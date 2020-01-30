Maurice Ngo had his stepfather, the only father figure in his life, for only five years.
When Ngo was 15 years old, he lost his stepdad to liver cancer, an experience that would eventually help shape someone else's life.
In 2017, Ngo told a friend he wanted to do volunteer work, but didn't know exactly what. The friend suggested he volunteer with Walk With Sally, a nonprofit that pairs mentors with children experiencing trauma from a close family member's cancer journey.
Walk With Sally is named after Nick Arquette, its founder's mother, Sally. She died from breast cancer when Arquette was 11 years old, according to Walk With Sally's website, and he sparked the nonprofit from a personal mentorship he had with a child who had a similar experience.
"It seemed like the right fit," Ngo said, because his childhood was similar.
"Having my mom, (step)dad and brother all together was really important to me because it's one of the only times I actually felt like a whole family," Ngo said. "It was hard to see my mom, a Vietnam refugee, raise my brother and me by herself," he added.
Finding the mentorship program "as an adult, I just felt like no child should go through what I went through," Ngo said.
Maurice Ngo's commitment to his mentee earned him Walk With Sally's 2019 mentor of the year award.
It's the third year of mentoring for Maurice and Luke Hood, 9, whose father died in 2013 of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma at age 39. Joe Hood was diagnosed just six weeks after Luke was born, said Luke's mother, Michele Hood. He battled the disease for 2 1/2 years.
Luke Hood also experienced his grandmother's death in 2017 from a short lung cancer battle, Michele said. "She was my co-parent" after Joe died, she said. "That was another very hard loss for him," she added.
That same year, "he counted down the days to his 7th birthday to be able to get his mentor," Michele said. Luke was familiar with the program because his older brother, Joey, had been matched with a Walk With Sally mentor since he was 8 or 9 years old, Michele said.
"When you have a loss in early childhood, it often shows itself as ADHD in elementary age—that is definitely something we've experienced with Luke," Michele said. Although Luke hasn't been diagnosed with ADHD, his mom said she thinks his high energy is his way of expressing grief.
"At 2 1/2 (years old), loss affects you in a cellular way. He's had to experience (grief) with each developmental stage," Michele said of Luke.
Luke's life parallels Maurice's in that both of their single mothers raised two sons.
"The consistency is important in having someone there for him," Maurice said.
Maurice isn't sure how much impact he's had on Luke, he said, but the benefits of their time together are shown in the little moments.
During one conversation with Luke, Maurice told him: "If you're ever in any trouble or need someone to talk to, you can talk to me." Luke replied: "'I know.'"
The two are a good fit, Maurice said, in the way that they contrast each other. Luke is super energetic, and "I think he just needs someone who's patient."
Luke gets to do things with Maurice that he otherwise wouldn't with his mother.
"We went to the Santa Monica Pier, and we rode the roller coaster 14 times," Maurice said. "When I first met him, he did cartwheels for like 45 minutes."
Most of their interactions include gymnastics and parkour, Maurice said. But his favorite moment with Luke is a much calmer one.
"One time we went to the beach and we were just swimming in the ocean. I guess he got tired; I was just holding him and he fell asleep on my back. I just kind of enjoyed that peace for a while," Maurice said.
The pair's friendship through Walk With Sally "allows you to feel your feelings and recognize that (in) feeling grief, there's a normalcy to it, whereas in American culture you're told to shove it down and keep going," Michele said. "The more that you allow yourself to feel it, the easier it's going to be as time goes on. If you try to push it down, you're going to crash when you're older," she added.
Michele described her son's friendship with Maurice as organic.
"It's about a heart connection for Luke," Michele said. And that's exactly what he has with Maurice.
"It just happened very naturally and very quickly. They have a mutual appreciation for each other (and) they have a lot of fun together," Michele said. That's what it has to be to create that organic friendship, she added, and build the rapport to talk more in depth about feelings surrounding grief and trauma.
Michele said she doesn't want to even think about what her sons' lives would be like without the friendships made through Walk With Sally.
"I would have had to find it somewhere," she said of Walk With Sally's support. "I would have manifested it, but Walk With Sally made it so easy."