey cost the taxpayers of Manhattan Beach? And more importantly, shouldn’t the City Council’s role be to determine what the tax payers want rather than setting the agenda and then ascertaining how to get the citizens to agree and pay for it?
—Dorit Bollinger, Manhattan Beach
U.S. Census Bureau is hiring
Do you ask yourself, “What can I do to make a difference?” If so, one big thing any resident can do is apply for a temporary Census job.
The U.S. Census Bureau is currently recruiting thousands of part-time workers in the area for the upcoming 2020 survey. Applicants can earn extra income while helping ensure everyone is counted. The results of the census are used to reapportion the House of Representatives, determining how many seats each state gets. Billions of dollars in federal funds are also distributed for community services like schools, hospitals, roads and emergency services.
This spring, the Census Bureau will launch its largest field operation, known as Nonresponse Follow-up, where census takers will knock on doors to follow up with households who have not self-responded to the 2020 survey.
Census taker positions are high-paying jobs with flexible hours. It's the perfect opportunity for students, retirees, full-time workers, and everyone looking to earn a few thousands of dollars in extra income in a short amount of time. The pay rate is $25 an hour.
Applying for one of these jobs is simple. Visit 2020census/jobs or call 855-JOB-2020. Those who are considered for a position will receive a telephone interview. Applicants offered a job will need to complete paperwork online and get fingerprinted for a federal background check. Training is also paid.
Don’t miss out on your chance to make a difference and shape your community’s future.
—Patricia Ramos, Media Specialist, Los Angeles Regional Census Center, U.S. Census Bureau