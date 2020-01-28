Ralf “Coby” Boncocan, 21, of Oxnard, leaves flowers and a candle for his “Super Hero,” Kobe Bryant, and his 13-year-old daughter at Mamba Sports Academy in Newbury Park on Monday, January 27, 2020 after they were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday on the way to the training facility. (Photo by Sarah Reingewirtz, Pasadena Star-News/SCNG)