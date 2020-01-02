Hermosa Beach police compensation
Re: "Police address city council as contract talks stall," The Beach Reporter, 12/19/19: We need to pay our Hermosa police a competitive wage which will attract and maintain field officers and detectives. They should at least be compensated at the same level as Manhattan and Redondo Beach.
What they are requesting over three years is reasonable given their current salary levels.
What is not reasonable is the huge pay packages granted the Hermosa city manager and her recently appointed "assistant." Hundred of thousands per year is unconscionable.
The city council needs to understand that public safety should be a priority.
—Bill Lemmer, Hermosa Beach
HB city priorities
As a life-long local and mother of two children, I attended the [Dec. 17] Hermosa Beach City Council meeting to show my support for retaining our Hermosa Beach Police Officers. The council chambers were overflowing with honorable and sincerely concerned law enforcement officers as well as residents who stated their case with facts and passion regarding the need to keep local control of our law enforcement.
Unfortunately, it seems HBCC has their talking points and they are sticking to it. On one hand, our city officials claim it is too expensive to keep our police department and the next thing you know, they are discussing raising the parking permit fees “because Hermosa Beach is affluent.” That’s literally what was said to describe the Hermosa Beach residents.
Additionally, I recently found out that our city fines you [when] moving within city limits. I’ve lived in Hermosa Beach and Manhattan most of my life and I have never heard of this totally absurd fine but during my last move (which was all of 4 blocks), we were informed by a parking enforcement officer that we had to have a permit to move. I went down to city hall to inquire and was told that yes, I have to pay a fee to the city (which was over $100).
The reason I am bringing all this up is because after watching our city council members and how they handle concerns regarding crime/community safety in our city I am convinced they think of residents as their cash cows.
It appears they want the residents to diligently work, pay taxes, quietly accept the endless bans, gullibly swallowing this lie that “crime is down” and that our city cannot pay our HBPD industry-competitive wages. Where there is a will, there is a way.
If the safety of our community is important a solution can be found. We need our Hermosa Beach Police Department! Figure it out!
—Angelina Gambino, Hermosa Beach
Beach Cities Health District property
Mr. Bakaly and other executives of the Beach Cities Health District (BCHD) squirreled away $26M in reserves and yet they worry about an earthquake. Rather than use the reserves for seismic retrofit, they want all the buildings torn down and replaced.
I believe for-profit senior housing is not aligned with the mission of BCHD nor does it fit with the original setup of this special district to fund the old South Bay Hospital.
Our property taxes account for 26% of the annual revenue. Shouldn’t the property owners be given a chance to vote on massive changes to the BCHD property?
—Jacqueline Zuanich-Ferrell, Manhattan Beach
Construction impacts of Beach Cities' proposed project
BCHD is planning to build an unnecessary massive construction project in Redondo Beach that will negatively impact the health of community residents.
It is no news that construction projects generate high levels of pollution and this project will be no exception. One such pollutant, called fugitive dust, can remain in the air for days, even weeks. This dust is known to cause irritation to the eyes, nose, and the respiratory system. These small dust particles go deep into the lungs and even short term exposure has been shown to trigger asthma, worsen existing breathing difficulties, and trigger heart attacks.
Children and older adults residing in the nearby communities are the most vulnerable to this pollutant. Due to the unique wind patterns of the South Bay such as the Catalina Eddy and the Santa Ana winds, the health of residents both east and west of the project will be subjected to increased levels of air pollution, especially the children attending nearby schools.
The air quality in the beach cities frequently measures in the unhealthy range for these groups even without the added burden of massive construction activity.
We must say NO to unnecessary construction projects that will harm the health of our residents, especially our children and older adults. The BCHD board is putting residents’ health at risk with this development plan and in doing so they compromise the integrity of their mission to improve the health of our community.
—Sheila Lamb, Redondo Beach
Thanks to Toy Drive angels and elves
On behalf of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services, thank you to the Beach Cities Toy Drive angels and elves that provided toys to families in need.
During the holidays, low-income families are often struggling to provide basic necessities for their children, working two or more jobs and toys are not in the budget.
We are grateful to the generous donors of the South Bay and the amazing volunteers that beautifully wrapped each gift. Tremendous gratitude to the one and only J.R. Reviczky and Tim Jones who worked tirelessly to ensure a smooth and well organized event.
Through your kindness and generosity, children in underserved communities throughout Los Angeles County will have a very merry Christmas! Gracias, Danke, Todah, Grazie, Merci, Arigato, Mahalo, Xie Xie, Salamat!
—Marcia Blachman
Feeding wild animals
We urge South Bay residents NOT to feed the wild animals including squirrels (as posted at Polliwog Park). Everyday we find in our back yard orange peels, peanut shells and bread crumbs. Recently we had to call the city animal control to remove a young dead squirrel with a big belly from apparent overindulging. Please be considerate and let the wild animals search for their own food, and live.
—Hubert Timmerman, Manhattan Beach